Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Carmen Weiler Sastre Sets 200 Back Pool Record At SMU Classic

Spanish Olympian Carmen Weiler Sastre led the Virginia Tech swimming & diving program to a phenomenal showing at the SMU Classic, securing Women’s Swimmer of the Meet honors with some blistering swims.

Weiler Sastre’s headlining performance came in the women’s 200 backstroke, setting a new lifetime best and SMU Pool Record of 1:52.55 to place first by well over two seconds ahead of Louisville’s Paige Hetrick (1:54.94).

Currently in her junior year with the Hokies, Weiler Sastre’s previous best stood at 1:52.97, set nearly two years ago at the 2022 Ohio State Invitational. Her fastest swim last season came in at 1:53.55, set at the ACC Championships where she finished sixth.

In addition to breaking the Pool Record, which previously stood at 1:52.80 from SMU’s Matea Samardzic in 2018, Weiler Sastre also moves to #1 in the nation in the event, overtaking Texas’ Emma Kern who went 1:54.20 in a dual against LSU.

Women’s 200 Back Race Video, SMU Classic

Courtesy of LouisvilleSwimming

Last season, Weiler Sastre did not race the 200 back at the NCAA Championships, instead opting for the 100 free on the final day of racing. She may look to change that decision this season, as her time set at the SMU Classic was faster than the 2024 NCAA scoring cut-off (1:52.62).

Weiler Sastre also won the 100 back (52.17) in personal best and Pool Record fashion, and had notable swims in the 100 free (48.75) and 200 free (1:46.07).

At her debut Olympic Games in Paris, Weiler Sastre qualified for the semi-finals in both women’s backstroke events, placing ninth in the 100 back and 13th in the 200 back.

Fluidra is a SwimSwam Partner.