Bella Hindley Triples Up as Yale Overpowers Columbia

YALE V. COLUMBIA

November 9, 2018

New Haven, CT

Results

Scores: Yale 205, Columbia 90

Bella Hindley cruised to three victories Friday evening as the Yale Bulldogs defeated the Columbia Lions in New Haven.

Hindley, a senior at Yale, had no trouble in her three events. She was 54.54 to take the 100 back, the only finisher under 57 seconds. In the sprint free races, Hindley won easily, going 23.11 in the 50 and then 50.05 in the 100. In the opening 200 medley relay, Hindley popped a 25.39 backstroke lead-off, over a full second ahead of any other relay lead-off. Hindley now leads the Ivy League in all three of those individual events.

Yale sailed to victory in the 200 medley relay, posting a 1:42.54, getting a 24.64 fly split from Alessandra Baldari. Baldari, the freshman, won the 100 fly. Her only individual event of the day, Baldari went a 55.95 to edge teammate Lili Margitai (56.20).

Raime Jones, another standout first year for the Bulldogs, clocked a 1:49.84 to win the 200 free for a conference-leading time. Jones posted a runner-up finish in the 100 free (51.62) and had a field-best 50.90 split on Yale’s winning 400 free relay to close out the meet.

Senior Destiny Nelson found the wall first in two of her three individual races, going 2:00.83 in the 200 back and 2:04.01 in the 200 IM. In the 100 back, she settled for 2nd behind her teammate Hindley with a 57.09.

Yale’s distance group looked strong, too. Kendall Brent and Ali Truwit were neck and neck in the 1000, going 10:12.09 and 10:12.69, respectively. Meanwhile, Ashley Loomis posted a 4:55.24 to take the 500, the only finisher under 5:00.