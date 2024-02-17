2024 Worlds Day 7 Relay Lineups: Front-Runners Make Big Changes in Mixed 400 Free Relay

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Entries
- Live Results
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap | Day 5 Finals Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Recap | Day 6 Finals Recap
- Day 7 Prelims Recap
After setting an Asian Record in prelims of the mixed 400 free relay, China has made wholesale changes for finals on Saturday in Doha.
In the heats, the Chinese relay of:
- Wang Haoyu (48.28)
- Ji Xinjie (47.86)
- Yu Yiting (53.90)
- Ai Yanhan (54.43)
combined for a 3:24.47, which shaved two-tenths of a second off Japan’s record for 2019.
But even that new swim is a relatively-soft result, roughly five-and-a-half seconds behind Australia’s World Record in the event.
But expect that record to fall again in finals thanks to the addition of the men’s 100 free World Record holder Pan Zhanle on the leadoff leg, who should be good for at least another second, plus the addition of the wide-ranging Li Bingji in place of Ai Yanhan on the women’s legs.
China has eschewed this non-Olympic relay at recent championships, either skipping out on it altogether or not entering their top swimmers.
Other Lineup Changes:
- The US did not have sprinters on their prelims relay, but after safely qualifying for the final they’ve made wholesale changes. Hunter Armstrong and Matt King will sub for Luke Hobson and Jack Aikins, while Claire Curzan and Kate Douglass will sub for Addison Sauickie and Kayla Han. Given the form of those four swimmers, specifically, at this meet, that’s a contending relay – though there will be some doubles (as there will for most teams).
- The Netherlands will give Caspar Corbeau a crack at the finals squad, subbing in for Thom de Boer, who was 49.43 on a roll in prelims. Corbeau, best known as a breaststroker, has a flat-start freestyle best of 49.71. While at the University of Texas, he was a regular member of their free relays, especially later in their career, including a 41.72 yards split in 2023. Then of course they’ll add their stars Kira Toussaint and Marrit Steenbergen on the anchor to pull themselves into the medal contention.
- Italy has subbed in top-flight sprinter Alessandro Miressi for Lorenzo Zazzeri on the finals relay. Zazzeri was good in prelims with a 48.51 split, but Miressi was 2nd in the men’s 100 free final in 47.72. The women’s are the weakness of this relay, though the teenage pair of Sofia Morini (54.66) and Chiara Tarantino (54.27) did well in the heats to put Italy in medal contention.
- Australia has made two changes after finishing 3rd in prelims: subbing in sprinter Shayna Jack for breaststroker Abbey Harkin. Harkin has been much better in sprint frees at this meet than she has in the breaststrokes, racing about two months after knee surgery, and was 53.96 in heats. They’ve also brought in Brianna Throssell to swim for Alexandra Perkins (54.58). The men will stick with Kai Taylor and Jack Cartwright.
- China has remained pat after qualifying 2nd in prelims in 3:24.78. That relay included one of Taylor Ruck‘s best-looking swims in a while (53.42) and a nice sub-48 split from Javier Acevedo (47.98).
Full Lineups – Mixed 400 Free Relay Final
- Slovakia – Matej Dusa, Tibor Tistan, Lillian Slusana, Teresa Ivan
- USA – Hunter Armstrong, Matt King, Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass
- Australia – Kai Taylor, Jack Cartwright, Shayna Jack, Brianna Throssell
- China – Pan Zhanle, Wang Haoyu, Li Bingjie, Yu Yiting
- Canada – Finlay Knox, Javier Acevedo, Taylor Ruck, Rebecca Smith
- Italy – Alessandro Miressi, Manuel Frigo, Sofia Morini, Chiara Tarantino
- Netherlands – Stan Pijnenburg, Caspar Corbeau, Kira Toussaint, Marrit Steenbergen
- Hong Kong – Lau Shiu Yue, Ian Ho, Camille Cheng, Tam Hoi Lam
Totally agree on one of Ruck’s best looking swims in a while, big fan, but she was also 53.26 on day one in the women’s 4free relay finals.
Strange to me that Haughey is not on the Finals relay for Hong Kong.
Agreed. Wonder if she left after her final individual event?
HK likes to give their other swimmers a shot, unless they’re trying to get Olympic qualification/a medal (Haughey in fly for Tokyo medley qualification but not used in Tokyo, Haughey in breast for Fukuoka, Asian Games finals)
Wouldn’t that be two changes for Australia, not one?
On paper, China and the US are co-favorites, but there are many things unanswered. The biggest piece is whether Pan is closer to 46.8 or 47.5. Their middle two legs are pretty even so it’s going to be the difference between Pan and Armstrong vs difference between Douglass and Yu. China has a fully rested team as Yu scratched the 50 fly, but Armstrong’s 100 Free is kind of a mystery and he went a solid 48.37 in the free relay prelims, if he gets closer to 48.0 then Douglass should be able to run Yu down at the end even if Pan goes 47.0.