2024 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Photo Vault

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 15th – Sunday, March 17th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Start List Preview
- Top 5 Races to Watch
- Heats Program
- Live Results
- Results also available via Meet Mobile: “2024 NSW State Open Championships”
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 3 Finals Live Recap
Competition wrapped up in Sydney on Sunday, March 17th. See pictures from the meet below. All photos were taken by Stephen Thomas.