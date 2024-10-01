World Aquatics Releases Venue Information, Dates For 2025 World Championships in Singapore

The 2024 Olympics wrapped up about two months ago and the countdown has already begun for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Singapore from Jul. 11 through Aug. 3. Singapore will also host the 2025 Para World Swimming Championships the following month.

This week, World Aquatics confirmed the competition venues for the World Championships. A temporary facility built in Car Park G in the Singapore Sports Hub will host the swimming and artistic swimming competitions. The estimated capacity for the venue, housed between the Kallang Tennis and Football hubs, is 4,800 people and will include two pools, spectator seating, and a Fan Zone. The Sports Hub will also host the 2025 World Aquatics Masters Championships following the conclusion of the elite event.

Both water polo and diving will take place at the OCBC Aquatic Centre at the Singapore Sports Hub. Meanwhile, open water swimming will start from Palawan Beach and high diving will compete at Palawan Green in Sentosa, approximately 15 minutes away from the Sports Hub via car.

This is a change from the original announcement in June when the plan was for swimming and the water polo finals to compete in the Singapore National Stadium, which has a capacity of 15,000.

“Singapore has much to be proud of in our strength as a host nation. We have renowned facilities such as the OCBC Aquatic Centre, which has hosted numerous international competitions including the 2015 SEA Games,” said Mark Chay, President of Singapore Aquatics and co-chairperson of the Singapore 2025 organizing committee.

“We’ll also see innovative use of available and suitable spaces such as Car Park G, located near the Kallang Tennis Hub and Kallang Football Hub, and well-known locations such as Sentosa. These identifiable areas will be transformed for high-level competition and for spectators to enjoy the best in aquatic sports. These venues highlight our status as a suitable destination for hosting top international sporting events, while also displaying our ability to be creative and adaptable so that we can deliver the best possible experience.”

World Aquatics has also released the sport-by-sport competition schedule for the three-week championships. Swimming will be at the end of the championships, running from July 27 to Aug. 3.

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships were originally slated to be held in Kazan, Russia but were relocated last February due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Singapore is the first country in Southeast Asia to host the World Championships.

Sport by Sport Competition Schedule: