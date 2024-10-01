Alabama’s Jones, Bondra de Almeida Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Bernardo Bondra de Almeida, Alabama

Alabama’s Bernardo Bondra de Almeida, a senior from Sao Paulo, Brazil, collected two individuals wins and was a part of the two winning relays in the season-opening victory over Delta State. Almeida touched the wall first in the 200 free (1:40.88) and the 100 fly (47.91). He also swam the first leg of the 200 free relay (1:21:21) and the third leg of the 200 medley relay (1:28.78).

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Jarrett Payne, Alabama

Alabama’s Jarrett Payne, a freshman from Sidney, Ohio, won his first collegiate individual event with a time of 1:50.16 in the 200 back in the season-opening win over Delta State. Payne also finished third in the 100 back with a time of 49.59. He swam the third leg of the second-place 200 free relay (1:21.72) and the first leg of the third-place 200 medley relay (1:30.08).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Emily Jones, Alabama

Alabama’s Emily Jones, a junior from Newcastle, Australia, earned two podium finishes and was a part of two winning relays in the season-opening win over Delta State. Jones placed first in the 100 back with a time of 54.54, the third fastest time in the nation, and finished second in the 100 fly with a time of 54.52, the sixth fastest time in the nation. She also swam the first leg of the 200 free relay (1:34.02) and the 200 medley relay (1:42.64).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Maria Jose Sanchez-Moreno, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Maria Jose Sanchez-Moreno, a freshman from Mexico City, Mexico, swept both springboard events in the win over Drury to start the season with the Razorbacks. Sanchez-Moreno recorded top scores of 290.48 on the 1-meter and 314.78 on the 3-meter, both Zone-qualifying marks in her collegiate debut.

Women’s Co-Freshmen of the Week: Ashley Morton, Arkansas and Aubrey Hull, Vanderbilt

Arkansas’ Ashley Morton, a freshman from Sugar Hill, Ga., took first place in the 200 back with a time of 2:03.33 in the win over Drury. It currently ranks as the sixth fastest time in the nation. Morton also took fifth place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:11.15 and swam the first leg of the second-place 200 medley relay (1:45.73/26.98).

Vanderbilt’s Aubrey Hull, a freshman from Charlotte, N.C., won the 100 back with a time of 55.36 in the season-opening meet at Tulane. Hull swam the second leg of the second-place 200 free relay (1:35.85/23.81) and the first leg of the winning 200 medley relay (1:45.10/25.80). Her times in both the 50 and 100 back rank fourth nationally, and her time in the 50 back moved her into eighth place on the school’s all-time performer list.