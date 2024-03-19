Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Photo Vault

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competition wrapped up in Sydney on Sunday, March 17th. See pictures from the meet below. All photos were taken by Stephen Thomas.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!