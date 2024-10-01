Honorable Mention Recruit Brynn Lavigueur Commits To Texas For 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brynn Lavigueur, one of the top recruits in the girls’ high school class of 2026, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Texas.

A versatile swimmer who is well-versed in freestyle, backstroke and IM, Lavigueur currently trains with the Sarasota Sharks and attends Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida.

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas. I would like to give a big THANK YOU to my family for their sacrifices, and to my coaches and teammates for their constant support. A special thank you to Coach Carol, Mitch and Chad for this incredible opportunity. This is truly a dream come true! HOOK EM’ BABY 🤘

Lavigueur, 16, was an Honorable Mention in SwimSwam’s Way Too Early recruiting ranking for the girls’ 2026 class, and figures to make an impact for the Longhorns when she arrives in Austin in two years.

This past season, she set personal bests in most of her primary events at the Florida Spring Senior Championships in March, clocking 23.05/49.89/1:47.76 in the 50/100/200 free and blasting times of 53.41/1:57.82 in the 100/200 back.

In November, she placed 3rd in the 200 IM at the FHSAA 4A State Championships in a lifetime best of 2:02.77. Despite only being a sophomore, she also placed 2nd in the 100 back, setting what was a PB at the time in 53.96.

Lavigueur’s Best Times (SCY):

100 back: 53.41

200 free: 1:47.76

100 free: 49.89

50 free: 23.05

200 back: 1:57.82

200 IM: 2:02.77

Given her skillset, Lavigueur has plenty of options as to which events she’ll focus on in the NCAA. Arguably her two best events, the 100 back and 200 free coincide in the collegiate postseason, as do the 100 free and 200 back. Her 100 back and 200 free best times are her two highest-ranked relative to the NCAA cutline, both within 3% of the 2024 invite cut-off.

In the 2024 long course season, the majority of Lavigueur’s best swims came at the Speedo Sectionals meet in Ocala in late May. She established personal bests in the 50 free (26.53), 100 free (57.34), 200 free (2:03.62), 100 back (1:02.05), 200 back (2:17.99) and 100 breast (1:14.78), and later in the summer, re-lowered her PB in the 50 free (26.34) and set a big best time in the 200 IM (2:21.62) at the Futures Championships in Huntsville.

Lavigueur grew up in Maine and was one of the state’s top high school swimmers before moving to Florida in early 2023 to align with the elite training group in Sarasota, which includes coach Brent Arckey and triple Olympic champion Summer McIntosh.

The Texas women have been the NCAA runner-ups behind the University of Virginia for three straight seasons, scoring 441 points at the NCAA Championships to finish 86.5 shy of the Cavaliers. After a long run of dominance in the Big 12, the Longhorns join the SEC this season.

Lavigueur joins Sydney Schoeck, another Honorable Mention recruit, in Texas’ girls’ class for the fall of 2026.

