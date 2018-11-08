Bucknell Adds Verbal from Versatile Abigail Thrall of West Hartford

Abigail Thrall of the West Hartford Aquatic Team in Connecticut is the latest verbal commitment to the Bucknell Bison. Thrall will join their class of 2023 on campus next fall.

I chose Bucknell University because it offers me the perfect balance of academics and athletics that I was looking for. The Patriot League, and Bucknell especially, is known for fostering an environment of excellence in both areas, and I’m beyond excited to be a part of Bison swimming for the class of 2023!

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:54.29

500y free – 5:04.15

200y breast – 2:23.72

200y fly – 2:06.65

200y IM – 2:07.33

400y IM – 4:29.42

Thrall is very versatile, with strong times in mid-distance freestyle, 200s of fly and breast, and the IMs. Her bests in the 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM came in 2018.

Thrall will get two seasons of overlap with 2018 Patriot League 400 IM runner-up Maggie Wyngowski, one of the top IMers in the conference. Thrall would’ve scored in B finals in both the 200 breast and 400 IM, and she’s within a couple seconds of A final range in the 400 IM, which would be a big boost to the Bison, who finished 4th at the 2018 Patriot League Championships.

Incoming for Bucknell, in addition to Thrall, are Sophia Donati, Jacqueline Rounsavill, and Molly See.