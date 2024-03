33-Yr-Old Satomi Suzuki Is First Swimmer At Japanese Trials To Qualify In Second Event

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day six of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials saw three new swimmers added to the lineup of individual Games qualifiers.

19-year-old Airi Mitsui got it done for gold in the women’s 200m fly, punching a time of 2:06.54. Behind her was Hiroko Makino who also made the grade, posting a silver medal-worthy 2:07.61.

The men’s 200m back saw Junior Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist Hidekazu Takehara grab the gold. He registered a time of 1:56.28 for a new lifetime best.

Already qualified for Paris in the 100m breaststroke, 33-year-old Satomi Suzuki now has the 200m breast as part of her Olympic portfolio. The veteran and 2012 Olympic Games multi-medalist stopped the clock at 2:23.09, her fastest time in nearly 6 years.

Suzuki represents the first swimmer at these Trials to have qualified in more than one individual event.

Japanese Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 3 of Trials