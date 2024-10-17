Tennessee Women Snag 2nd Ranked Recruit for 2026 with Verbal from #13 Eliza Wallace

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlotte, North Carolina’s Eliza Wallace has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for 2026-27, writing on social media:

“🍊ROCKY TOP TENNESSEE🍊 I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic careers at the University of Tennessee!! I want to thank God for blessing me with this incredible opportunity and the lifelong support of my family and friends. I am especially grateful to Coach Sean and all of MSA for guiding me on this journey. I also want to thank Coach Matt and Coach Caleb and all of the @vol_swimdive staff!! I cannot wait for what is to come! GO VOLS🧡”

Wallace, whom we ranked #13 on our Way Too Early list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2026, made her announcement a day after that of #3 Molly Sweeney, giving the Lady Vols the top two 100 breaststrokers in the cohort. Both Sweeney (59.47) and Wallace (59.67) would have been invited to NCAAs last year for the 100 breast, and both are within a half-second of scoring in the event. They will form a formidable training group with Emelie Fast and McKenzie Siroky, both of whom should still be there when they arrive.

Wallace swims for Ardrey Kell High School and Mecklenburg Swim Association. She won the 100 breast (by 1.3 seconds with 59.67) and was runner-up in the 100 free (50.30) at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships in February. Both times were lifetime bests. A month later, at Best of the South, she notched PBs in every event she swam, including the 50 free (23.13), 200 free (1:50.41), 100 back (57.35), 200 back (2:10.35), and 400 IM (4:27.81).

She also had a strong showing in long course season, updated her lifetime bests across the board. She competed at Olympic Trials in the 100 breast, clocking a best time of 1:09.30 to finish 21st in prelims. Wallace represented Team USA at the 2024 Pan Pacific Junior Championships and lowered that 100 breast time to 1:09.22, earning a 10th-place finish. She also came in 10th in the 200 breast (2:35.35). Her best time in that event dates from March, when she went 2:35.11.

Tennessee, the program that developed Molly Hannis and Mona McSharry, makes a lot of sense for Wallace. But she has also dropped .8 in the 50 free and 2.3 seconds in the 100 free over the last year, which could give her more options for event development in Knoxville.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 59.67

200 breast – 2:15.82

50 free – 23.14

100 free – 50.30

200 free – 1:50.41

200 IM – 2:03.64

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.