2024 NSW State Open Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Rise and shine for our first finals session of the 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships. Although this is a non-selection meet, the Aussies rarely disappoint in terms of head-turning performances on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Follow along as we watch the action unfold at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)

Commonwealth Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)

Australian Olympic QT – 3:45.43

GOLD – Benjamin Goedemans, 3:50.94

SILVER – Matthew Galea, 3:51.15

BRONZE – James Koch, 3:51.59

19-year-old Benjamin Goedemans got it done for gold in this men’s 400m free, logging a time of 3:50.94. That held off Matthew Galea of Sydney Olympic Park, who touched just .21 behind in 3;51.15. James Koch was also right in the gold medal mix, finishing just over half a second behind Goedemans in 3:51.59.

22-year-old Galea had a big breakthrough last July, where he traveled to compete at the TYR Pro Championships in the United States. There, he recorded new personal best times in the 400 (3:47.54), 800 (7:50.25), and 1500 (14:57.19) freestyle distances, inserting his name into the conversation to make the Australian Olympic Team. His best chance, at this point, looks to be the 1500 free.

Of note, relay contributor Zac Incerti contested this event, placing 5th in a time of 3:53.36.

200 free specialist Alexander Graham, who trains at Miami under his longtime coach Richard Scarce, finished 7th in 3:53.36.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

Australian Record: 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)

Commonwealth Record: 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)

GOLD – Alexandra Perkins, 25.97

SILVER – Emma McKeon, 25.99

BRONZE – Maddie Groves, 26.13

USC Spartan Alexandria Perkins reaped gold in the women’s 50m fly, producing a time of 26.97. That was just off her morning effort of 25.93 which landed lane 4 for tonight’s final.

Australia’s most decorated Olympian of all time, Emma McKeon, settled for silver only .02 behind in 25.99 as the only other sub-26-second swim of the field.

2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 200m fly Maddie Groves rounded out the podium in 26.13.

Perkins won this event at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials in 25.92, so she was once again within striking distance of that swim with tonight’s performance. She recently competed at the Doha World Championships in February, putting up a new best time (25.81) in the semifinals, before ultimately taking 6th overall.

As for McKeon, the Griffith ace earned a 25.86 personal best that she threw down last month at the Victorian Championships. McKeon will also feature in the 100 free later in the session.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

Australian Record: 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96, Chad Le Clos (2012)

Australian Olympic QT – 1:54.97

GOLD – Bowen Gough, 1:57.46

SILVER – William Petric, 1:58.45

BRONZE – Joshua Moore, 2:03.30

The men’s 200m fly final was a relatively quiet one, with only 2 swimmers breaking the 2:00 barrier.

The top 2 finishers were the same as the heats, with 25-year-old Bowen Gough leading the way in 1:57.46 followed by Nunawading’s William Petric who touched about a second back in 1:58.45.

17-year-old Joshua Moore logged a time of 2:03.30 to bag bronze in the event, producing a new personal best by .18 in the process.

Michael Bohl-trained Gough represented Australia at both of the major meets in 2022, the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, before missing the standard in 2023. The 25-year-old owns a lifetime best of 1:55.88 in this 2fly event, a time he registered in 2021 to become Australia’s 5th-best performer in history.

Gough will not only have to be back at his best to qualify for Paris this year, but he’ll have to reach the 1:54.97 benchmark time set by Swimming Australia at the Trials.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

Australian Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)

Commonwealth Record: 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Olympic QT – 1:06.31

GOLD – Jenna Strauch, 1:07.83

SILVER – Sienna Toohey, 1:07.97

BRONZE – Matilda Smith, 1:08.45

Demonstrating again that she’s on the mend after missing last year’s World Championships due to injury, Miami’s Jenna Strauch looked smooth with a winning effort of 1:07.83. That was just off the 1:07.59 she put up in the heats, a mark which was near her season-best. That remains at 1:07.33 produced at the Budapest World Cup stop in October.

Behind her, however, was 15-year-old Sienna Toohey, who continues to steal the spotlight with her upward trajectory.

Toohey achieved a big feat tonight, breaking the 1:08 barrier for the first time. Entering this competition, the teen’s lifetime best sat at the 1:08.39 notched just last month, which she brought down to 1:07.97 for silver this evening.

Toohey is beating down the door of Leisel Jones‘ record, now less than half a second off the legend’s benchmark for the age category.

Splits Comparison, Sienna Toohey‘s Progression From August 2023 – March 2024:

TOOHEY AT THE 2023 SCHOOL SPORTS AUSTRALIA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS TOOHEY AT THE 2024 NEW SOUTH WALES COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS TOOHEY AT THE SWIMMING ACT 2023-24 QUALIFYING MEET 3 TOOHEY DURING TODAY’S FINALS First 50 32.69 32.07 31.72 31.74 Second 50 36.29 36.32 36.86 36.23 Total Time 1:08.98 1:08.39 1:08.58 1:07.97

For perspective, Toohey’s 1:07.97 performance as a 15-year-old would rank her as the 9th-quickest American 15-16-year-old in history.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Australian Record: 26.32, Sam Williamson (2024)

Commonwealth Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

GOLD – Joshua Collett, 27.86

SILVER – Grayson Bell, 28.06

BRONZE – Haig Buckingham, 28.08

Former world record holder Matt Wilson earned the pole position this morning in a swift 27.30, the sole man under 28 seconds. That was a new personal bet for the 25-year-old who wound up dropping the final.

In his steada, it was Bond’s Joshua Collett who got it done for gold, hitting 27.86 to produce the 3rd-best time of his career. Collett’s PB remains at the 27.50 turned in last summer in England.

Sommerville House Aquatics’ Grayson Bell worked his way up from 5th out of the heats to snag the silver this evening. The 26-year-old touched in 28.06 to just get the edge over SOSC’s 19-year-old Haig Buckingham who bagged bronze in 28.08.

Adam Kable trained-Buckingham has been as swift as 27.53 in this 50m breast sprint.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Australian Olympic QT – 53.61

GOLD – Mollie O’Callaghan, 52.82

SILVER – Bronte Campbell, 53.50

BRONZE – Emma McKeon, 53.70

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 46.80, Pan Zhanle (2024)

Australian Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) Commonwealth Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINAL

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Australian Record: 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)

Commonwealth Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (2023)

Australian Record: 24.12, Isaac Cooper (2023)

Commonwealth Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (2009)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)

Australian Record: 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (2022 & 2023)

Commonwealth Record: 8:11.39, Summer McIntosh (2024)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –