Shawnee Mission Northwest Boys Dedicate Successful Season to Late Swimmer Will Ensley

The Shawnee Mission Northwest (SMNW) High School boys lost rising senior Will Ensley in a tragic vehicular homicide last summer, but the 17-year-old swimmer’s impact on his team persisted this year with his memory serving as motivation.

The Cougars dedicated their season to Ensley, who placed 7th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a school record of 1:01.82 at the 2023 Kansas 6A Championships. Five months later, a dump truck struck his car from behind and killed him just before his senior year at SMNW.

It took a team effort to overcome his loss. Ensley’s dad, Randall, helped out as an assistant coach this season in his honor. His mom, Sharon, never missed a meet even though it wasn’t always easy to be in attendance. Cougars head coach Ryan Lee, a former University of Kansas swimmer, organized the first annual Will Ensley Invitational against local schools in January with caps adorned with Ensley’s name.

Ensley was an organ donor, and his donations helped save the lives of a 42-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman. The Will Ensley Invitational featured volunteers from the Midwest Transplant Network, who offered information about organ donation at the meet. It also served as a fundraiser for the Will M. Ensley Memorial Scholarship, which will be awarded to the SMNW swimmer with qualities such as “strong leadership skills, positive work ethic, good grades, and a passion for what they love.”

“His memory — it’s a great motivation,” senior Tyler VandenBos told SMNW.com.

“It’s something to swim for,” junior Gabe Cavin said.

“It makes me want to go faster,” said freshman Trey Deheaven. “And honestly, he makes me just want to win every race I swim. You know, make him proud.”

“Will cared a lot about the team,” said Julian Gonzales, who won Ensley’s signature event, the 100 breast, at the invitational. “He had a picture of the team in his room. Swimming meant a lot to him, so it’s a big deal.”

At the Kansas 6A Championships last month, Shawnee Mission Northwest almost quadrupled its point total from last year, jumping from 17th (30 points) overall to 9th place with 117 points in Topeka. Cavin stepped up with a 3rd-place finish in the 50 free (personal-best 21.75) while his twin brother, Max, was right behind him in a lifetime best of 21.78 for 4th place.

The Cougars’ success in the face of adversity earned Lee 6A Coach of the Year honors this year.

“I think of him every day,” Lee told SMNW.com.