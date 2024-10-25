2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series – Incheon: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Incheon

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet

It’s the second prelims session of the Incheon stop of the 2024 Swimming World Cup series. Last night (this morning for fellow eastern time folks) we saw the first world record of the stop fall courtesy of Kate Douglass, who broke Rebecca Soni’s super-suited record in the 200 breaststroke. The multi-talented Douglass is entered in the 50 butterfly today, where she could take aim at another 2009 record.

This session also features the 400 IM, 1500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 100 breaststroke for the women. The men will contest the 50 backstroke, 200 IM, 50 breaststroke, 100 freestyle, and 200 butterfly.

The prelims session should be viewable to most fans on the World Aquatics Recast page (for a fee), which can be accessed below. For more information, read here.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Timed Final

World Record: 4:18.94 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2017)

World Cup Record: 4:18.94 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2017)

World Junior Record: 4:21.49 — Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Top Finishers (Early Heat):

Hwang Nahee (CLB) – 4:47.51 Weng Chi Cheang (MAC) – 4:58.85 Alisa Huang (USA) – 5:01.87 Hannah Oh (USA) – 5:02.41 Eden Chuang (USA) – 5:05.54 Tran Doan (USA) – 5:16.17 Emma Gyorkos (USA) – 5:18.71

Hwang Nahee came in with the fastest time in the heat, and there was no question she would take the win. She dropped almost 12 seconds from her entry time of 4:59.16 for the top time this morning. She cemented her lead in the backstroke leg and continued to pull away down the stretch, finishing in 4:47.51.

Weng Chi Cheang joined Hwang under the 5:00-barrier, dropping over 10 seconds from her entry time. She and Alisa Huang, who finished 3rd, were less than a second apart at the back to breast turn. However, Cheang outsplit Huang significantly on the third leg to cinch her second place finish.

There were only seven athletes in the heat; Hwang was the youngest at 15-years-old.

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Timed Final

World Record: 15:08.24 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2022)

World Cup Record: 15:08.24 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2022)

World Junior Record: 15:42.05 — Katie Grimes, USA (2022)

Top 8:

Kim Chaeyun (KOR) – 16:43.29 Lai Wa Ng (HKG) – 16:56.15 Nikoleta Trnikova (SVK) – 17:03.32 Andrea Podmanikova (SVK) – 17:21.84 Altannar Amgalan (MGL) – 18:37.28

Only five athletes entered the longest event at this stop. Kim Chaeyun ran away with the win, lapping two of her competitors on the way. Kim held a pace of mid-t0-high 16s per lap, only slipping above 17 seconds a few times throughout the race. She was about seven seconds above her entry time, but it was plenty for the win.

Lai Wa Ng dropped over 20 seconds from her entry time to also dip under the 17-minute barrier. She was in a close race with 3rd-place finisher Nikoleta Trnikova for the early portion of the race, but managed to pull away to touch over seven seconds ahead.

Only three athletes had entry times in this event. 5th-place finisher Altannar Amgalan was the third (besides Kim and Ng), and dropped over eight seconds to better her best time from February.

Men’s 50m Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 22.11 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)

World Cup Record: 22.58 — Isaac Cooper, AUS (2024)

World Junior Record: 22.52 — Isaac Cooper, AUS (2022)

Top 8:

Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 22.87 Pieter Coetze (RSA ) – 23.23 Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 23.24 Marius Kusch (GER) – 23.32 Imgyu Song (CLB) – 23.37 Ralf Tribuntsov (EST) – 23.28 Thierry Bollin (SUI) – 23.44 Grigori Pekarski (NIA) – 23.63

After setting the World Cup record in Shanghai, Isaac Cooper showed once again he’s the man the beat with the only sub-23 time of the session and 0.36-seconds ahead of the second place finisher. The rest of field is incredibly close with a spread of just 0.4-seconds between 2nd and 8th.

Pieter Coetze and Kacper Stokowski qualified just one-hundredth of a second apart and will flank Cooper tonight. Coetze was the silver medalist in Shanghai, while Stokowski finished 4th. Marius Kusch and Thierry Bollin also return from the Shanghai final. Both were right on their finals times this morning.

Top seed Lorenzo Mora missed the final, falling to 10th. So did Shanghai finalist Dylan Carter (9th) and the United States’ Michael Andrew (12th).

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 1:49.63 — Siobhan Haughey, HKG (2021)

World Cup Record: 1:50.32 — Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record: 1:52.59 — Bella Sims, USA (2022)

Top 8:

Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 1:55.81 Milla Jansen (AUS) – 1:57.00 Brittany Castelluzzo (AUS) – 1:57.39 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:57.68 Jo Hyunju (KOR) – 1:58.49 Kasia Wasick (POL) – 1:59.74 Lee Won (CLB) – 2:00.40 Lee Chaeyeong (CLB) – 2:00.58

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Prelims

World Record: 1:49.63 — Ryan Lochte, USA (2012)

World Cup Record: 1:50.30 — Leon Marchand, FRA (2024)

World Junior Record: 1:51.45 — Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)

Top 8:

Women’s 100m Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 54.56 — Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)

World Cup Record: 54.89 — Regan Smith, USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 55.74 — Bella Sims (2022)

Top 8:

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 24.95 — Emre Sakci, TUR (2021)

World Cup Record: 25.25 — Cameron van der Burgh (2009)

World Junior Record: 25.85 — Simone Cerasuolo (2021)

Top 8:

Women’s 50m Butterfly – Prelims

World Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)

World Cup Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)

World Junior Record: 24.55 — Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

Top 8:

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)

World Cup Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 45.64 — David Popovici (2022)

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014/2016)

World Cup Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2016)

World Junior Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

World Record: 1:46.85 — Tomoru Honda, JPN (2022)

World Cup Record: 1:48.56 — Chad le Clos, RSA (2013)

World Junior Record: 1:49.61 — June Chen, CHN (2022)

Top 8: