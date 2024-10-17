Texas Scores 1st Top-20 Verbal Commitment for 2026-27 from #7 Avery Klamfoth

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avery Klamfoth from Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Texas beginning in the fall of 2026. She wrote on social media:

“I am blessed and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of Texas!!! First, I thank the Lord for His unwavering guidance and grace during this process. A big thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for always supporting me!!! Y’all are such blessings. I am so grateful for the coaching staff at Texas for believing in me! I can’t wait to be a LONGHORN!!!!! HOOK EM 🤘🤘🤘 Proverbs 16:3”

An IM specialist from SwimMAC Carolina, Klamfoth is our #7 pick on our Way Too Early list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2026.

As a sophomore at Myers Park High School last season, Klamfoth won the 200 IM (1:57.61) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:00.98) at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships. Two weeks later, she ripped a PB of 1:00.43 to come in 2nd in the 100 breast at the North Carolina Short Course Senior Championships. She also finished 2nd in the 100 free (50.91) and 400 IM (4:10.90) with lifetime bests, and won the 200 IM (1:58.47), was 2nd in the 200 breast (2:12.25), and placed 3rd in the 200 fly (2:02.61).

Klamfoth qualified for 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in both IM distances. She finished 26th in prelims of the 200 (2:16.21) and 21st in prelims of the 400 (4:51.21), a little off her best times of 2:15.60/4:45.72.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:10.90

200 IM – 1:57.61

100 breast – 1:00.43

200 breast – 2:11.27

200 fly – 2:01.27

1650 free – 16:45.14

200 free – 1:51.43

100 free – 50.91

50 free – 23.73

Klamfoth will join “Honorable Mention” recruits Brynn Lavigueur and Sydney Schoeck in the Longhorns’ class of 2030. She will overlap 2 years with Piper Enge and Campbell Chase and 1 year with Campbell Stoll and Angie Coe.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.