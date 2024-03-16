Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NSW State Open Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 3

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re entering day 2 of the 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships, a non-selection meet featuring some of Australia’s highest-profile athletes.

As a refresher, this annual competition, along with next month’s Australian National Championships, represents an important stepping stone along the journey to June’s all-important Aussie Olympic Trials.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

GOLD – Ariarne Titmus, 4:02.39
SILVER – Lani Pallister, 4:02.65
BRONZE – Jamie Perkins, 4:10.47

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)
  • Australian Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
  • Australian Record – 55.72, Emma McKeon (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (2021)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 57.17

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)
  • Australian Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 1:45.97

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)
  • Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 59.49

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Australian Record: 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)
  • Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 2:23.91

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)
  • Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 1:57.28

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 23.61 (2023)
  • Australian Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
  • Commonwealth Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 24.67

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)
  • Australian Record: 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (2019)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (2021)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 1:57.23

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (2009)
  • Australian Record: 7:37.76, Sam Short (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record: 7:37.76, Sam Short (2023)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 7:45.80

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

 

3
Troyy
10 minutes ago

4:02 each for Arnie and Lani, 4:10 for Perkins

Joel
25 minutes ago

Delayed by 15 minutes due to parking issues at Olympic park.

Personal Best
Reply to  Joel
22 minutes ago

It’s the Pink concert and the AFL on tonight at Olympic Park… which is where Chalmers probably is having bypassed his events today haha (the AFL that is… though perhaps the Pink concert. You never know.)

