2024 Men’s Big 12 Fan Guide: Texas Set To Make It 28 Straight Before Leaving For The SEC

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP (MEN’S FAN GUIDE)

Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Location: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, Morgantown, WV

Defending champions (men): Texas (27x)

Defending champions (women): Texas (11x)

Teams: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston (women), Iowa State (women), Kansas (women), Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia

EVENT SCHEDULE

TUESDAY (2/27)

200 medley relay

men’s team diving

800 free relay

WEDNESDAY (2/28)

Men’s 1-meter diving

500 free

200 IM

50 free

women’s team diving

THURSDAY (2/29)

Women’s 1-meter diving

Men’s 3-meter diving

100 fly

400 IM

200 free

400 medley relay

FRIDAY (3/1)

200 fly

100 breast

100 back

Women’s platform diving

200 free relay

SATURDAY (3/2)

Women’s 3-meter diving

200 back

100 free

1650 free

200 breast

Men’s platform diving

400 free relay

2023 RECAP

SCORES

Texas – 1060 TCU – 847 West Virginia – 755

Texas won its 27th-straight men’s Big 12 team title last year, scoring 1060 to top runner-up TCU by more than 200 points. We’re seeing a shift in the conference this year and next. Firstly, this season saw the addition of BYU and Cincinnati to the conference. Houston also joined, but they only sponsor a women’s team. Moreover, this is Texas’ last season in the Big 12, as they will be moving to the SEC next year.

As Texas leaves for the SEC, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah, all three of which sponsor men’s swimming and diving, will be joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12, which will bring the total number of men’s swim and dive teams in the conference up to seven.

As far as this season goes, the addition of BYU and Cincy marks a major shift in the men’s meet. It brings the number of teams competing up to five from three, which will result in a vastly more competitive meet, though Texas is still the powerhouse of the conference.

STARS

BYU – Luigi Riva (junior sprint free), Jordan Tiffany (junior sprint free/fly/back), Brad Prolo (redshirt senior breast/fly), Diego Camacho Salgado (junior back)

BYU is bringing a very nice sprint group into the Big 12 this season. That’s great for the Cougars for a number of reasons, most notably because the sprint free events are where Texas is weakest right now. Of course, a good sprint group means BYU should be ready to put up some competitive relays as well.

Leading that sprint group is junior Jordan Tiffany, who is 2nd in the Big 12 this season in the 100 free with a 42.60. Joshua Reed has been 43.52 for the Cougars this season, while Luigi Riva holds a season-best of 43.62. In the 50 free, Riva holds the top time in the conference this season, having posted a 19.53 in BYU’s recent dual meet with Utah. Tiffany has been 19.67 in the 50 this season, which is good for 3rd in the Big 12.

The 50 free is by far Riva’s best event, while Tiffany is much more versatile. He might not even swim the 50 free on that day of the meet, as he’s also been 1:43.42 in the 200 IM this season, which is also 3rd in the conference. Tiffany has been 45.24 in the 100 back, which is 2nd in the Big 12. Most impressively, he leads the Big 12 this season by a whopping 0.97 seconds in the 100 fly, having gone 44.85 at the Mizzou Invite.

Redshirt senior Brad Prolo is another key piece to BYU’s puzzle, as he’s a fantastic breaststroker and flyer. Prolo is 5th in the conference heading into this meet in the 100 breast, holding a season mark of 53.04. He’s 4th in the 200 breast with a 1:54.74. All that being said, Prolo is one of the fairly rare swimmers who excel in both the 200 breast/200 flyers, as he is the top 200 flyer in the Big 12 this season with a top time of 1:41.80. He’s not going to swim the 200 breast/200 fly double at this meet, so he’ll likely either do the 200 IM on Day 2 or double up with the 100 fly on the same day as the 100 breast.

Junior Diego Camacho Salgado is a very solid backstroker for the Cougars. He’s 8th in the conference in the 100 back coming into this meet, having gone 47.70 at the Mizzou Invite. He’s a touch better at the 200 back, where he’s been 1:45.01 this season, which ranks 6th in the Big 12.

CINCINNATI – Hunter Gubeno (senior back), Jon Osa (fifth-year sprint free/back), Drew Hawthorne (senior sprint free/fly), Alex Gonzalez (senior free)

Senior Hunter Gubeno is set to lead the Bearcats into their first Big 12 Championship. Gubeno is an excellent backstroker, having been 1:42.40 in the 200 back already this season, which is the 3rd-fastest time in the conference. He’s not quite as fast in the 100 back, though he’s still been 47.61 this season, which is good for 7th in the Big 12. Gubeno is also a very solid 200 IMer, coming into the meet with the 10th fastest time in the conference (1:46.13).

Fifth-year Jon Osa will provide some great depth in the back events. Osa has already been 1:44.36 in the 200 back this season, which is the 5th-fastest time in the Big 12. Like Gubeno, he’s not quite as fast in the 100, where he’s ranked 13th in the conference with a 48.38. Osa is a strong sprint freestyler as well, holding a season-best of 19.87 in the 50 free.

Senior Drew Hawthorne is a top sprinter for the Bearcats as well. He’s been 20.07 in the 50 free so far this season. He’s stronger in the 100 free, where he’s posted a 43.57 this season, which is good for 7th in the Big 12. Hawthorne is a good 100 flyer as well, having gone 47.42 this season.

Senior Alex Gonzalez should score big in the 500 free and 1650 free. Gonzalez is Cincy’s top 500 freestyler this season, holding a top mark of 4:23.23, which he swam at the Ohio State Invite and is 7th in the conference. He’s ranked 5th in the mile this year, holding a season-best of 15:21.11.

TEXAS – Jake Foster (fifth-year breast/IM), Will Modglin (freshman back/fly/free), Chris O’Connor (seni0r back), Luke Hobson (junior free), Coby Carrozza (senior free)

While this Texas team is down a touch from the highs of their dynastic run, it’s still an excellent team and they are still the class of the Big 12. The late addition of Jake Foster for his fifth year of eligibility is a huge boost to the Longhorns. Foster is a star in the NCAA, having been an All-American in the 400 IM in each of his first 4 seasons at Texas. He’s also a 3x All-American in the 200 IM, and 1x in the 200 breast as well.

Since rejoining the Longhorns last month, Foster has already clocked a career best of 51.22 in the 100 breast, which not only leads the Big 12, but the NCAA this season as well (prior to the start of the conference championship meets). Foster has also already put up a 1:53.05 in the 200 breast this season, which leads the conference as well. Foster holds career bests of 1:40.03 in the 200 IM and 3:37.33 in the 400 IM, so look for him to be a true leader for this Texas squad through the rest of the season.

Luke Hobson (junior) and Coby Carrozza (senior) are veteran leaders on this team as well. Hobson is, of course, the reigning NCAA champion in the 200 free and 500 free. He’s one of the few swimmers in NCAA history to go under 1:30 in the 200 free, holding a career best of 1:29.63. This season, Hobson has already been 1:31.88 in the 200 free and 4:15.56 in the 500, both of which lead the Big 12.

Meanwhile, Carrozza adds phenomenal depth in those events. He’s 2nd in the Big 12 this season in the 200 free, having posted a 1:33.41 at the Texas Invite. Carrozza is right behind Hobson in the 500 this year, holding a season-best of 4:16.92.

The addition of freshman Will Modglin is huge for Texas as well. Modglin is an incredible backstroker, leading the Big 12 this season in the 100 back (44.49) and 200 back (1:38.99). Modglin can fill a lot of roles for the Longhorns, however. He’s already been 19.55 in the 50 free this season and he leads the conference in the 100 free, where he’s posted a 42.49. He’s also the leading 200 IMer in the conference currently, having clocked a season-best of 1:41.84 in the event.

Senior Chris O’Connor is there to add depth in the backstroke events. O’Connor has been 45.74 in the 100 back this season, a time which ranks 3rd in the Big 12. He’s an even better 200 backstroker, holding the #2 time in the conference this season with a 1:40.42.

TCU – Piotr Sadlowski (grad student sprint free/fly), Milan Fabian (junior free), Edgar Cicanci (sophomore back), Guilherme Camossato (freshman breast), Geremia Freri (junior IM)

This TCU team looks to be in good position heading into the meet. Grad student Piotr Sadlowski is set to lead the Horned Frogs’ sprint crew. Sadlowski holds a season-best of 20.00 in the 50 free, which ties for 9th in the Big 12 this season. Sadlowski is primarily a flyer, having been 46.26 in the 100 fly this season, which is good for 5th in the conference. He’s had a lot of success at Big 12s in previous years in the 200 fly. This season, Sadlowski has been as fast as 1:47.01 in the 200 fly.

Junior Milan Fabian is looking great in the free events for TCU. He leads a very strong 200 free group for the Horned Frogs, who have three guys that have gone 1:36 this season. Fabian is 6th in the conference with a 1:36.09, while Geremia Freri has been 1:36.44, and Luke Dimiceli has been 1:36.62. Freri likely won’t race the 200 free individually at this meet, but more on that in a minute.

Fabian is also strong in the 500 free, where he’s been 4:22.24 this season, which is good for 6th in the Big 12 as well. He’s a very solid miler (15:22.76 career best), however, it seems he’ll probably be racing the 100 free at this meet instead. His 100 free season-best of 44.20 leads TCU and ranks 15th in the conference.

Freri, another junior, is primarily an IMer, which is the reason he likely won’t race the 200 free individually. He’s coming into the meet ranked 5th in the conference in the 400 IM, where he has a season-best of 3:49.85. Freri is equally strong in the 200 IM, where he has a season-best of 1:45.28, which is 6th in the Big 12. He’s also been 1:47.36 in the 200 fly this season.

Freshman Guilherme Camossato looks like he’ll make a big impact in the breast events. Camossato has been 53.51 in the 100 breast this season (7th in the conference). He’s a better 200 breaststroker, holding a season-best of 1:54.74, the #4 time in the Big 12 this season.

Sophomore Edgar Cicanci is TCU’s top backstroker this year. In the 100 back, Cicanci has clocked a 47.31 this season, which comes in 5th in the Big 12. Cicanci’s season best in the 200 back is 1:45.29, which is good for 7th in the conference.

WEST VIRGINIA – Danny Berlitz (senior free/IM), Conner McBeth (junior sprint free), Justin Heimes (senior back), William Mullen (senior free), Ivan Puskovitch (senior distance free)

West Virginia will be looking towards their upperclassmen to lead them through this Big 12 Championship. Senior Danny Berlitz is one of the best IMers in the conference, currently holding the top time in the Big 12 this season in the 400 IM with the 3:46.53 he swam at the WVU Invite at mid-season. Berlitz is also very strong in the 200 IM, having swum a season-high of 1:44.78, which is currently good for 5th in the conference. As for his event on the final day of the meet, it will probably be either the 200 breast, an event in which Berlitz has clocked a 1:57.16 this season, or the 200 back, where he’s been 1:45.64.

The Mountaineers will also be led by sprinter Conner McBeth, a junior who leads the team in the 50 and 100 free. McBeth has been 20.01 to this point in the season in the 50 free, which comes in 11th in the Big 12. He’s a bit stronger in the 100 free, where he’s ranked 9th in the conference this year with his season-best 43.64.

Justin Heimes should be a big scorer in the backstroke events again this year. Heimes, a senior, is 6th in the conference in the 100 back this season with a 47.53. He’s also there to provide depth in the 200 back in the event that Berlitz does end up racing it. Heimes is currently 13th in the Big 12 in the 200 back with a 1:46.95.

Senior William Mullen comes into the meet with the 10th-fastest 1650 free in the conference this year (15:34.22). His 500 free season best of 4:28.58 is the top time for the Mountaineers this season.

We should also mention senior Ivan Puskovitch, who transferred to West Virginia from USC. Puskovitch has already qualified for the Paris Olympics this summer in after he placed 14th in the men’s 10K at the World Championships in Doha earlier this month. Additionally, Puskovitch will be West Virginia’s first Olympian from the swimming and diving program. He has only competed in one meet for West Virginia this season, their double dual meet with Villanova and Iowa State towards the end of January. At that meet he clocked a 15:26.34 in the 1650.

RACES TO WATCH

200 Fly

The 200 fly looks like it may be one of the most highly contested races of the meet. BYU’s Brad Prolo has been great in the event so far this season, having posted a 1:41.80 at the Mizzou Invite, which is the top time in the Big 12 this season. That time stands as Prolo’s career best.

Texas’ Sam Artmann is 3rd in the conference this season with a 1:44.27, however, he holds a career-best of 1:41.86. Fellow Longhorn Cole Crane is right there as well, baving been 1:43.14 this season and as fast as 1:42.21 in his career.

This means that the top three swimmers entering the meet all have career bests within 0.41 seconds of each other. Prolo having gone the 1:41.80 this season makes him the favorite coming into the meet, but this is one of those events that could go any way.

200 IM

The 200 IM should be a great race at the top. Though he’s only been 1:45.46 so far this season, Jake Foster should be viewed as the favorite heading into the race. Foster has been 1:40.03 in his career, which is the top time out of anyone in this field.

Leading the conference heading into the meet, is Texas freshman Will Modglin who leads the Big 12, having posted a 1:41.84 at the Texas Invite. That time stands as Modglin’s career-best, though that’s not terribly surprising, since he’s a freshman. He’s been great all season, so he certainly stands a good chance of lowering that mark, if not here at Big 12s, then at NCAAs next month.

Fellow Longhorn freshman Nate Germonprez will be the #2 seed coming into the meet, having clocked a 1:43.14, which was also done at the Texas Invite. That’s actually not a career-best for Germonprez, who went a 1:42.82 when he was in high school. Given that, Germonprez could be primed for a lifetime best here.

There’s also BYU’s Jordan Tiffany to take into account. Tiffany just swam his career best of 1:43.42 at BYU’s dual meet with Utah on February 9th. The swim ranks 3rd in the conference this season. If the lifetime best at that dual meet was a sign of things to come, Tiffany could absolutely make some noise here.

50 Free

The 50 free ought to be an interesting event at this meet, largely because it’s hard to tell exactly who will be racing it. BYU’s Luigi Riva is a given to be in the race, since the 50 is his best event and he leads the Big 12 this season with a 19.53. He clocked that time at the BYU dual meet with Utah on February 9th, which puts him in a great spot heading into this meet.

Texas’ Will Modglin is 2nd in the season with a 19.55, BYU’s Jordan Tiffany is 3rd with a 19.67, Texas’ Luke Hobson is 4th in 19.69, and Nate Germonprez is 5th at 19.72. The interesting thing about that is none of those 4 swimmers are probably going to be racing the 50 individually at this meet. It would be shocking if Modglin, Tiffany, and Germonprez aren’t in the 200 IM, and Hobson will almost certainly be in the 500 free, since he likely wants a faster season best than 4:15 heading into NCAAs.

That leaves Texas’ Camden Taylor as the next-fastest swimmer behind Riva who is likely to be in the event at this meet. Taylor has been 19.86 in the 50 so far this season, coming in just ahead of Cincinnati’s Jon Osa (19.87). Another Longhorn, Peter Paulus has been 19.93 this season. That means that out of the swimmers who are likely to race the 50 free at this meet, only 4 have been under 20 seconds this season.

West Virginia’s Conner McBeth went 19.82 in the 50 at last year’s Big 12 Champs and holds a season-best of 20.01 this year, so look out for him. Notably, both BYU’s Tanner Edwards and TCU’s Piotr Sadlowski hold season and career bests of 20.00.

SWIMSWAM’S PICKS

Texas BYU TCU Cincinnati West Virginia

Despite the addition of BYU and Cincinnati, Texas isn’t threatened as they pursue their 28th straight Big 12 title in their last season in the conference. The Longhorns should still win this meet by a comfortable margin.

Meanwhile, newcomers and Cincinnati should make some noise in their first Big 12 Championship. We’ve picked the Cougars to finish 2nd, since, outside of Texas, they seem to have the most well-rounded roster and they have some real stars. The BYU relays should be excellent as well.