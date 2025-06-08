Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 U.S. Nationals, Final Pick ‘Em Contest Results: Bacon, Condorelli, Julian Shake Things Up

Comments: 7
by Sean Griffin 7

June 08th, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for a final update on the Pick ‘Em contest.

The biggest upsets on the night reshaped the leaderboard in a big way.Alex Walsh, the 2022 World champion, won the women’s 200 IM while training partner Kate Douglass, the two-time defending world champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, scratched from the event. Out of 346 participants, 262 had picked Douglass to win before her withdrawal, making her absence a major shakeup in scoring.

Phoebe Bacon making the team in the women’s 200 IM was not predicted by a single contestant. In fact, no one had her finishing in the top four. Meanwhile, only 9 participants had Claire Weinstein finishing in the top 4 of the 1500 freestyle, where she delivered a standout swim to secure a Worlds spot, which she ultimately declined to focus on the 200, 400, and 800.

On the men’s side, Trenton Julian’s third-place finish surprised many, as nobody predicted him to finish in the top four. Similarly, only one participant had Santo Condorelli finishing in the top 4, and that was for fourth place.

Congratulations to our day five winner, TheRealSam, who earned 80 points to win the day by six points. Both TheRealSam and DK99, the top two finishers, are not eligible for prizes, so third-placer Bardo7712 will receive the daily prize package.

As a reminder, these are the prizes each daily winner is awarded:

DaddyDressel held on to win the overall standings, finishing eight points ahead after leading by 11 following the penultimate night. He also won the daily prize on Tuesday, so he will be walking away with several prizes from Speedo for his efforts.

After a strong final day, TheRealSam moved into second overall, while Hilart1284 earned bronze medal status.

As a reminder, the overall winner of the Pick ‘Em competition is given a free tech suit courtesy of Speedo USA, with four options available:

Fear not. If you think you could have done better, there will be another opportunity in a little over a month’s time for the World Championships, where SwimSwam will once again be hosting a contest.

Day 5 Scores

Rank Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Total
1 TheRealSam 50 74 70 65 80 339
2 DK99 46 61 73 47 74 301
3 Bardo7712 47 75 67 44 73 306
4 SMV 53 73 66 59 72 323
4 Tara Swimz 52 63 70 50 72 307
4 Timmy Cheng 41 63 77 46 72 299
7 jm721 50 62 58 48 71 289
7 spenco 55 63 48 56 71 293
7 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 65 50 71 311
7 sjostrom stan 51 67 57 53 71 299
7 Kvandy1 48 80 70 52 71 321
7 THEGOAT 57 57 61 54 71 300
13 SwimOhio 40 51 55 44 70 260
14 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 71 54 69 310
14 awoonicorn 54 54 61 58 69 296
14 James SwimSwam 45 56 66 57 69 293
14 Winfield 52 64 82 43 69 310
18 JRLswIM 46 54 68 56 68 292
18 Gytha Ogg 47 28 53 39 68 235
18 Hilart1284 51 77 75 64 68 335
18 The_Turmanator 50 67 65 53 68 303
18 Sean 60 61 74 55 68 318
18 hrandriaga 54 69 63 60 68 314
18 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 86 39 68 302
25 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 81 49 67 302
25 Swimmer63 58 71 59 53 67 308
25 StanfordH8er 47 67 60 75 67 316
28 GoUBear 57 66 72 49 66 310
28 Tag919 55 61 80 51 66 313
28 Parkinsummer 41 71 66 44 66 288
28 AJANSZ 47 66 76 46 66 301
28 Dr Swam 51 63 72 60 66 312
28 HSWIMMER 52 56 69 51 66 294
28 doe 42 64 70 50 66 292
28 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 64 38 66 294
28 AdamMak 54 82 74 58 66 334
28 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 64 51 66 291
28 a_rolypoly 64 56 48 37 66 271
39 Willswim 55 64 75 49 65 308
39 iLikePsych 45 57 51 42 65 260
39 Adam H. 50 74 68 49 65 306
39 Olli L. 54 51 71 45 65 286
39 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 63 42 65 307
39 backstrokebro 41 71 78 57 65 312
39 Kenetik 47 61 54 46 65 273
39 swim6847 68 61 67 52 65 313
39 RFogel2 51 56 72 51 65 295
39 B1Gflop 54 77 88 47 65 331
49 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 69 46 64 301
49 Acumen 56 65 62 45 64 292
49 LEC demon 43 59 61 53 64 280
49 Joakim 56 50 74 48 64 292
49 1 SNARKY 48 71 84 50 64 317
49 OMS2024 52 55 64 48 64 283
49 tiddleewinks 44 65 72 52 64 297
49 ISU2004 54 70 83 40 64 311
49 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 67 47 64 302
49 johncarlos 41 64 74 35 64 278
49 BeckTheMaster 48 68 79 51 64 310
49 DaddyDressel 72 61 86 64 64 347
49 gongbucks 61 56 72 49 64 302
49 Mama Pajama 48 74 60 44 64 290
49 ryanjnoyes 53 79 68 45 64 309
49 Cvh123 51 78 82 47 64 322
49 LanePuller01 50 49 60 41 64 264
49 Mc 48 54 58 39 64 263
67 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 73 64 63 321
67 Becca 37 48 60 44 63 252
67 rememberwhen 57 54 76 34 63 284
67 JaySawk 46 58 79 41 63 287
67 OrangeSwammer 50 64 74 52 63 303
67 DAAAAVE 53 78 62 42 63 298
67 SplashB 58 53 45 57 63 276
67 Swimgirl501 45 44 46 45 63 243
67 snoopyswims 49 48 72 56 63 288
67 Coach Rich 48 71 63 48 63 293
77 Mason Duffy 56 55 62 49 62 284
77 bdawghoya 35 75 76 40 62 288
77 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 73 51 62 309
77 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 53 65 62 306
77 mr736 67 62 77 40 62 308
77 AllHailGretchen 46 69 79 54 62 310
77 Jack C 50 51 73 43 62 279
77 theswimflationguru 41 61 62 55 62 281
77 Red Fish 61 57 60 44 62 284
77 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 70 51 62 298
77 RMB 48 58 79 49 62 296
77 BSTSWMCH 51 44 58 40 62 255
89 JM90 50 68 58 40 61 277
89 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 53 47 61 276
89 ecg1988 36 59 63 49 61 268
89 ikkin 51 75 52 56 61 295
89 TanyaHarding 48 65 69 44 61 287
89 coachtom1106 49 69 68 53 61 300
89 Don Bernice 63 57 62 61 61 304
89 theredbarronc 56 89 44 43 61 293
89 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 77 48 61 297
89 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 69 45 61 301
89 swimsns98 50 74 68 47 61 300
89 butterfly4evah 52 59 71 46 61 289
89 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 57 54 61 284
89 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 70 36 61 247
103 TATA15 51 77 57 46 60 291
103 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 70 51 60 280
103 devinkos 47 57 58 44 60 266
103 mandrew truther 54 76 63 49 60 302
103 Washed 40 56 51 55 60 262
103 rsswimmer84 50 75 56 44 60 285
103 forsomereason 50 59 59 41 60 269
103 Swimchips 43 64 66 40 60 273
103 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 74 55 60 303
103 BRD 48 59 58 51 60 276
103 The Italian Stallion 55 54 84 47 60 300
103 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 65 52 60 299
103 Yongchamp 50 67 71 61 60 309
103 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 66 50 60 305
117 mford332 47 70 67 43 59 286
117 SwimCoachSean 46 65 56 40 59 266
117 Kenna42 47 57 62 44 59 269
117 thatdudevid 55 54 62 52 59 282
117 28bfly 61 78 62 49 59 309
117 Breast Master 53 65 64 50 59 291
117 Krauter 50 68 69 45 59 291
117 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 59 42 59 262
117 IASAS Swim 59 61 64 55 59 298
117 cmackellar26 45 61 53 51 59 269
117 KG1 73 68 70 46 59 316
117 RandyK321 45 71 53 44 59 272
117 Swimmer… 46 64 54 46 59 269
130 WafflesTheCat 46 51 51 52 58 258
130 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 77 52 58 310
130 Chaseswim 48 81 75 42 58 304
130 *****Brian***** 43 51 60 55 58 267
130 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 54 46 58 289
130 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 78 50 58 330
130 Comet 16 60 64 68 53 58 303
130 maxlatshaw 57 65 60 40 58 280
138 Brandon Block 50 74 55 40 57 276
138 Pea Brain 59 60 58 50 57 284
138 emmie 44 52 63 50 57 266
138 Mr cool 44 71 64 44 57 280
138 Lantz 53 57 67 54 57 288
138 woleai 38 64 76 53 57 288
138 Moonflower 48 58 75 36 57 274
138 Noah P 47 62 69 58 57 293
138 Chelsea W 47 73 42 36 57 255
138 Old Timer 52 56 58 52 57 275
138 Miles k 54 55 75 43 57 284
149 Dirty Double 57 63 69 51 56 296
149 Ejwprof 42 67 67 50 56 282
149 Ftw 60 43 57 54 56 270
149 Swimpop14 63 72 55 41 56 287
149 hollaback gurl 43 80 82 45 56 306
149 Russ-ski 53 69 63 29 56 270
149 MMBro 44 82 65 62 56 309
149 DavidGoggins 49 75 97 50 56 327
149 Kevin 51 58 62 54 56 281
149 Tkeen08 54 70 58 51 56 289
149 duffykima8 55 80 70 42 56 303
149 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 78 40 56 306
149 Juno 54 52 55 41 56 258
149 Sludwig 52 68 56 48 56 280
163 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 59 49 55 259
163 Hillbilly 53 68 82 44 55 302
163 AQUEDIEM 50 62 74 46 55 287
163 DMAC 58 67 54 50 55 284
163 amazinqlyx 60 61 61 42 55 279
163 goldphin28 49 58 64 70 55 296
163 Wylie 65 61 54 51 55 286
163 bcalis 41 73 68 41 55 278
163 NSSO 36 60 74 43 55 268
163 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 66 51 55 317
163 lilac 56 54 52 54 55 271
163 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 73 50 55 303
163 MarioIncandenza 33 62 70 47 55 267
163 TennisFan 46 61 55 45 55 262
163 Khops 50 74 60 42 55 281
163 mspann97 63 48 71 50 55 287
163 SwimSwam Official Picks 41 84 77 53 55 310
180 kswim 47 44 52 42 54 239
180 I miss the ISL 47 62 65 43 54 271
180 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 65 49 54 260
180 oxyswim 51 73 65 52 54 295
180 kksc 34 51 63 41 54 243
180 PanZhanle4640 45 78 65 55 54 297
180 Sophie 36 61 47 38 54 236
180 CABergh 60 61 51 54 54 280
180 chickenlamp 38 70 59 54 54 275
180 Magyar36 51 54 40 48 54 247
180 jgross128 64 53 71 44 54 286
180 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 51 42 54 246
180 Brian R 54 66 64 43 54 281
180 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 71 50 54 272
194 llavagnino 61 43 72 36 53 265
194 MSSA Stingray 53 58 68 38 53 270
194 Declan 49 78 80 41 53 301
194 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 86 46 53 300
194 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 57 59 53 278
194 Sunny 53 54 56 45 53 261
194 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 87 58 53 322
194 OldManButterfly 33 64 67 55 53 272
194 christylynn99 36 60 64 45 53 258
194 Spencer 52 59 61 41 53 266
194 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 67 51 53 304
194 Duncan Donuts 49 78 67 54 53 301
194 Swammer24 45 66 54 47 53 265
194 KoiFish 56 56 60 53 53 278
208 Cwm16 49 59 44 39 52 243
208 juliannnccc 42 68 57 47 52 266
208 TigerSwammer 62 62 57 53 52 286
208 swimmermd 58 70 62 62 52 304
208 BrRedDevil 52 39 64 46 52 253
208 Khalsathegoat 56 45 59 34 52 246
208 phoebe h 41 73 75 47 52 288
208 USAUSAUSA 46 63 54 54 52 269
208 Bub09 46 59 59 47 52 263
208 distance swammer 54 60 77 52 52 295
208 Rumbuns 61 66 66 45 52 290
208 Lain 52 66 71 42 52 283
220 WildernessSwammer 60 68 83 46 51 308
220 Zam1650 49 48 55 50 51 253
220 jsugi 47 66 74 62 51 300
220 Taylor2000 48 69 64 44 51 276
220 Chenward 55 73 68 55 51 302
220 nja14 53 66 61 48 51 279
220 Troman22 49 60 65 40 51 265
220 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 58 37 51 256
220 cheese 49 70 60 43 51 273
220 Jellison 40 76 60 49 51 276
220 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 77 54 51 311
220 Sassygirl#1 52 61 61 60 51 285
220 adamneh 54 67 48 53 51 273
233 JuanferTXC 46 71 62 45 50 274
233 Jcjcc 43 50 48 45 50 236
233 KeithM 40 62 54 58 50 264
233 Spotted Zebra 58 57 54 32 50 251
233 Elaina 53 52 60 44 50 259
233 Ulmerle 52 62 59 46 50 269
233 srosenb 51 71 51 75 50 298
233 UVA lover 42 42 52 39 50 225
233 Justinswam3 48 53 59 44 50 254
242 George 61 62 60 33 49 265
242 JessicaFiddler 59 54 58 46 49 266
242 Alex Ev 58 77 72 39 49 295
242 alice 52 56 64 43 49 264
242 Masters_Swammer 37 52 71 45 49 254
242 Troyy 54 54 65 52 49 274
242 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 62 40 49 263
242 Go birds 53 66 53 51 49 272
242 Sports Lover 41 59 85 54 49 288
242 Hamburger2 50 66 49 47 49 261
242 RealSwimShady 61 62 71 60 49 303
242 averystirling 41 56 45 44 49 235
242 HelloAus 56 42 56 47 49 250
255 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 54 45 48 260
255 reesierose118 38 65 81 48 48 280
255 Amunnn 55 77 88 48 48 316
255 Steve Harvey 41 56 67 57 48 269
255 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 59 37 48 260
255 Itseverydaybro 43 71 56 50 48 268
255 Steve51 50 50 66 44 48 258
255 blueabyss1117 58 53 74 56 48 289
255 VicMaster 53 63 55 48 48 267
255 Petkus 39 47 42 49 48 225
255 emoney117 48 62 51 47 48 256
255 em18 54 54 76 44 48 276
255 Shaddy419 56 48 58 51 48 261
268 SwimNorman 47 77 73 45 47 289
268 Swim-mom 30 65 72 45 47 259
268 Bajonetta 34 78 60 58 47 277
268 Ahad 52 82 56 49 47 286
268 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 59 58 47 271
268 Mattlantis44 58 56 67 61 47 289
268 CD 44 61 78 46 47 276
268 DannyF 64 72 66 43 47 292
268 uzze523 50 67 72 41 47 277
277 flyohwhy 48 72 75 46 46 287
277 Grizgirl61 52 48 68 37 46 251
277 bonk 46 80 34 56 46 262
277 Dylan0509 52 63 67 44 46 272
277 Wildlife 50 67 74 43 46 280
277 #1gatorfan 50 69 71 54 46 290
277 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 66 39 46 271
277 Swimfan2250 53 50 63 55 46 267
285 Xman 41 69 53 52 45 260
285 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 51 48 45 251
285 Orcas! 37 57 75 43 45 257
285 The_Feckster 52 68 57 42 45 264
285 bullet 41 42 43 51 45 222
285 Auggie kimmel 54 66 64 43 45 272
285 Ross Ritter 57 67 65 36 45 270
285 ThomasPC 47 78 61 46 45 277
285 Bradentiff 36 75 53 60 45 269
285 swimkap 39 66 53 46 45 249
285 RealSlimThomas 54 63 54 66 45 282
296 NAZ92 45 75 62 52 44 278
296 suhewen 60 57 63 42 44 266
296 X Glide 54 61 70 39 44 268
296 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 48 54 44 263
296 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 57 51 44 267
301 stephswims1216 38 79 41 39 43 240
301 Keesplin 41 42 63 52 43 241
301 Bayliss 56 74 70 56 43 299
301 Ef tee kay 55 57 56 36 43 247
301 nchuck2003 51 62 62 51 43 269
301 Marz 43 67 52 43 43 248
301 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 61 52 43 272
301 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 65 36 43 241
301 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 44 40 43 238
301 David b 59 59 64 35 43 260
301 Claire 48 72 82 47 43 292
312 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 51 37 42 238
312 Danny 36 67 48 45 42 238
312 iRun 43 45 42 33 42 205
315 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 54 45 41 258
315 Ethebanger 53 60 54 48 41 256
315 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 57 43 41 262
315 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 44 46 41 233
315 JVATC1 37 67 77 33 41 255
320 Mike 50 83 75 43 40 291
320 Sam A 58 57 76 51 40 282
320 JBB 48 53 70 33 40 244
323 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 45 45 39 255
323 Rowotter 41 65 65 51 39 261
323 barelyaswammer 67 76 58 56 39 296
323 eshiesty 54 58 46 60 39 257
327 DWY 50 51 48 46 38 233
327 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 68 45 38 282
327 jclark36 52 66 61 60 38 277
330 alexmcknight4 43 68 68 41 37 257
330 Shrek 45 76 36 50 37 244
330 BEARCATS2010 40 59 83 53 37 272
330 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 63 28 37 238
334 Canada >>> 58 66 45 62 36 267
334 Odan 63 60 57 40 36 256
334 HatHat 16 38 44 35 36 169
334 EconomyCornet28 51 68 45 55 36 255
338 superboy12106 55 52 75 51 35 268
339 miaa 42 54 62 37 32 227
340 emmaspotts 43 31 41 30 31 176
341 Enego 62 63 59 38 30 252
341 Sherry Smit 17 45 27 35 30 154
343 Oosen62 55 61 66 30 27 239
344 Hoos4eva 27 59 42 10 26 164
345 Willie Sambone 29 0 0 0 0 29
345 AuntSteph 8 0 0 0 0 8

Final Scores

Rank Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Total
1 DaddyDressel 72 61 86 64 64 347
2 TheRealSam 50 74 70 65 80 339
3 Hilart1284 51 77 75 64 68 335
4 AdamMak 54 82 74 58 66 334
5 B1Gflop 54 77 88 47 65 331
6 Benjamin’sButtons 56 88 78 50 58 330
7 DavidGoggins 49 75 97 50 56 327
8 SMV 53 73 66 59 72 323
9 —splash dash—stroke50s—yeet 55 69 87 58 53 322
9 Cvh123 51 78 82 47 64 322
11 CaribbeanSwimmer 57 64 73 64 63 321
11 Kvandy1 48 80 70 52 71 321
13 Sean 60 61 74 55 68 318
14 1 SNARKY 48 71 84 50 64 317
14 Gilrad Xyvers 61 84 66 51 55 317
16 Amunnn 55 77 88 48 48 316
16 StanfordH8er 47 67 60 75 67 316
16 KG1 73 68 70 46 59 316
19 hrandriaga 54 69 63 60 68 314
20 Tag919 55 61 80 51 66 313
20 swim6847 68 61 67 52 65 313
22 Dr Swam 51 63 72 60 66 312
22 backstrokebro 41 71 78 57 65 312
24 ISU2004 54 70 83 40 64 311
24 PFA’s 5th year 47 82 77 54 51 311
24 Ben.1 🫧🫧 51 74 65 50 71 311
27 Mark Hazelberg 50 73 77 52 58 310
27 GoUBear 57 66 72 49 66 310
27 TheOhioStateUniversity 58 58 71 54 69 310
27 AllHailGretchen 46 69 79 54 62 310
27 BeckTheMaster 48 68 79 51 64 310
27 Winfield 52 64 82 43 69 310
27 SwimSwam Official Picks 41 84 77 53 55 310
34 Isaac Carr Donut Glaze 57 66 73 51 62 309
34 28bfly 61 78 62 49 59 309
34 MMBro 44 82 65 62 56 309
34 Yongchamp 50 67 71 61 60 309
34 ryanjnoyes 53 79 68 45 64 309
39 WildernessSwammer 60 68 83 46 51 308
39 Willswim 55 64 75 49 65 308
39 mr736 67 62 77 40 62 308
39 Swimmer63 58 71 59 53 67 308
43 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ 53 84 63 42 65 307
43 Tara Swimz 52 63 70 50 72 307
45 Bardo7712 47 75 67 44 73 306
45 GoldenBearSwammer 53 73 53 65 62 306
45 Adam H. 50 74 68 49 65 306
45 hollaback gurl 43 80 82 45 56 306
45 Scuncan Dott v2 64 68 78 40 56 306
50 LoveClaireCurzan 53 76 66 50 60 305
51 Chaseswim 48 81 75 42 58 304
51 swimmermd 58 70 62 62 52 304
51 Don Bernice 63 57 62 61 61 304
51 EverettChessPlayer 57 76 67 51 53 304
55 OrangeSwammer 50 64 74 52 63 303
55 The_Turmanator 50 67 65 53 68 303
55 Siddharth Gujja 54 71 73 50 55 303
55 RealSwimShady 61 62 71 60 49 303
55 Aznswimmaboi12 51 63 74 55 60 303
55 duffykima8 55 80 70 42 56 303
55 Comet 16 60 64 68 53 58 303
62 Hillbilly 53 68 82 44 55 302
62 Chenward 55 73 68 55 51 302
62 FakeGreggTroy 56 49 81 49 67 302
62 mandrew truther 54 76 63 49 60 302
62 ShoeShoeCapoo 48 76 67 47 64 302
62 gongbucks 61 56 72 49 64 302
62 ROBERTSRT1996 49 60 86 39 68 302
69 n0o0o0o0odles 62 60 69 46 64 301
69 DK99 46 61 73 47 74 301
69 AJANSZ 47 66 76 46 66 301
69 Declan 49 78 80 41 53 301
69 can someone please go 1:41 57 69 69 45 61 301
69 Duncan Donuts 49 78 67 54 53 301
75 jsugi 47 66 74 62 51 300
75 coachtom1106 49 69 68 53 61 300
75 Ben.2🫧🫧 49 66 86 46 53 300
75 swimsns98 50 74 68 47 61 300
75 The Italian Stallion 55 54 84 47 60 300
75 THEGOAT 57 57 61 54 71 300
81 Bayliss 56 74 70 56 43 299
81 Timmy Cheng 41 63 77 46 72 299
81 sjostrom stan 51 67 57 53 71 299
81 butterfly is for looking cool and tough 52 70 65 52 60 299
85 srosenb 51 71 51 75 50 298
85 ForTheFirstTimeInForever 43 72 70 51 62 298
85 IASAS Swim 59 61 64 55 59 298
85 DAAAAVE 53 78 62 42 63 298
89 PanZhanle4640 45 78 65 55 54 297
89 tiddleewinks 44 65 72 52 64 297
89 Elizabeth 😋 44 67 77 48 61 297
92 Dirty Double 57 63 69 51 56 296
92 goldphin28 49 58 64 70 55 296
92 awoonicorn 54 54 61 58 69 296
92 barelyaswammer 67 76 58 56 39 296
92 RMB 48 58 79 49 62 296
97 Alex Ev 58 77 72 39 49 295
97 oxyswim 51 73 65 52 54 295
97 ikkin 51 75 52 56 61 295
97 RFogel2 51 56 72 51 65 295
97 distance swammer 54 60 77 52 52 295
102 HSWIMMER 52 56 69 51 66 294
102 Hostave Hotrefrotan 48 78 64 38 66 294
104 spenco 55 63 48 56 71 293
104 theredbarronc 56 89 44 43 61 293
104 James SwimSwam 45 56 66 57 69 293
104 Noah P 47 62 69 58 57 293
104 Coach Rich 48 71 63 48 63 293
109 Acumen 56 65 62 45 64 292
109 JRLswIM 46 54 68 56 68 292
109 Joakim 56 50 74 48 64 292
109 doe 42 64 70 50 66 292
109 DannyF 64 72 66 43 47 292
109 Claire 48 72 82 47 43 292
115 TATA15 51 77 57 46 60 291
115 Mike 50 83 75 43 40 291
115 Breast Master 53 65 64 50 59 291
115 Krauter 50 68 69 45 59 291
115 Anything but 50 BR 42 68 64 51 66 291
120 #1gatorfan 50 69 71 54 46 290
120 Mama Pajama 48 74 60 44 64 290
120 Rumbuns 61 66 66 45 52 290
123 SwimNorman 47 77 73 45 47 289
123 jm721 50 62 58 48 71 289
123 Lumpy Muffin 53 78 54 46 58 289
123 Mattlantis44 58 56 67 61 47 289
123 blueabyss1117 58 53 74 56 48 289
123 Tkeen08 54 70 58 51 56 289
123 butterfly4evah 52 59 71 46 61 289
130 bdawghoya 35 75 76 40 62 288
130 Parkinsummer 41 71 66 44 66 288
130 phoebe h 41 73 75 47 52 288
130 Lantz 53 57 67 54 57 288
130 woleai 38 64 76 53 57 288
130 Sports Lover 41 59 85 54 49 288
130 snoopyswims 49 48 72 56 63 288
137 flyohwhy 48 72 75 46 46 287
137 AQUEDIEM 50 62 74 46 55 287
137 Swimpop14 63 72 55 41 56 287
137 TanyaHarding 48 65 69 44 61 287
137 JaySawk 46 58 79 41 63 287
137 mspann97 63 48 71 50 55 287
143 mford332 47 70 67 43 59 286
143 TigerSwammer 62 62 57 53 52 286
143 Wylie 65 61 54 51 55 286
143 Olli L. 54 51 71 45 65 286
143 Ahad 52 82 56 49 47 286
143 jgross128 64 53 71 44 54 286
149 Sassygirl#1 52 61 61 60 51 285
149 rsswimmer84 50 75 56 44 60 285
151 Mason Duffy 56 55 62 49 62 284
151 Pea Brain 59 60 58 50 57 284
151 DMAC 58 67 54 50 55 284
151 rememberwhen 57 54 76 34 63 284
151 Red Fish 61 57 60 44 62 284
151 sarah sjöström’s cats 50 62 57 54 61 284
151 Miles k 54 55 75 43 57 284
158 OMS2024 52 55 64 48 64 283
158 Lain 52 66 71 42 52 283
160 Ejwprof 42 67 67 50 56 282
160 loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷 47 84 68 45 38 282
160 thatdudevid 55 54 62 52 59 282
160 Sam A 58 57 76 51 40 282
160 RealSlimThomas 54 63 54 66 45 282
165 theswimflationguru 41 61 62 55 62 281
165 Kevin 51 58 62 54 56 281
165 Khops 50 74 60 42 55 281
165 Brian R 54 66 64 43 54 281
169 TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER 46 53 70 51 60 280
169 LEC demon 43 59 61 53 64 280
169 reesierose118 38 65 81 48 48 280
169 Wildlife 50 67 74 43 46 280
169 Mr cool 44 71 64 44 57 280
169 CABergh 60 61 51 54 54 280
169 maxlatshaw 57 65 60 40 58 280
169 Sludwig 52 68 56 48 56 280
177 amazinqlyx 60 61 61 42 55 279
177 nja14 53 66 61 48 51 279
177 Jack C 50 51 73 43 62 279
180 NAZ92 45 75 62 52 44 278
180 bcalis 41 73 68 41 55 278
180 Jacoby’s Joggles 38 71 57 59 53 278
180 johncarlos 41 64 74 35 64 278
180 KoiFish 56 56 60 53 53 278
185 JM90 50 68 58 40 61 277
185 jclark36 52 66 61 60 38 277
185 Bajonetta 34 78 60 58 47 277
185 ThomasPC 47 78 61 46 45 277
185 uzze523 50 67 72 41 47 277
190 Brandon Block 50 74 55 40 57 276
190 Cowbell Mafia 50 65 53 47 61 276
190 Taylor2000 48 69 64 44 51 276
190 Jellison 40 76 60 49 51 276
190 em18 54 54 76 44 48 276
190 CD 44 61 78 46 47 276
190 BRD 48 59 58 51 60 276
190 SplashB 58 53 45 57 63 276
198 chickenlamp 38 70 59 54 54 275
198 Old Timer 52 56 58 52 57 275
200 JuanferTXC 46 71 62 45 50 274
200 Troyy 54 54 65 52 49 274
200 Moonflower 48 58 75 36 57 274
203 cheese 49 70 60 43 51 273
203 Kenetik 47 61 54 46 65 273
203 adamneh 54 67 48 53 51 273
203 Swimchips 43 64 66 40 60 273
207 Dylan0509 52 63 67 44 46 272
207 Auggie kimmel 54 66 64 43 45 272
207 Go birds 53 66 53 51 49 272
207 BEARCATS2010 40 59 83 53 37 272
207 Wanna Sprite? 43 73 61 52 43 272
207 OldManButterfly 33 64 67 55 53 272
207 RandyK321 45 71 53 44 59 272
207 Diabolical Negative Split 34 63 71 50 54 272
215 I miss the ISL 47 62 65 43 54 271
215 RegginaGeorgge 57 50 59 58 47 271
215 lilac 56 54 52 54 55 271
215 mycoachisbobbysdad 43 77 66 39 46 271
215 a_rolypoly 64 56 48 37 66 271
220 Ftw 60 43 57 54 56 270
220 MSSA Stingray 53 58 68 38 53 270
220 Russ-ski 53 69 63 29 56 270
220 Ross Ritter 57 67 65 36 45 270
224 Kenna42 47 57 62 44 59 269
224 Steve Harvey 41 56 67 57 48 269
224 nchuck2003 51 62 62 51 43 269
224 Ulmerle 52 62 59 46 50 269
224 USAUSAUSA 46 63 54 54 52 269
224 forsomereason 50 59 59 41 60 269
224 Bradentiff 36 75 53 60 45 269
224 cmackellar26 45 61 53 51 59 269
224 Swimmer… 46 64 54 46 59 269
233 ecg1988 36 59 63 49 61 268
233 X Glide 54 61 70 39 44 268
233 NSSO 36 60 74 43 55 268
233 Itseverydaybro 43 71 56 50 48 268
233 superboy12106 55 52 75 51 35 268
238 Canada >>> 58 66 45 62 36 267
238 *****Brian***** 43 51 60 55 58 267
238 Cadelovesswimming! 44 71 57 51 44 267
238 VicMaster 53 63 55 48 48 267
238 MarioIncandenza 33 62 70 47 55 267
238 Swimfan2250 53 50 63 55 46 267
244 juliannnccc 42 68 57 47 52 266
244 JessicaFiddler 59 54 58 46 49 266
244 devinkos 47 57 58 44 60 266
244 suhewen 60 57 63 42 44 266
244 SwimCoachSean 46 65 56 40 59 266
244 emmie 44 52 63 50 57 266
244 Spencer 52 59 61 41 53 266
251 llavagnino 61 43 72 36 53 265
251 George 61 62 60 33 49 265
251 Troman22 49 60 65 40 51 265
251 Swammer24 45 66 54 47 53 265
255 The_Feckster 52 68 57 42 45 264
255 alice 52 56 64 43 49 264
255 KeithM 40 62 54 58 50 264
255 LanePuller01 50 49 60 41 64 264
259 Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein 49 63 62 40 49 263
259 ChobbleGobbler 44 73 48 54 44 263
259 Bub09 46 59 59 47 52 263
259 Mc 48 54 58 39 64 263
263 bonk 46 80 34 56 46 262
263 🪼🐙Fishfood 42 60 59 42 59 262
263 Bobby Gusumano 60 61 57 43 41 262
263 Washed 40 56 51 55 60 262
263 TennisFan 46 61 55 45 55 262
268 Sunny 53 54 56 45 53 261
268 Rowotter 41 65 65 51 39 261
268 Hamburger2 50 66 49 47 49 261
268 Shaddy419 56 48 58 51 48 261
272 Xman 41 69 53 52 45 260
272 🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊 45 47 65 49 54 260
272 iLikePsych 45 57 51 42 65 260
272 VEGAS GOLD 44 69 54 45 48 260
272 Wannabebutterflier 51 65 59 37 48 260
272 SwimOhio 40 51 55 44 70 260
272 David b 59 59 64 35 43 260
279 Bobby Finke (impersonation) 39 57 59 49 55 259
279 Swim-mom 30 65 72 45 47 259
279 Elaina 53 52 60 44 50 259
282 WafflesTheCat 46 51 51 52 58 258
282 NCdistanceswimmer77 38 80 54 45 41 258
282 Steve51 50 50 66 44 48 258
282 christylynn99 36 60 64 45 53 258
282 Juno 54 52 55 41 56 258
287 Orcas! 37 57 75 43 45 257
287 alexmcknight4 43 68 68 41 37 257
287 eshiesty 54 58 46 60 39 257
290 Seattle Swimmer 44 66 58 37 51 256
290 Ethebanger 53 60 54 48 41 256
290 Odan 63 60 57 40 36 256
290 emoney117 48 62 51 47 48 256
294 CTXSwimmer04 61 65 45 45 39 255
294 Chelsea W 47 73 42 36 57 255
294 BSTSWMCH 51 44 58 40 62 255
294 JVATC1 37 67 77 33 41 255
294 EconomyCornet28 51 68 45 55 36 255
299 Masters_Swammer 37 52 71 45 49 254
299 Justinswam3 48 53 59 44 50 254
301 Zam1650 49 48 55 50 51 253
301 BrRedDevil 52 39 64 46 52 253
303 Enego 62 63 59 38 30 252
303 Becca 37 48 60 44 63 252
305 Bear 🐻🐻🐻 47 60 51 48 45 251
305 Grizgirl61 52 48 68 37 46 251
305 Spotted Zebra 58 57 54 32 50 251
308 HelloAus 56 42 56 47 49 250
309 swimkap 39 66 53 46 45 249
310 Marz 43 67 52 43 43 248
311 Ef tee kay 55 57 56 36 43 247
311 Magyar36 51 54 40 48 54 247
311 Mixed 6,000m Free Relay 34 46 70 36 61 247
314 Khalsathegoat 56 45 59 34 52 246
314 OW_4_lyfe 26 73 51 42 54 246
316 Shrek 45 76 36 50 37 244
316 JBB 48 53 70 33 40 244
318 Cwm16 49 59 44 39 52 243
318 kksc 34 51 63 41 54 243
318 Swimgirl501 45 44 46 45 63 243
321 Keesplin 41 42 63 52 43 241
321 Backstroke is the Best Stroke 45 52 65 36 43 241
323 stephswims1216 38 79 41 39 43 240
324 kswim 47 44 52 42 54 239
324 Oosen62 55 61 66 30 27 239
326 Swimfanjacoby 53 55 51 37 42 238
326 Danny 36 67 48 45 42 238
326 NJSWIMFAN 35 75 63 28 37 238
326 Nivlac 🙂 57 54 44 40 43 238
330 Jcjcc 43 50 48 45 50 236
330 Sophie 36 61 47 38 54 236
332 Gytha Ogg 47 28 53 39 68 235
332 averystirling 41 56 45 44 49 235
334 DWY 50 51 48 46 38 233
334 ***3.5 years of eligibility left*** 32 70 44 46 41 233
336 miaa 42 54 62 37 32 227
337 Petkus 39 47 42 49 48 225
337 UVA lover 42 42 52 39 50 225
339 bullet 41 42 43 51 45 222
340 iRun 43 45 42 33 42 205
341 emmaspotts 43 31 41 30 31 176
342 HatHat 16 38 44 35 36 169
343 Hoos4eva 27 59 42 10 26 164
344 Sherry Smit 17 45 27 35 30 154
345 Willie Sambone 29 0 0 0 0 29
346 AuntSteph 8 0 0 0 0 8

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
barelyaswammer
4 minutes ago

The wheels came off in the second half, but I’ll always remember my time in the top 5 fondly

0
0
Reply
Snarky
26 minutes ago

How in God’s name did I get 14th?

0
0
Reply
Captain bubbles
27 minutes ago

Did “Diabolical Negative Split” predict Weinstein’s 800? If so there should be a prize for that.

2
0
Reply
DK99
41 minutes ago

Joint 69th 😎

0
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
58 minutes ago

not my best work

2
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
1 hour ago

“Similarly, only one participant had Santo Condorelli finishing in the top 4, and that was for fourth place.”

🙋‍♂️

I occasionally make fun picks that partially work out

4
0
Reply
Wanna Sprite
Reply to  Steve Nolan
48 minutes ago

I love santo but I didn’t even know he was swimming at this meet

1
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!