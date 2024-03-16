Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NSW State Open Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships wrap up on Sunday with prelims of the women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 breaststroke, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 freestyle, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 IM, men’s 400 IM, women’s 50 backstroke, and men’s 100 back scheduled for this morning.

Two world records holders are expected to be in action today as Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan are taking on the women’s 50 back and 200 free, respectively. Stay tuned for live updates below:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

  • World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige, China (2009)
  • Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

  • World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • Australian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record – 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (2023)
  • Australian Record – 30.05, Chelsea Hodges (2022)
  • Commonwealth Record – 29.72, Lara van Niekerk (2022)

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (2023)
  • Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

  • World Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)
  • Australian Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

  • World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)
  • Australian Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)

WOMEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

  • World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
  • Australian Record – 2:07.03, Stephanie Rice (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:06.88, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2016)

MEN’S 400 IM – HEATS

  • World Record – 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)
  • Australian Record – 4:09.27, Brendon Smith (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record – 4:08.70, Lewis Clareburt (2022)

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
  • Australian Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
  • Commonwealth Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)

