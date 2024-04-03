2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials: A Good Day For Backstroke

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

The British backstroke game was on fire on day two of the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials.

The men’s 100m back saw Oliver Morgan take down a supersuited national record en route to gold. 20-year-old Morgan unleashed a mark of 52.70 to establish the new benchmark, overtaking Liam Tancock’s 52.73 from the 2009 World Championships.

Both Morgan and runner-up Jonny Marshall cleared the qualifdiatio time needed for Paris but only Morgan has his slot secured. Marshall will need to wait and see if he is provisionally selected based on his performance.

Olympian Kathleen Dawson produced her first sub-minute performances since the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Her time of 59.74 this evening wrote her name onto the roster for a 2nd Olympics appearance.

Although she didn’t qualify for the Olympics, 14-year-old Amelie Blocksidge impressively earned her 2nd consecutive national title in the women’s 1500m free. She’s a promising star for the British in the distance events which are seeking to come back to the international field since the days of Rebecca Adlington and Jazz Carlin.

British Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 2 of Trials

The following swimmers finished 1st in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following swimmers have provisionally qualified in relays:

Abbie Wood – women’s 4x200m free relay

Medi Harris – women’s 4x200m free relay

Lucy Hope – women’s 4x200m free relay

Other Qualification Notes

The following swimmers finished 2nd in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following 1st place finishers did not meet the Aquatics GB selection standard but did meet the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut):