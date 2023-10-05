LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Flashback To The Inaugural Battle At The Burr

The second edition of the Battle at the Burr is set to take place this weekend. The meet, a dual between D.C schools Howard University and Georgetown University, rebranded last year as a “party with a purpose”. The meet attracted 1,200 fans–an unprecedented number for an October dual meet–and featured a poolside DJ, dance troupe, and special guest commentary.

Georgetown won both matchups in 2022, (men 113-111, women 148-76), with the men’s meet decided by just 2 points. But despite the results, Howard head coach Nic Askew Askew said the meet solidified Howard’s mentality moving forward that “if we have a lane, we have a chance.”

Indeed, the Howard men won both relays, including the 200 freestyle relay to close out the meet. Miles Simon, Arion Solomon, Taj Benton, and Mark Anthony Beckles combined for a 1:22.77, capping the meet off in style in front of their home crowd. Georgetown took second with Connor Brennan, Bailey De Luise, Josiah Lauver, and Michael Baldini posting 1:25.19.

Courtesy: Grant Morgan (via Youtube)

This year’s Battle should be another close contest; the men’s teams each won their respective conference championships: Howard claimed the NEC and Georgetown the Big East. On the women’s side, the Hoyas were 3rd in their conference and the Bison finished 4th.

In addition, this year the Battle promises to be even more electric than last year. The official press release promises “double the fanfare and double the fun, complete with a DJ, dancers, celebrity appearances and a few surprises that the team does not want to give away.”

Last year’s Battle at the Burr kickstarted a revolution across collegiate swimming, as other programs evaluated what they could do to attract similar attention and energy at their own dual meets.

Related:

ABOUT LIVEBARN

LiveBarn is the global leader in live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events and is the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs. LiveBarn works directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their Live Streaming technology in pools across the country. LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,700 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

FOLLOW LIVEBARN

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LiveBarn is a SwimSwam partner.