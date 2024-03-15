2024 NSW State Open Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second prelim session of the 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships is a packed one, featuring 10 different events. We’ll see action in the women’s 400 free, men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 free, women’s 100 back, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 back, women’s 50 free, and men’s 200 IM.

Ariarne Titmus (400 free), Kaylee McKeown (100 fly & 100 back), Mollie O’Callaghan (100 back & 50 free), and Emma McKeon (100 fly & 50 free) will be among the competitors, and will almost certainly lay down some fast markers during tonight’s finals session.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Lani Pallister, who trains under the guidance of her mother Janelle Pallister and legendary coach Michael Bohl, posted the fastest time of the morning. She finished her race in 4:06.44, leading from start to finish in the 2nd heat. She took the race out strongly through the first 100 meters, flipping in 58.95 before hitting the 200 wall in 2:01.18. She closed the final 200 meters in 2:05.26, highlighted by the fastest final 50 of the morning (30.86).

Pallister was runner-up to Ariarne Titmus in last night’s 800 free final, where she put her hand on the wall in 8:19.23. After being a bit off her best at the Fukuoka World Championships in July, Pallister posted some scorching times during the October World Cup circuit. There, Pallister checked-in with new personal bests in the 400 (4:02.07), and 800 (8:15.11) freestyles. The 800 swim represented a new World Cup record.

After winning the 800 freestyle on Thursday in 8:17.87, a time that is 1.46 seconds quicker than she was at this point last year, Ariarne Titmus posted the 2nd fastest morning effort. The Dean Boxall-trained freestyle ace hit the wall in 4:11.88 to win heat one, touching just about a second ahead of teammate Jamie Perkins (4:13.06). Perkins won the World Junior title in this event back in September, where she clocked in at 4:05.72.

Titmus reclaimed her world record in this 400m distance at last July, where she clocked 3:55.38 to win the 2023 World title. Titmus’ season best time rests at the 4:04.25 that she produced at December’s Queensland Championships, and after her impressive 800 free performance from last night, look for her to challenge the 4:01.94 that she produced at this meet a year ago.

Of note, St. Peters Western will represent half of the ‘A’ finalists tonight, further showcasing the freestyle prowess that they’ve showed over the past few years. 18-year-old Amelia Weber is one of those finalists, and she was 4th in the 200 free and 7th in the 400 at the previously mentioned World Junior Championships.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)

Australian Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Chris Mooney-trained Ben Armbruster turned in the swiftest 50 butterfly result of the morning. Winning heat one with a time of 23.64, the 21-year-old was one of two athletes to dip under 24 seconds. The other was Matthew Temple, who won the 2nd heat in a solid 23.80.

Shaun Champion (24.08), Jesse Coleman (24.13), and Cody Simpson (24.20) qualified 3rd through 5th, with all safely advancing.

The final tonight will serve as a fun preview for tomorrow’s 100 fly, where all five men are in with a chance to make the Olympic team come June. Temple is the clear frontrunner to win the Australian Olympic Trials in the 100 meter distance, as he’s broken through over the past few months with multiple sub-51 swims. Behind Temple though, a loaded field is charging for the 2nd spot.

17 athletes dipped under 25 seconds this morning, so both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals look to showcase some exciting racing later today.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Australian Record – 55.72, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (2021)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Australian Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

Commonwealth Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard (2009)

Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Record: 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)

Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)

Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 23.61 (2023)

Australian Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)

Commonwealth Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

Australian Record: 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (2019)

Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (2021)

Top 10 Qualifiers: