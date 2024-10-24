“Best of the Rest” Backstroker Eva Rottink (2026) Hands Verbal Commitment to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Germantown, Tennessee’s Eva Rottink has announced her intention to swim and study at Indiana University beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“I am thrilled to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! I would like to give a huge thank you to my amazing family, friends, and MTAC coaches for their unwavering support throughout this process. I would also like to give a huge thanks to the IU swim coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity! GO HOOSIERS‼️❤️🤍”

Rottink swims for Houston High School, where she is currently a junior, and Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club. We named her to the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026.

She had an outstanding showing at the 2024 TISCA State Swimming and Diving Championships, winning the 100 back (53.59) and placing 2nd in the 200 free (1:49.98). Both times were lifetime best, as were her 50 back (25.10) and 100 free (51.29) leadoffs on the Houston relays.

Two weeks later, Rottink added PBs in the 50 free (23.62) and 200 fly (2:04.13) at the Southeastern LSC Short Course Championships, where she came in 3rd in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100/200 back, 5th in the 50 fly, and 4th in the 100 fly. She earned her best 200 back and 50 fly times at the same meet in 2023. Rottink updated her LCM times in the 50/100/400 free and 200 IM this summer, but most of her PBs date from the 2023 long course season. Notably, that’s when she achieved an Olympic Trials cut (1:01.70) in the 100 back and went 2:14.89 in the 200 back and 1:02.60 in the 100 fly.

In addition to what she will bring to the Hoosiers in backstroke, Rottink has the potential to add firepower to the Indiana freestyle relays with her times in the sprint events.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 53.59

200 back – 1:58.47

50 free – 23.62

100 free – 51.29

200 free – 1:49.98

100 fly – 55.70

Rottink will suit up for Indiana in the fall of 2026 with #2 Kayla Han, #16 Paige Downey, and Elizabeth Eichbrecht. Her twin sister, #9 Roos Rottink, has committed to UVA’s class of 2030.

