2024 NSW State Open Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Flynn Southam topped the heats of the men’s 200m freestyle on day two of the 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships.

Sydney Schoeck Wins 400 IM On Night 2 Of Columbia Sectionals 15 year old Sydney Schoeck was just off earning her second Trials cut in the 400 IM after earning the 200 back last night.

Sophomore Addie Howze Sets Oklahoma HS Record in 100 Back, Bartlesville Girls Win 6A Title Bartlesville sophomore Addie Howze lowered the Oklahoma high school record in the 100-yard backstroke to lead her girls squad to another 6A state title.

Caeleb Dressel Plays The Men’s NCAA DI Championships Prediction Game Want to play the prediction game with Caeleb Dressel? Dressel predicts which of his 2018 NCAA records are in danger at NCAA DI Championships.