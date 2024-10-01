Futures Finalist Alejandro Michelena Commits to Texas A&M (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures finalist Alejandro Michelena will stay in-state and continue his academic and swimming career for Texas A&M next fall. Michelena currently attends Klein Cain High School and trains with Premier Aquatics Club of Klein.

“I’m thrilled and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at Texas A&M University. Thank you to my family, coaches, & friends for helping me get to this point. Special thanks to my parents and Coach Kyle for believing in me and helping me through this process. GIG’EM.”

In 2024, Michelena became a two-time finalist at the Futures Championship (LCM), finishing 3rd in the 100 fly (54.38) and 4th in the 200 fly (2:01.34). Both times were personal bests. He also earned 1st place in the 200 fly (1:45.86) and 4th place in the 100 fly (47.99) at the Speedo Sections in Lewisville (SCY).

At the 2024 UIL 6A State Championship (SCY), Michelena was a two-time finalist, securing 2nd place in the 100 free (44.62) and 4th place in the 50 free (20.33). At the UIL Region 4-6A Championships (SCY), he placed 1st in the 100 free (45.52) and 3rd in the 50 free (20.82).

Michelena held the top time for Klein Cain High School in the 50 free and 100 fly during his freshman, sophomore, and junior years.

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 20.33

100 Free – 44.62

100 Fly – 47.99

200 Fly – 1:45.86

Texas A&M University ranked 4th overall at the 2024 SEC Championships, the same as the previous year. Blaire Anderson was hired as the Director of Swimming & Diving for the 2024-2025 season, and all the swim coaches on staff are also new. Michelena’s arrival is timely, as the top three fastest times in the 200 fly from last season are now all held by upperclassmen. The fastest time of 1:42.41 was set by senior Clayton Conklin, followed by senior Trey Dickey with a time of 1:43.90, and junior Max Vega Cuevas with a time of 1:45.36.

Michelena will join Wesley Foster, Daniel King, and Bucky Gettys as part of the 2025 recruiting class. All the incoming freshmen are from Texas so far. Foster could also strengthen the butterfly group with his times of 48.40 in the 100 fly and 1:47.95 in the 200 fly.

