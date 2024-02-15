Enter the Dragon: Fike Swim Launches The Best Suit for Lunar New Year

Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim.

The Lunar New Year started on February 10th and Fike Swim is excited to introduce a suit worthy of the year of the dragon. Fike suits are powerful and strong, and able to withstand the demands of training and racing alike. Our goal in everything we do is to bring you good fortune season after season. Plus, this is just a killer design that will fire you up. Style and structure don’t have to compromise.

Key Features of “Enter the Dragon”:

Unique Design: vibrant, fierce, and unique, nothing else comes close to this. Compressive for Speed: the fastest non-tech suit in the world. 4-Way Stretch: moves with you for maximum comfort. Versatility: being the fastest training suit in the world means it can be used for practice AND meets. Limited Edition: The lunar year may be 354 days, but this suit is only available through February. UPF 50+

“We are thrilled to introduce this limited edition suit in celebration of the Lunar New Year. The dragon holds special significance, and we wanted to capture its symbolism in a fashionable and wearable form. Our “Enter the Dragon” suit collection is a perfect blend of style and structure.” –James Fike, founder Fike Swim

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Paris, we stand behind you.”

–James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

Fike Swim is a SwimSwam partner.