2025 U.S. Nationals, Final Pick ‘Em Contest Results: Bacon, Condorelli, Julian Shake Things Up

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for a final update on the Pick ‘Em contest. The biggest upsets on the night reshaped the leaderboard in a big way.Alex Walsh, the 2022 World champion, won the women’s 200 IM while training partner Kate Douglass, the two-time defending world champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, scratched from the event. Out of 346 participants, 262 had picked Douglass to win before her withdrawal, making her absence a major shakeup in scoring. Phoebe Bacon making the team in the women’s 200 IM was not predicted by a single contestant. In fact, no one had her finishing in the top four. Meanwhile, only 9 participants had Claire Weinstein finishing in the top 4 of the 1500 freestyle, where she delivered a standout swim to secure a Worlds spot, which she ultimately declined to focus on the 200, 400, and 800. On the men’s side, Trenton Julian’s third-place finish surprised many, as nobody predicted him to finish in the top four. Similarly, only one participant had Santo Condorelli finishing in the top 4, and that was for fourth place.

Congratulations to our day five winner, TheRealSam, who earned 80 points to win the day by six points. Both TheRealSam and DK99, the top two finishers, are not eligible for prizes, so third-placer Bardo7712 will receive the daily prize package.

As a reminder, these are the prizes each daily winner is awarded:

DaddyDressel held on to win the overall standings, finishing eight points ahead after leading by 11 following the penultimate night. He also won the daily prize on Tuesday, so he will be walking away with several prizes from Speedo for his efforts.

After a strong final day, TheRealSam moved into second overall, while Hilart1284 earned bronze medal status.

As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition is given a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:

Fear not. If you think you could have done better, there will be another opportunity in a little over a month’s time for the World Championships, where SwimSwam will once again be hosting a contest.

Day 5 Scores

Rank Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Total 1 TheRealSam 50 74 70 65 80 339 2 DK99 46 61 73 47 74 301 3 Bardo7712 47 75 67 44 73 306 4 SMV 53 73 66 59 72 323 4 Tara Swimz 52 63 70 50 72 307 4 Timmy Cheng 41 63 77 46 72 299 7 jm721 50 62 58 48 71 289 7 spenco 55 63 48 56 71 293 7 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 65 50 71 311 7 sjostrom stan 51 67 57 53 71 299 7 Kvandy1 48 80 70 52 71 321 7 THEGOAT 57 57 61 54 71 300 13 SwimOhio 40 51 55 44 70 260 14 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 71 54 69 310 14 awoonicorn 54 54 61 58 69 296 14 James SwimSwam 45 56 66 57 69 293 14 Winfield 52 64 82 43 69 310 18 JRLswIM 46 54 68 56 68 292 18 Gytha Ogg 47 28 53 39 68 235 18 Hilart1284 51 77 75 64 68 335 18 The_Turmanator 50 67 65 53 68 303 18 Sean 60 61 74 55 68 318 18 hrandriaga 54 69 63 60 68 314 18 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 86 39 68 302 25 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 81 49 67 302 25 Swimmer63 58 71 59 53 67 308 25 StanfordH8er 47 67 60 75 67 316 28 GoUBear 57 66 72 49 66 310 28 Tag919 55 61 80 51 66 313 28 Parkinsummer 41 71 66 44 66 288 28 AJANSZ 47 66 76 46 66 301 28 Dr Swam 51 63 72 60 66 312 28 HSWIMMER 52 56 69 51 66 294 28 doe 42 64 70 50 66 292 28 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 64 38 66 294 28 AdamMak 54 82 74 58 66 334 28 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 64 51 66 291 28 a_rolypoly 64 56 48 37 66 271 39 Willswim 55 64 75 49 65 308 39 iLikePsych 45 57 51 42 65 260 39 Adam H. 50 74 68 49 65 306 39 Olli L. 54 51 71 45 65 286 39 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 63 42 65 307 39 backstrokebro 41 71 78 57 65 312 39 Kenetik 47 61 54 46 65 273 39 swim6847 68 61 67 52 65 313 39 RFogel2 51 56 72 51 65 295 39 B1Gflop 54 77 88 47 65 331 49 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 69 46 64 301 49 Acumen 56 65 62 45 64 292 49 LEC demon 43 59 61 53 64 280 49 Joakim 56 50 74 48 64 292 49 1 SNARKY 48 71 84 50 64 317 49 OMS2024 52 55 64 48 64 283 49 tiddleewinks 44 65 72 52 64 297 49 ISU2004 54 70 83 40 64 311 49 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 67 47 64 302 49 johncarlos 41 64 74 35 64 278 49 BeckTheMaster 48 68 79 51 64 310 49 DaddyDressel 72 61 86 64 64 347 49 gongbucks 61 56 72 49 64 302 49 Mama Pajama 48 74 60 44 64 290 49 ryanjnoyes 53 79 68 45 64 309 49 Cvh123 51 78 82 47 64 322 49 LanePuller01 50 49 60 41 64 264 49 Mc 48 54 58 39 64 263 67 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 73 64 63 321 67 Becca 37 48 60 44 63 252 67 rememberwhen 57 54 76 34 63 284 67 JaySawk 46 58 79 41 63 287 67 OrangeSwammer 50 64 74 52 63 303 67 DAAAAVE 53 78 62 42 63 298 67 SplashB 58 53 45 57 63 276 67 Swimgirl501 45 44 46 45 63 243 67 snoopyswims 49 48 72 56 63 288 67 Coach Rich 48 71 63 48 63 293 77 Mason Duffy 56 55 62 49 62 284 77 bdawghoya 35 75 76 40 62 288 77 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 73 51 62 309 77 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 53 65 62 306 77 mr736 67 62 77 40 62 308 77 AllHailGretchen 46 69 79 54 62 310 77 Jack C 50 51 73 43 62 279 77 theswimflationguru 41 61 62 55 62 281 77 Red Fish 61 57 60 44 62 284 77 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 70 51 62 298 77 RMB 48 58 79 49 62 296 77 BSTSWMCH 51 44 58 40 62 255 89 JM90 50 68 58 40 61 277 89 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 53 47 61 276 89 ecg1988 36 59 63 49 61 268 89 ikkin 51 75 52 56 61 295 89 TanyaHarding 48 65 69 44 61 287 89 coachtom1106 49 69 68 53 61 300 89 Don Bernice 63 57 62 61 61 304 89 theredbarronc 56 89 44 43 61 293 89 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 77 48 61 297 89 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 69 45 61 301 89 swimsns98 50 74 68 47 61 300 89 butterfly4evah 52 59 71 46 61 289 89 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 57 54 61 284 89 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 70 36 61 247 103 TATA15 51 77 57 46 60 291 103 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 70 51 60 280 103 devinkos 47 57 58 44 60 266 103 mandrew truther 54 76 63 49 60 302 103 Washed 40 56 51 55 60 262 103 rsswimmer84 50 75 56 44 60 285 103 forsomereason 50 59 59 41 60 269 103 Swimchips 43 64 66 40 60 273 103 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 74 55 60 303 103 BRD 48 59 58 51 60 276 103 The Italian Stallion 55 54 84 47 60 300 103 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 65 52 60 299 103 Yongchamp 50 67 71 61 60 309 103 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 66 50 60 305 117 mford332 47 70 67 43 59 286 117 SwimCoachSean 46 65 56 40 59 266 117 Kenna42 47 57 62 44 59 269 117 thatdudevid 55 54 62 52 59 282 117 28bfly 61 78 62 49 59 309 117 Breast Master 53 65 64 50 59 291 117 Krauter 50 68 69 45 59 291 117 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 59 42 59 262 117 IASAS Swim 59 61 64 55 59 298 117 cmackellar26 45 61 53 51 59 269 117 KG1 73 68 70 46 59 316 117 RandyK321 45 71 53 44 59 272 117 Swimmer… 46 64 54 46 59 269 130 WafflesTheCat 46 51 51 52 58 258 130 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 77 52 58 310 130 Chaseswim 48 81 75 42 58 304 130 *****Brian***** 43 51 60 55 58 267 130 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 54 46 58 289 130 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 78 50 58 330 130 Comet 16 60 64 68 53 58 303 130 maxlatshaw 57 65 60 40 58 280 138 Brandon Block 50 74 55 40 57 276 138 Pea Brain 59 60 58 50 57 284 138 emmie 44 52 63 50 57 266 138 Mr cool 44 71 64 44 57 280 138 Lantz 53 57 67 54 57 288 138 woleai 38 64 76 53 57 288 138 Moonflower 48 58 75 36 57 274 138 Noah P 47 62 69 58 57 293 138 Chelsea W 47 73 42 36 57 255 138 Old Timer 52 56 58 52 57 275 138 Miles k 54 55 75 43 57 284 149 Dirty Double 57 63 69 51 56 296 149 Ejwprof 42 67 67 50 56 282 149 Ftw 60 43 57 54 56 270 149 Swimpop14 63 72 55 41 56 287 149 hollaback gurl 43 80 82 45 56 306 149 Russ-ski 53 69 63 29 56 270 149 MMBro 44 82 65 62 56 309 149 DavidGoggins 49 75 97 50 56 327 149 Kevin 51 58 62 54 56 281 149 Tkeen08 54 70 58 51 56 289 149 duffykima8 55 80 70 42 56 303 149 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 78 40 56 306 149 Juno 54 52 55 41 56 258 149 Sludwig 52 68 56 48 56 280 163 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 59 49 55 259 163 Hillbilly 53 68 82 44 55 302 163 AQUEDIEM 50 62 74 46 55 287 163 DMAC 58 67 54 50 55 284 163 amazinqlyx 60 61 61 42 55 279 163 goldphin28 49 58 64 70 55 296 163 Wylie 65 61 54 51 55 286 163 bcalis 41 73 68 41 55 278 163 NSSO 36 60 74 43 55 268 163 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 66 51 55 317 163 lilac 56 54 52 54 55 271 163 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 73 50 55 303 163 MarioIncandenza 33 62 70 47 55 267 163 TennisFan 46 61 55 45 55 262 163 Khops 50 74 60 42 55 281 163 mspann97 63 48 71 50 55 287 163 SwimSwam Official Picks 41 84 77 53 55 310 180 kswim 47 44 52 42 54 239 180 I miss the ISL 47 62 65 43 54 271 180 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 65 49 54 260 180 oxyswim 51 73 65 52 54 295 180 kksc 34 51 63 41 54 243 180 PanZhanle4640 45 78 65 55 54 297 180 Sophie 36 61 47 38 54 236 180 CABergh 60 61 51 54 54 280 180 chickenlamp 38 70 59 54 54 275 180 Magyar36 51 54 40 48 54 247 180 jgross128 64 53 71 44 54 286 180 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 51 42 54 246 180 Brian R 54 66 64 43 54 281 180 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 71 50 54 272 194 llavagnino 61 43 72 36 53 265 194 MSSA Stingray 53 58 68 38 53 270 194 Declan 49 78 80 41 53 301 194 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 86 46 53 300 194 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 57 59 53 278 194 Sunny 53 54 56 45 53 261 194 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 87 58 53 322 194 OldManButterfly 33 64 67 55 53 272 194 christylynn99 36 60 64 45 53 258 194 Spencer 52 59 61 41 53 266 194 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 67 51 53 304 194 Duncan Donuts 49 78 67 54 53 301 194 Swammer24 45 66 54 47 53 265 194 KoiFish 56 56 60 53 53 278 208 Cwm16 49 59 44 39 52 243 208 juliannnccc 42 68 57 47 52 266 208 TigerSwammer 62 62 57 53 52 286 208 swimmermd 58 70 62 62 52 304 208 BrRedDevil 52 39 64 46 52 253 208 Khalsathegoat 56 45 59 34 52 246 208 phoebe h 41 73 75 47 52 288 208 USAUSAUSA 46 63 54 54 52 269 208 Bub09 46 59 59 47 52 263 208 distance swammer 54 60 77 52 52 295 208 Rumbuns 61 66 66 45 52 290 208 Lain 52 66 71 42 52 283 220 WildernessSwammer 60 68 83 46 51 308 220 Zam1650 49 48 55 50 51 253 220 jsugi 47 66 74 62 51 300 220 Taylor2000 48 69 64 44 51 276 220 Chenward 55 73 68 55 51 302 220 nja14 53 66 61 48 51 279 220 Troman22 49 60 65 40 51 265 220 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 58 37 51 256 220 cheese 49 70 60 43 51 273 220 Jellison 40 76 60 49 51 276 220 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 77 54 51 311 220 Sassygirl#1 52 61 61 60 51 285 220 adamneh 54 67 48 53 51 273 233 JuanferTXC 46 71 62 45 50 274 233 Jcjcc 43 50 48 45 50 236 233 KeithM 40 62 54 58 50 264 233 Spotted Zebra 58 57 54 32 50 251 233 Elaina 53 52 60 44 50 259 233 Ulmerle 52 62 59 46 50 269 233 srosenb 51 71 51 75 50 298 233 UVA lover 42 42 52 39 50 225 233 Justinswam3 48 53 59 44 50 254 242 George 61 62 60 33 49 265 242 JessicaFiddler 59 54 58 46 49 266 242 Alex Ev 58 77 72 39 49 295 242 alice 52 56 64 43 49 264 242 Masters_Swammer 37 52 71 45 49 254 242 Troyy 54 54 65 52 49 274 242 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 62 40 49 263 242 Go birds 53 66 53 51 49 272 242 Sports Lover 41 59 85 54 49 288 242 Hamburger2 50 66 49 47 49 261 242 RealSwimShady 61 62 71 60 49 303 242 averystirling 41 56 45 44 49 235 242 HelloAus 56 42 56 47 49 250 255 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 54 45 48 260 255 reesierose118 38 65 81 48 48 280 255 Amunnn 55 77 88 48 48 316 255 Steve Harvey 41 56 67 57 48 269 255 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 59 37 48 260 255 Itseverydaybro 43 71 56 50 48 268 255 Steve51 50 50 66 44 48 258 255 blueabyss1117 58 53 74 56 48 289 255 VicMaster 53 63 55 48 48 267 255 Petkus 39 47 42 49 48 225 255 emoney117 48 62 51 47 48 256 255 em18 54 54 76 44 48 276 255 Shaddy419 56 48 58 51 48 261 268 SwimNorman 47 77 73 45 47 289 268 Swim-mom 30 65 72 45 47 259 268 Bajonetta 34 78 60 58 47 277 268 Ahad 52 82 56 49 47 286 268 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 59 58 47 271 268 Mattlantis44 58 56 67 61 47 289 268 CD 44 61 78 46 47 276 268 DannyF 64 72 66 43 47 292 268 uzze523 50 67 72 41 47 277 277 flyohwhy 48 72 75 46 46 287 277 Grizgirl61 52 48 68 37 46 251 277 bonk 46 80 34 56 46 262 277 Dylan0509 52 63 67 44 46 272 277 Wildlife 50 67 74 43 46 280 277 #1gatorfan 50 69 71 54 46 290 277 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 66 39 46 271 277 Swimfan2250 53 50 63 55 46 267 285 Xman 41 69 53 52 45 260 285 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 51 48 45 251 285 Orcas! 37 57 75 43 45 257 285 The_Feckster 52 68 57 42 45 264 285 bullet 41 42 43 51 45 222 285 Auggie kimmel 54 66 64 43 45 272 285 Ross Ritter 57 67 65 36 45 270 285 ThomasPC 47 78 61 46 45 277 285 Bradentiff 36 75 53 60 45 269 285 swimkap 39 66 53 46 45 249 285 RealSlimThomas 54 63 54 66 45 282 296 NAZ92 45 75 62 52 44 278 296 suhewen 60 57 63 42 44 266 296 X Glide 54 61 70 39 44 268 296 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 48 54 44 263 296 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 57 51 44 267 301 stephswims1216 38 79 41 39 43 240 301 Keesplin 41 42 63 52 43 241 301 Bayliss 56 74 70 56 43 299 301 Ef tee kay 55 57 56 36 43 247 301 nchuck2003 51 62 62 51 43 269 301 Marz 43 67 52 43 43 248 301 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 61 52 43 272 301 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 65 36 43 241 301 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 44 40 43 238 301 David b 59 59 64 35 43 260 301 Claire 48 72 82 47 43 292 312 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 51 37 42 238 312 Danny 36 67 48 45 42 238 312 iRun 43 45 42 33 42 205 315 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 54 45 41 258 315 Ethebanger 53 60 54 48 41 256 315 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 57 43 41 262 315 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 44 46 41 233 315 JVATC1 37 67 77 33 41 255 320 Mike 50 83 75 43 40 291 320 Sam A 58 57 76 51 40 282 320 JBB 48 53 70 33 40 244 323 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 45 45 39 255 323 Rowotter 41 65 65 51 39 261 323 barelyaswammer 67 76 58 56 39 296 323 eshiesty 54 58 46 60 39 257 327 DWY 50 51 48 46 38 233 327 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 68 45 38 282 327 jclark36 52 66 61 60 38 277 330 alexmcknight4 43 68 68 41 37 257 330 Shrek 45 76 36 50 37 244 330 BEARCATS2010 40 59 83 53 37 272 330 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 63 28 37 238 334 Canada >>> 58 66 45 62 36 267 334 Odan 63 60 57 40 36 256 334 HatHat 16 38 44 35 36 169 334 EconomyCornet28 51 68 45 55 36 255 338 superboy12106 55 52 75 51 35 268 339 miaa 42 54 62 37 32 227 340 emmaspotts 43 31 41 30 31 176 341 Enego 62 63 59 38 30 252 341 Sherry Smit 17 45 27 35 30 154 343 Oosen62 55 61 66 30 27 239 344 Hoos4eva 27 59 42 10 26 164 345 Willie Sambone 29 0 0 0 0 29 345 AuntSteph 8 0 0 0 0 8

Final Scores