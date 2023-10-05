2025 “Honorable Mention” Avery Collins Makes Verbal Pledge to Texas Longhorns

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avery Collins, a junior at Keller High School in Keller, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas beginning in the 2025-26 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas🧡🤍!!! I would love to thank my family, friends and coaches who have supported me along the way! A huge thank you to @texaswsd for this incredible opportunity! Can’t wait to be a longhorn!!! HOOK ‘EM HORNS🤘🤘🤠🤠”

Collins swims year-round with Lakeside Aquatic Club and specializes in breaststroke and IM. We named her an “Honorable Mention” recruit on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the high school class of 2025.

In high school swimming, she placed 3rd in the 200 IM (a PB of 2:00.22) and 6th in the 100 breast (1:02.79) as a sophomore at the 2023 Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) state meet last February.

In March she traveled to Nashville for Southern Premier where she won her best two events, the 200 breast (2:12.54) and 400 IM (4:14.03), and picked up new PBs in the 200/500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. Her 4IM performance marked a 2-second improvement from Winter Juniors-West, where she had gone a best time of 4:16.06.

Collins had a strong long course season this past summer, wrapping up at Junior National Championships in Irvine, where she placed 3rd in the 200 breast (2:29.44) and 6th in the 100 breast (1:09.74), notching 2024 Olympic Trials cuts in both events.

Collins will join the crème de la crème of women’s breaststroke at Texas, where her training group will consist of a reunion of the 200 breast finish at Winter Juniors-West last December – she’ll overlap with both Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby (Texas sophomore) and Piper Enge (verbal commit for fall 2024). (The only one missing from the top 4 on that podium is Bella Brito, a class of 2025 top-20 recruit who has yet to announce her verbal.)

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:10.42

100 breast – 1:02.47

400 IM – 4:14.03

200 IM – 2:00.22

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.