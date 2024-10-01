Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alabama’s Jones, Bondra de Almeida Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

by SwimSwam 0

October 01st, 2024 College, News, SEC

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Bernardo Bondra de Almeida, Alabama

Alabama’s Bernardo Bondra de Almeida, a senior from Sao Paulo, Brazil, collected two individuals wins and was a part of the two winning relays in the season-opening victory over Delta State. Almeida touched the wall first in the 200 free (1:40.88) and the 100 fly (47.91). He also swam the first leg of the 200 free relay (1:21:21) and the third leg of the 200 medley relay (1:28.78).

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Jarrett Payne, Alabama

Alabama’s Jarrett Payne, a freshman from Sidney, Ohio, won his first collegiate individual event with a time of 1:50.16 in the 200 back in the season-opening win over Delta State. Payne also finished third in the 100 back with a time of 49.59. He swam the third leg of the second-place 200 free relay (1:21.72) and the first leg of the third-place 200 medley relay (1:30.08).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Emily Jones, Alabama

Alabama’s Emily Jones, a junior from Newcastle, Australia, earned two podium finishes and was a part of two winning relays in the season-opening win over Delta State. Jones placed first in the 100 back with a time of 54.54, the third fastest time in the nation, and finished second in the 100 fly with a time of 54.52, the sixth fastest time in the nation. She also swam the first leg of the 200 free relay (1:34.02) and the 200 medley relay (1:42.64).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Maria Jose Sanchez-Moreno, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Maria Jose Sanchez-Moreno, a freshman from Mexico City, Mexico, swept both springboard events in the win over Drury to start the season with the Razorbacks. Sanchez-Moreno recorded top scores of 290.48 on the 1-meter and 314.78 on the 3-meter, both Zone-qualifying marks in her collegiate debut.

Women’s Co-Freshmen of the Week: Ashley Morton, Arkansas and Aubrey Hull, Vanderbilt

Arkansas’ Ashley Morton, a freshman from Sugar Hill, Ga., took first place in the 200 back with a time of 2:03.33 in the win over Drury. It currently ranks as the sixth fastest time in the nation. Morton also took fifth place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:11.15 and swam the first leg of the second-place 200 medley relay (1:45.73/26.98).

Vanderbilt’s Aubrey Hull, a freshman from Charlotte, N.C., won the 100 back with a time of 55.36 in the season-opening meet at Tulane. Hull swam the second leg of the second-place 200 free relay (1:35.85/23.81) and the first leg of the winning 200 medley relay (1:45.10/25.80). Her times in both the 50 and 100 back rank fourth nationally, and her time in the 50 back moved her into eighth place on the school’s all-time performer list.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!