2025 U.S. Nationals, Final Pick ‘Em Contest Results: Bacon, Condorelli, Julian Shake Things Up

The final night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships is in the books, and it’s time for a final update on the Pick ‘Em contest.
The biggest upsets on the night reshaped the leaderboard in a big way.Alex Walsh, the 2022 World champion, won the women’s 200 IM while training partner Kate Douglass, the two-time defending world champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, scratched from the event. Out of 346 participants, 262 had picked Douglass to win before her withdrawal, making her absence a major shakeup in scoring.
Phoebe Bacon making the team in the women’s 200 IM was not predicted by a single contestant. In fact, no one had her finishing in the top four. Meanwhile, only 9 participants had Claire Weinstein finishing in the top 4 of the 1500 freestyle, where she delivered a standout swim to secure a Worlds spot, which she ultimately declined to focus on the 200, 400, and 800.
Final Scores
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Total
|1
|DaddyDressel
|72
|61
|86
|64
|64
|347
|2
|TheRealSam
|50
|74
|70
|65
|80
|339
|3
|Hilart1284
|51
|77
|75
|64
|68
|335
|4
|AdamMak
|54
|82
|74
|58
|66
|334
|5
|B1Gflop
|54
|77
|88
|47
|65
|331
|6
|Benjamin’sButtons
|56
|88
|78
|50
|58
|330
|7
|DavidGoggins
|49
|75
|97
|50
|56
|327
|8
|SMV
|53
|73
|66
|59
|72
|323
|9
|—splash dash—stroke50s—yeet
|55
|69
|87
|58
|53
|322
|9
|Cvh123
|51
|78
|82
|47
|64
|322
|11
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|57
|64
|73
|64
|63
|321
|11
|Kvandy1
|48
|80
|70
|52
|71
|321
|13
|Sean
|60
|61
|74
|55
|68
|318
|14
|1 SNARKY
|48
|71
|84
|50
|64
|317
|14
|Gilrad Xyvers
|61
|84
|66
|51
|55
|317
|16
|Amunnn
|55
|77
|88
|48
|48
|316
|16
|StanfordH8er
|47
|67
|60
|75
|67
|316
|16
|KG1
|73
|68
|70
|46
|59
|316
|19
|hrandriaga
|54
|69
|63
|60
|68
|314
|20
|Tag919
|55
|61
|80
|51
|66
|313
|20
|swim6847
|68
|61
|67
|52
|65
|313
|22
|Dr Swam
|51
|63
|72
|60
|66
|312
|22
|backstrokebro
|41
|71
|78
|57
|65
|312
|24
|ISU2004
|54
|70
|83
|40
|64
|311
|24
|PFA’s 5th year
|47
|82
|77
|54
|51
|311
|24
|Ben.1 🫧🫧
|51
|74
|65
|50
|71
|311
|27
|Mark Hazelberg
|50
|73
|77
|52
|58
|310
|27
|GoUBear
|57
|66
|72
|49
|66
|310
|27
|TheOhioStateUniversity
|58
|58
|71
|54
|69
|310
|27
|AllHailGretchen
|46
|69
|79
|54
|62
|310
|27
|BeckTheMaster
|48
|68
|79
|51
|64
|310
|27
|Winfield
|52
|64
|82
|43
|69
|310
|27
|SwimSwam Official Picks
|41
|84
|77
|53
|55
|310
|34
|Isaac Carr Donut Glaze
|57
|66
|73
|51
|62
|309
|34
|28bfly
|61
|78
|62
|49
|59
|309
|34
|MMBro
|44
|82
|65
|62
|56
|309
|34
|Yongchamp
|50
|67
|71
|61
|60
|309
|34
|ryanjnoyes
|53
|79
|68
|45
|64
|309
|39
|WildernessSwammer
|60
|68
|83
|46
|51
|308
|39
|Willswim
|55
|64
|75
|49
|65
|308
|39
|mr736
|67
|62
|77
|40
|62
|308
|39
|Swimmer63
|58
|71
|59
|53
|67
|308
|43
|@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
|53
|84
|63
|42
|65
|307
|43
|Tara Swimz
|52
|63
|70
|50
|72
|307
|45
|Bardo7712
|47
|75
|67
|44
|73
|306
|45
|GoldenBearSwammer
|53
|73
|53
|65
|62
|306
|45
|Adam H.
|50
|74
|68
|49
|65
|306
|45
|hollaback gurl
|43
|80
|82
|45
|56
|306
|45
|Scuncan Dott v2
|64
|68
|78
|40
|56
|306
|50
|LoveClaireCurzan
|53
|76
|66
|50
|60
|305
|51
|Chaseswim
|48
|81
|75
|42
|58
|304
|51
|swimmermd
|58
|70
|62
|62
|52
|304
|51
|Don Bernice
|63
|57
|62
|61
|61
|304
|51
|EverettChessPlayer
|57
|76
|67
|51
|53
|304
|55
|OrangeSwammer
|50
|64
|74
|52
|63
|303
|55
|The_Turmanator
|50
|67
|65
|53
|68
|303
|55
|Siddharth Gujja
|54
|71
|73
|50
|55
|303
|55
|RealSwimShady
|61
|62
|71
|60
|49
|303
|55
|Aznswimmaboi12
|51
|63
|74
|55
|60
|303
|55
|duffykima8
|55
|80
|70
|42
|56
|303
|55
|Comet 16
|60
|64
|68
|53
|58
|303
|62
|Hillbilly
|53
|68
|82
|44
|55
|302
|62
|Chenward
|55
|73
|68
|55
|51
|302
|62
|FakeGreggTroy
|56
|49
|81
|49
|67
|302
|62
|mandrew truther
|54
|76
|63
|49
|60
|302
|62
|ShoeShoeCapoo
|48
|76
|67
|47
|64
|302
|62
|gongbucks
|61
|56
|72
|49
|64
|302
|62
|ROBERTSRT1996
|49
|60
|86
|39
|68
|302
|69
|n0o0o0o0odles
|62
|60
|69
|46
|64
|301
|69
|DK99
|46
|61
|73
|47
|74
|301
|69
|AJANSZ
|47
|66
|76
|46
|66
|301
|69
|Declan
|49
|78
|80
|41
|53
|301
|69
|can someone please go 1:41
|57
|69
|69
|45
|61
|301
|69
|Duncan Donuts
|49
|78
|67
|54
|53
|301
|75
|jsugi
|47
|66
|74
|62
|51
|300
|75
|coachtom1106
|49
|69
|68
|53
|61
|300
|75
|Ben.2🫧🫧
|49
|66
|86
|46
|53
|300
|75
|swimsns98
|50
|74
|68
|47
|61
|300
|75
|The Italian Stallion
|55
|54
|84
|47
|60
|300
|75
|THEGOAT
|57
|57
|61
|54
|71
|300
|81
|Bayliss
|56
|74
|70
|56
|43
|299
|81
|Timmy Cheng
|41
|63
|77
|46
|72
|299
|81
|sjostrom stan
|51
|67
|57
|53
|71
|299
|81
|butterfly is for looking cool and tough
|52
|70
|65
|52
|60
|299
|85
|srosenb
|51
|71
|51
|75
|50
|298
|85
|ForTheFirstTimeInForever
|43
|72
|70
|51
|62
|298
|85
|IASAS Swim
|59
|61
|64
|55
|59
|298
|85
|DAAAAVE
|53
|78
|62
|42
|63
|298
|89
|PanZhanle4640
|45
|78
|65
|55
|54
|297
|89
|tiddleewinks
|44
|65
|72
|52
|64
|297
|89
|Elizabeth 😋
|44
|67
|77
|48
|61
|297
|92
|Dirty Double
|57
|63
|69
|51
|56
|296
|92
|goldphin28
|49
|58
|64
|70
|55
|296
|92
|awoonicorn
|54
|54
|61
|58
|69
|296
|92
|barelyaswammer
|67
|76
|58
|56
|39
|296
|92
|RMB
|48
|58
|79
|49
|62
|296
|97
|Alex Ev
|58
|77
|72
|39
|49
|295
|97
|oxyswim
|51
|73
|65
|52
|54
|295
|97
|ikkin
|51
|75
|52
|56
|61
|295
|97
|RFogel2
|51
|56
|72
|51
|65
|295
|97
|distance swammer
|54
|60
|77
|52
|52
|295
|102
|HSWIMMER
|52
|56
|69
|51
|66
|294
|102
|Hostave Hotrefrotan
|48
|78
|64
|38
|66
|294
|104
|spenco
|55
|63
|48
|56
|71
|293
|104
|theredbarronc
|56
|89
|44
|43
|61
|293
|104
|James SwimSwam
|45
|56
|66
|57
|69
|293
|104
|Noah P
|47
|62
|69
|58
|57
|293
|104
|Coach Rich
|48
|71
|63
|48
|63
|293
|109
|Acumen
|56
|65
|62
|45
|64
|292
|109
|JRLswIM
|46
|54
|68
|56
|68
|292
|109
|Joakim
|56
|50
|74
|48
|64
|292
|109
|doe
|42
|64
|70
|50
|66
|292
|109
|DannyF
|64
|72
|66
|43
|47
|292
|109
|Claire
|48
|72
|82
|47
|43
|292
|115
|TATA15
|51
|77
|57
|46
|60
|291
|115
|Mike
|50
|83
|75
|43
|40
|291
|115
|Breast Master
|53
|65
|64
|50
|59
|291
|115
|Krauter
|50
|68
|69
|45
|59
|291
|115
|Anything but 50 BR
|42
|68
|64
|51
|66
|291
|120
|#1gatorfan
|50
|69
|71
|54
|46
|290
|120
|Mama Pajama
|48
|74
|60
|44
|64
|290
|120
|Rumbuns
|61
|66
|66
|45
|52
|290
|123
|SwimNorman
|47
|77
|73
|45
|47
|289
|123
|jm721
|50
|62
|58
|48
|71
|289
|123
|Lumpy Muffin
|53
|78
|54
|46
|58
|289
|123
|Mattlantis44
|58
|56
|67
|61
|47
|289
|123
|blueabyss1117
|58
|53
|74
|56
|48
|289
|123
|Tkeen08
|54
|70
|58
|51
|56
|289
|123
|butterfly4evah
|52
|59
|71
|46
|61
|289
|130
|bdawghoya
|35
|75
|76
|40
|62
|288
|130
|Parkinsummer
|41
|71
|66
|44
|66
|288
|130
|phoebe h
|41
|73
|75
|47
|52
|288
|130
|Lantz
|53
|57
|67
|54
|57
|288
|130
|woleai
|38
|64
|76
|53
|57
|288
|130
|Sports Lover
|41
|59
|85
|54
|49
|288
|130
|snoopyswims
|49
|48
|72
|56
|63
|288
|137
|flyohwhy
|48
|72
|75
|46
|46
|287
|137
|AQUEDIEM
|50
|62
|74
|46
|55
|287
|137
|Swimpop14
|63
|72
|55
|41
|56
|287
|137
|TanyaHarding
|48
|65
|69
|44
|61
|287
|137
|JaySawk
|46
|58
|79
|41
|63
|287
|137
|mspann97
|63
|48
|71
|50
|55
|287
|143
|mford332
|47
|70
|67
|43
|59
|286
|143
|TigerSwammer
|62
|62
|57
|53
|52
|286
|143
|Wylie
|65
|61
|54
|51
|55
|286
|143
|Olli L.
|54
|51
|71
|45
|65
|286
|143
|Ahad
|52
|82
|56
|49
|47
|286
|143
|jgross128
|64
|53
|71
|44
|54
|286
|149
|Sassygirl#1
|52
|61
|61
|60
|51
|285
|149
|rsswimmer84
|50
|75
|56
|44
|60
|285
|151
|Mason Duffy
|56
|55
|62
|49
|62
|284
|151
|Pea Brain
|59
|60
|58
|50
|57
|284
|151
|DMAC
|58
|67
|54
|50
|55
|284
|151
|rememberwhen
|57
|54
|76
|34
|63
|284
|151
|Red Fish
|61
|57
|60
|44
|62
|284
|151
|sarah sjöström’s cats
|50
|62
|57
|54
|61
|284
|151
|Miles k
|54
|55
|75
|43
|57
|284
|158
|OMS2024
|52
|55
|64
|48
|64
|283
|158
|Lain
|52
|66
|71
|42
|52
|283
|160
|Ejwprof
|42
|67
|67
|50
|56
|282
|160
|loresfelii🇦🇷🇦🇷
|47
|84
|68
|45
|38
|282
|160
|thatdudevid
|55
|54
|62
|52
|59
|282
|160
|Sam A
|58
|57
|76
|51
|40
|282
|160
|RealSlimThomas
|54
|63
|54
|66
|45
|282
|165
|theswimflationguru
|41
|61
|62
|55
|62
|281
|165
|Kevin
|51
|58
|62
|54
|56
|281
|165
|Khops
|50
|74
|60
|42
|55
|281
|165
|Brian R
|54
|66
|64
|43
|54
|281
|169
|TORR SHARK LEAD COACH WINNER
|46
|53
|70
|51
|60
|280
|169
|LEC demon
|43
|59
|61
|53
|64
|280
|169
|reesierose118
|38
|65
|81
|48
|48
|280
|169
|Wildlife
|50
|67
|74
|43
|46
|280
|169
|Mr cool
|44
|71
|64
|44
|57
|280
|169
|CABergh
|60
|61
|51
|54
|54
|280
|169
|maxlatshaw
|57
|65
|60
|40
|58
|280
|169
|Sludwig
|52
|68
|56
|48
|56
|280
|177
|amazinqlyx
|60
|61
|61
|42
|55
|279
|177
|nja14
|53
|66
|61
|48
|51
|279
|177
|Jack C
|50
|51
|73
|43
|62
|279
|180
|NAZ92
|45
|75
|62
|52
|44
|278
|180
|bcalis
|41
|73
|68
|41
|55
|278
|180
|Jacoby’s Joggles
|38
|71
|57
|59
|53
|278
|180
|johncarlos
|41
|64
|74
|35
|64
|278
|180
|KoiFish
|56
|56
|60
|53
|53
|278
|185
|JM90
|50
|68
|58
|40
|61
|277
|185
|jclark36
|52
|66
|61
|60
|38
|277
|185
|Bajonetta
|34
|78
|60
|58
|47
|277
|185
|ThomasPC
|47
|78
|61
|46
|45
|277
|185
|uzze523
|50
|67
|72
|41
|47
|277
|190
|Brandon Block
|50
|74
|55
|40
|57
|276
|190
|Cowbell Mafia
|50
|65
|53
|47
|61
|276
|190
|Taylor2000
|48
|69
|64
|44
|51
|276
|190
|Jellison
|40
|76
|60
|49
|51
|276
|190
|em18
|54
|54
|76
|44
|48
|276
|190
|CD
|44
|61
|78
|46
|47
|276
|190
|BRD
|48
|59
|58
|51
|60
|276
|190
|SplashB
|58
|53
|45
|57
|63
|276
|198
|chickenlamp
|38
|70
|59
|54
|54
|275
|198
|Old Timer
|52
|56
|58
|52
|57
|275
|200
|JuanferTXC
|46
|71
|62
|45
|50
|274
|200
|Troyy
|54
|54
|65
|52
|49
|274
|200
|Moonflower
|48
|58
|75
|36
|57
|274
|203
|cheese
|49
|70
|60
|43
|51
|273
|203
|Kenetik
|47
|61
|54
|46
|65
|273
|203
|adamneh
|54
|67
|48
|53
|51
|273
|203
|Swimchips
|43
|64
|66
|40
|60
|273
|207
|Dylan0509
|52
|63
|67
|44
|46
|272
|207
|Auggie kimmel
|54
|66
|64
|43
|45
|272
|207
|Go birds
|53
|66
|53
|51
|49
|272
|207
|BEARCATS2010
|40
|59
|83
|53
|37
|272
|207
|Wanna Sprite?
|43
|73
|61
|52
|43
|272
|207
|OldManButterfly
|33
|64
|67
|55
|53
|272
|207
|RandyK321
|45
|71
|53
|44
|59
|272
|207
|Diabolical Negative Split
|34
|63
|71
|50
|54
|272
|215
|I miss the ISL
|47
|62
|65
|43
|54
|271
|215
|RegginaGeorgge
|57
|50
|59
|58
|47
|271
|215
|lilac
|56
|54
|52
|54
|55
|271
|215
|mycoachisbobbysdad
|43
|77
|66
|39
|46
|271
|215
|a_rolypoly
|64
|56
|48
|37
|66
|271
|220
|Ftw
|60
|43
|57
|54
|56
|270
|220
|MSSA Stingray
|53
|58
|68
|38
|53
|270
|220
|Russ-ski
|53
|69
|63
|29
|56
|270
|220
|Ross Ritter
|57
|67
|65
|36
|45
|270
|224
|Kenna42
|47
|57
|62
|44
|59
|269
|224
|Steve Harvey
|41
|56
|67
|57
|48
|269
|224
|nchuck2003
|51
|62
|62
|51
|43
|269
|224
|Ulmerle
|52
|62
|59
|46
|50
|269
|224
|USAUSAUSA
|46
|63
|54
|54
|52
|269
|224
|forsomereason
|50
|59
|59
|41
|60
|269
|224
|Bradentiff
|36
|75
|53
|60
|45
|269
|224
|cmackellar26
|45
|61
|53
|51
|59
|269
|224
|Swimmer…
|46
|64
|54
|46
|59
|269
|233
|ecg1988
|36
|59
|63
|49
|61
|268
|233
|X Glide
|54
|61
|70
|39
|44
|268
|233
|NSSO
|36
|60
|74
|43
|55
|268
|233
|Itseverydaybro
|43
|71
|56
|50
|48
|268
|233
|superboy12106
|55
|52
|75
|51
|35
|268
|238
|Canada >>>
|58
|66
|45
|62
|36
|267
|238
|*****Brian*****
|43
|51
|60
|55
|58
|267
|238
|Cadelovesswimming!
|44
|71
|57
|51
|44
|267
|238
|VicMaster
|53
|63
|55
|48
|48
|267
|238
|MarioIncandenza
|33
|62
|70
|47
|55
|267
|238
|Swimfan2250
|53
|50
|63
|55
|46
|267
|244
|juliannnccc
|42
|68
|57
|47
|52
|266
|244
|JessicaFiddler
|59
|54
|58
|46
|49
|266
|244
|devinkos
|47
|57
|58
|44
|60
|266
|244
|suhewen
|60
|57
|63
|42
|44
|266
|244
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|65
|56
|40
|59
|266
|244
|emmie
|44
|52
|63
|50
|57
|266
|244
|Spencer
|52
|59
|61
|41
|53
|266
|251
|llavagnino
|61
|43
|72
|36
|53
|265
|251
|George
|61
|62
|60
|33
|49
|265
|251
|Troman22
|49
|60
|65
|40
|51
|265
|251
|Swammer24
|45
|66
|54
|47
|53
|265
|255
|The_Feckster
|52
|68
|57
|42
|45
|264
|255
|alice
|52
|56
|64
|43
|49
|264
|255
|KeithM
|40
|62
|54
|58
|50
|264
|255
|LanePuller01
|50
|49
|60
|41
|64
|264
|259
|Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
|49
|63
|62
|40
|49
|263
|259
|ChobbleGobbler
|44
|73
|48
|54
|44
|263
|259
|Bub09
|46
|59
|59
|47
|52
|263
|259
|Mc
|48
|54
|58
|39
|64
|263
|263
|bonk
|46
|80
|34
|56
|46
|262
|263
|🐙Fishfood
|42
|60
|59
|42
|59
|262
|263
|Bobby Gusumano
|60
|61
|57
|43
|41
|262
|263
|Washed
|40
|56
|51
|55
|60
|262
|263
|TennisFan
|46
|61
|55
|45
|55
|262
|268
|Sunny
|53
|54
|56
|45
|53
|261
|268
|Rowotter
|41
|65
|65
|51
|39
|261
|268
|Hamburger2
|50
|66
|49
|47
|49
|261
|268
|Shaddy419
|56
|48
|58
|51
|48
|261
|272
|Xman
|41
|69
|53
|52
|45
|260
|272
|🤙🏻FloaterBoater🌊
|45
|47
|65
|49
|54
|260
|272
|iLikePsych
|45
|57
|51
|42
|65
|260
|272
|VEGAS GOLD
|44
|69
|54
|45
|48
|260
|272
|Wannabebutterflier
|51
|65
|59
|37
|48
|260
|272
|SwimOhio
|40
|51
|55
|44
|70
|260
|272
|David b
|59
|59
|64
|35
|43
|260
|279
|Bobby Finke (impersonation)
|39
|57
|59
|49
|55
|259
|279
|Swim-mom
|30
|65
|72
|45
|47
|259
|279
|Elaina
|53
|52
|60
|44
|50
|259
|282
|WafflesTheCat
|46
|51
|51
|52
|58
|258
|282
|NCdistanceswimmer77
|38
|80
|54
|45
|41
|258
|282
|Steve51
|50
|50
|66
|44
|48
|258
|282
|christylynn99
|36
|60
|64
|45
|53
|258
|282
|Juno
|54
|52
|55
|41
|56
|258
|287
|Orcas!
|37
|57
|75
|43
|45
|257
|287
|alexmcknight4
|43
|68
|68
|41
|37
|257
|287
|eshiesty
|54
|58
|46
|60
|39
|257
|290
|Seattle Swimmer
|44
|66
|58
|37
|51
|256
|290
|Ethebanger
|53
|60
|54
|48
|41
|256
|290
|Odan
|63
|60
|57
|40
|36
|256
|290
|emoney117
|48
|62
|51
|47
|48
|256
|294
|CTXSwimmer04
|61
|65
|45
|45
|39
|255
|294
|Chelsea W
|47
|73
|42
|36
|57
|255
|294
|BSTSWMCH
|51
|44
|58
|40
|62
|255
|294
|JVATC1
|37
|67
|77
|33
|41
|255
|294
|EconomyCornet28
|51
|68
|45
|55
|36
|255
|299
|Masters_Swammer
|37
|52
|71
|45
|49
|254
|299
|Justinswam3
|48
|53
|59
|44
|50
|254
|301
|Zam1650
|49
|48
|55
|50
|51
|253
|301
|BrRedDevil
|52
|39
|64
|46
|52
|253
|303
|Enego
|62
|63
|59
|38
|30
|252
|303
|Becca
|37
|48
|60
|44
|63
|252
|305
|Bear 🐻🐻🐻
|47
|60
|51
|48
|45
|251
|305
|Grizgirl61
|52
|48
|68
|37
|46
|251
|305
|Spotted Zebra
|58
|57
|54
|32
|50
|251
|308
|HelloAus
|56
|42
|56
|47
|49
|250
|309
|swimkap
|39
|66
|53
|46
|45
|249
|310
|Marz
|43
|67
|52
|43
|43
|248
|311
|Ef tee kay
|55
|57
|56
|36
|43
|247
|311
|Magyar36
|51
|54
|40
|48
|54
|247
|311
|Mixed 6,000m Free Relay
|34
|46
|70
|36
|61
|247
|314
|Khalsathegoat
|56
|45
|59
|34
|52
|246
|314
|OW_4_lyfe
|26
|73
|51
|42
|54
|246
|316
|Shrek
|45
|76
|36
|50
|37
|244
|316
|JBB
|48
|53
|70
|33
|40
|244
|318
|Cwm16
|49
|59
|44
|39
|52
|243
|318
|kksc
|34
|51
|63
|41
|54
|243
|318
|Swimgirl501
|45
|44
|46
|45
|63
|243
|321
|Keesplin
|41
|42
|63
|52
|43
|241
|321
|Backstroke is the Best Stroke
|45
|52
|65
|36
|43
|241
|323
|stephswims1216
|38
|79
|41
|39
|43
|240
|324
|kswim
|47
|44
|52
|42
|54
|239
|324
|Oosen62
|55
|61
|66
|30
|27
|239
|326
|Swimfanjacoby
|53
|55
|51
|37
|42
|238
|326
|Danny
|36
|67
|48
|45
|42
|238
|326
|NJSWIMFAN
|35
|75
|63
|28
|37
|238
|326
|Nivlac 🙂
|57
|54
|44
|40
|43
|238
|330
|Jcjcc
|43
|50
|48
|45
|50
|236
|330
|Sophie
|36
|61
|47
|38
|54
|236
|332
|Gytha Ogg
|47
|28
|53
|39
|68
|235
|332
|averystirling
|41
|56
|45
|44
|49
|235
|334
|DWY
|50
|51
|48
|46
|38
|233
|334
|***3.5 years of eligibility left***
|32
|70
|44
|46
|41
|233
|336
|miaa
|42
|54
|62
|37
|32
|227
|337
|Petkus
|39
|47
|42
|49
|48
|225
|337
|UVA lover
|42
|42
|52
|39
|50
|225
|339
|bullet
|41
|42
|43
|51
|45
|222
|340
|iRun
|43
|45
|42
|33
|42
|205
|341
|emmaspotts
|43
|31
|41
|30
|31
|176
|342
|HatHat
|16
|38
|44
|35
|36
|169
|343
|Hoos4eva
|27
|59
|42
|10
|26
|164
|344
|Sherry Smit
|17
|45
|27
|35
|30
|154
|345
|Willie Sambone
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|346
|AuntSteph
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
The wheels came off in the second half, but I’ll always remember my time in the top 5 fondly
How in God’s name did I get 14th?
Did “Diabolical Negative Split” predict Weinstein’s 800? If so there should be a prize for that.
Joint 69th 😎
not my best work
“Similarly, only one participant had Santo Condorelli finishing in the top 4, and that was for fourth place.”
🙋♂️
I occasionally make fun picks that partially work out
I love santo but I didn’t even know he was swimming at this meet