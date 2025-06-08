Chalmers Eyes Brisbane 2032 With 50s Now Part Of Olympic Program

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2025 Australian Swimming Trials are upon us, with action kicking off from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre tomorrow morning local time/tonight Eastern time.

More than 600 of Australia’s best are expected to take to the pool in the hopes of logging their names onto the nation’s roster for the World Championships and World Para Swimming Championships, both held in Singapore.

Among the contestants is Olympic multi-medalist Kyle Chalmers, with the 26-year-old father-to-be speaking to Swimming Australia recently about his prospects for 7 years into the future.

“The new 50s format (with all the form strokes now on the Olympic program) will keep me swimming until Brisbane 2032. I am in the very best position I’ve been in a very long time. My body is feeling good.

“And I’ve been swimming some really fast times. I can see myself swimming until Brisbane 2032 … and by then our little girl will be seven years old, so that would be pretty cool.”

It was April of this year that World Aquatics announced stroke 50s would be added to the Olympic program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The announcement was met with generally positive responses from both swimmers and fans alike, with the addition most likely extending the careers of athletes when they may have otherwise hung up their goggles.

As for Chalmers, the South Aussie has traditionally been the most successful in the 100m freestyle, reaping gold at the 2016 Olympics, followed by silver in both 2020 and 2024. He ranks as Australia’s 8th-best performer in the 50m freestyle, owning a lifetime best of 21.78 from this year’s Bergen Swim Festival.

Chalmers also recently posted a lifetime best in the men’s 50m fly, punching a time of 22.89 at the Swim Open Stockholm to become Australia’s #2 performer in history.

In March of this year, Chalmers and fiancée Ingeborg Løyning of Norway revealed via social media that the pair was expecting their first child together.