How To Watch And All The Links You Need For 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Shanghai

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP-SHANGHAI

Friday, October 18th – Sunday, October 20th

Shanghai, China

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entries Book

Live Results

DAY 1 HEATS START LIST

The first stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup kicks off tomorrow, Friday, October 18th in Shanghai, China but tonight for U.S-based fans.

Reverting back to short course meters, the 3-stop competition series serves as a post-Paris stepping stone ahead of December’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest.

Subsequent World Cup stops include Incheon, South Korea (Oct. 24-26) and Singapore (Oct. 31-Nov.2). Each meet will be three days with prelims and finals.

2024 Swimming World Cup Stops:

Oct.18-20: Shanghai Prelims: 9:30 am/Finals: 6:30 pm (local time)

Oct. 24-26: Incheon Prelims: 9:30 am/Finals: 7:30 pm (local time)

Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Singapore Prelims: 9:30 am/Finals: 6:30 pm (local time)



How and When To Watch the Shanghai World Cup

Again, if you’re a U.S.-based swimming fan, the action gets underway tonight. In local time, prelims begin at 9:30 am and finals start at 6:30 pm. Refer to the table below to find your city or time zone.

Prelims Start Time Major Cities Finals Start 9:30 am Shanghai (host), Beijing, Taipei, Kowloon, Perth 6:30 pm 10:30 am Tokyo, Seoul, Osaka, Incheon, Kyoto, Pyongyang, Kobe 7:30 pm 12:30 pm Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Guam 9:30 pm 6:30 pm (previous day) Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver 3:30 am 19:30 (previous day) Denver, Salt Lake City, Calgary, Edmonton, Galapagos Islands 4:30 am 20:30 (previous day) Chicago, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Dallas, Minneapolis, Medellin 5:30 am 21:30 (previous day) New York, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Montreal 6:30 am 2:30 am London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Casablanca 11:30 pm 3:30 am Paris, Zurich, Budapest, Vienna, Oslo, Rome, Johannesburg, Cairo 12:30 pm

After streaming on YouTube last year, all three stops of the World Cup will be available to stream on the World Aquatics RECAST channel everywhere except Europe. SwimSwam will carry the RECAST channel for U.S. fans for prelims only, available below.

Viewers from the U.S., Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, and Guam can also catch all the World Cup action on Peacock.

Market Where To Watch Worldwide (except Europe) World Aquatics RECAST channel U.S, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam Peacock (NBC) Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela Enjoy/DirecTV Globo / SporTV Brazil Europe Eurovision Sport China and Macau China Media Group (CCTV5) Hong Kong I-Cable

Who To Watch At The World Cup

We’ve reported on the multitude of stars headed to Shanghai setting up some potentially electric matchups on both the men’s and women’s sides.

This includes the “Tremendous 12” athletes who will race at all three stops, including individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Leon Marchand, Kaylee McKeown, Kate Douglass, Pan Zhanle, Nicolo Martinenghi and Thomas Ceccon.

Also announced to be racing the full series are 2024 Olympic medalists Regan Smith, Siobhan Haughey and Zhang Yufei, along with triple 2023 world champion Qin Haiyang, two-time Olympic medalist Arno Kamminga and four-time Olympic medalist Chad Le Clos.

Swimmers Committed To Full Series: