Virginia Women, Cal Men Retain Top Spots In CSCAA October Poll

The four-time defending NCAA champion Virginia women maintained the top spot in the College Swimming & Diving Association of America (CSCAA) October NCAA polls released Thursday. On the men’s side, the Cal Golden Bears kept their grip firm on the number one spot from the preseason poll released in September.

The top six women’s team rankings remain unchanged from September. After winning the SMU Classic, which doesn’t figure into the team’s CSCAA record, Louisville has moved from ninth to seventh. Cal and USC have also moved inside the top 10, and the Georgia women have moved up three spots to edge ahead of Ohio State for the final spot in the top 10.

Three teams unranked in the preseason have made it into the October rankings: South Carolina, Miami (FL), and Missouri.

Women’s Rankings

Rk Prv Rk Team Points Record 1 1 Virginia 420 0-0 2 2 Texas 413 1-0 3 3 Florida 390 0-0 4 4 Stanford 371 0-0 5 5 Tennessee 361 0-0 6 6 Indiana 331 0-0 7 9 Louisville 323 0-0 8 8 California 302 1-0 9 8 Southern California 275 1-0 10 13 Georgia 269 2-0 11 10 Ohio State 259 0-0 12 11 NC State 248 0-0 13 19 Louisiana State 218 0-1 14 12 Michigan 214 0-0 15 14 Wisconsin 179 1-0 16 15 Duke 150 0-1 17 NR South Carolina 147 1-1 18 21 Arizona State 131 4-0 19 17 Auburn 122 1-0 20 16 Texas A&M 114 0-0 21 18 North Carolina 92 0-0 22 20 UCLA 50 0-0 23 24 Minnesota 41 3-0 24 NR Miami (FL) 36 1-0 25 NR Missouri 35 1-0

Also Receiving Votes: Florida State (16), Princeton (6), Arkansas (6), Alabama (3), Georgia Tech (2), Northwestern (1)

The Cal Golden Bears amassed 393 points to keep ahead of the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, and Indiana Hoosiers who are all with 32 points of the top spot. After a convincing win against LSU in their first SEC dual meet, the Longhorns have moved ahead of the Gators, whose first dual meet is Oct. 18.

The top 10 teams remain the same from the pre-season poll, though Georgia and Tennessee have moved ahead of Stanford. After opening the season 2-0, Georgia Tech debuts at #17 after being unranked in the pre-season poll. The Harvard Crimson also made the rankings for the first time this season at #25.

Men’s Rankings

Rk Prv Rk Team Points Record 1 1 California 393 1-0 2 3 Texas 377 1-0 3 2 Florida 369 0-0 4 4 Indiana 361 0-0 5 5 NC State 332 0-0 6 6 Arizona State 326 0-0 7 8 Georgia 301 1-0 8 9 Tennessee 283 0-0 9 7 Stanford 279 0-0 10 10 Virginia Tech 255 2-0 11 11 Louisville 222 0-0 12 12 Ohio State 221 1-0 13 16 Auburn 196 1-0 14 12 Texas A&M 182 0-0 15 14 Virginia 181 0-0 16 15 Michigan 164 0-0 17 NR Georgia Tech 122 2-0 18 22 Minnesota 118 2-0 19 23 Louisiana State 110 0-1 20 17 Alabama 98 1-0 21 21 Southern California 91 1-0 22 18 Florida State 72 0-1 23 20 Wisconsin 59 1-0 24 19 SMU 23 0-0 25 NR Harvard 15 0-0

Also Receiving Votes: UNLV (12), Brigham Young (6), Kentucky (5), Army (5), George Washington (3)

Division I Women’s Poll Committee

Brooks Fail (Southern Cal), Bex Freebairn (Missouri), Jerry Champer (Georgia), Ashley Dell (Illinois-Chicago), Ryan Evans (Kansas), Naya Higashijima (New Mexico), Zach Hinsley (Miami (FL)), Maddy Olson (Minnesota), Pat Roman (Nebraska), Coleman Stewart (Duke), Leah Stancil (Louisiana State), Milana Socha (Dartmouth), Athena Spellman (Florida State), Graydon Tedder (Texas Christian), Nathan Lavery (Drexel) Brody Lewis (Utah).

Division I Men’s Poll Committee

Cauli Bedran (Wisconsin), Jim Bolster (Columbia), Patrick Callan (Auburn), Graham Carpenter (Ohio State), Alicia Franklin (Denver), Reed Fujan (Louisville), Josh Huger (California-Berkley), Michael Joyce (Minnesota), Caitlin Kolbus (Kentucky), Brody Lewis (Utah), Jessica Miller Livsey (Old Dominion), Corey Manley (Arizona State), Tamber McCallister (Brigham Young), Eric Posegay (Texas), Bill Roberts (U.S. Naval Academy), Neal Studd (Florida State).