2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials: A Good Day For Backstroke

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 7th
- Prelims at 10 am local (5 am EDT), Finals at 7 pm local (2 pm EDT)
- London Aquatics Centre
- LCM (50m)
The British backstroke game was on fire on day two of the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials.
The men’s 100m back saw Oliver Morgan take down a supersuited national record en route to gold. 20-year-old Morgan unleashed a mark of 52.70 to establish the new benchmark, overtaking Liam Tancock’s 52.73 from the 2009 World Championships.
Both Morgan and runner-up Jonny Marshall cleared the qualifdiatio time needed for Paris but only Morgan has his slot secured. Marshall will need to wait and see if he is provisionally selected based on his performance.
Olympian Kathleen Dawson produced her first sub-minute performances since the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Her time of 59.74 this evening wrote her name onto the roster for a 2nd Olympics appearance.
Although she didn’t qualify for the Olympics, 14-year-old Amelie Blocksidge impressively earned her 2nd consecutive national title in the women’s 1500m free. She’s a promising star for the British in the distance events which are seeking to come back to the international field since the days of Rebecca Adlington and Jazz Carlin.
British Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 2 of Trials
The following swimmers finished 1st in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:
- Keanna MacInnes – women’s 200m fly (2:07.24)
- Freya Colbert – women’s 200m free (1:56.22), 4x200m free relay
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breast (57.94)
- Oliver Morgan – men’s 100m back (52.70)
- Kathleen Dawson – women’s 100m back (59.74)
The following swimmers have provisionally qualified in relays:
- Abbie Wood – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Medi Harris – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Lucy Hope – women’s 4x200m free relay
Other Qualification Notes
The following swimmers finished 2nd in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:
- Laura Stephens – women’s 200m fly (2:07.37)
- Abbie Wood – women’s 200m free (1:56.62)
- Jonny Marshall – men’s 100m back (53.03)
The following 1st place finishers did not meet the Aquatics GB selection standard but did meet the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut):
- Kieran Bird – men’s 400m free (3:45.63)
Looking forward to seeing the mens 100 fly now. If Guy and/or Peters can get to or exceed their PBs then the medley relay is suddenly looking exciting for GB.
The mixed medley relay is looking more difficult without a 58. Female backstroker and I don’t think leading off with Morgan would work given the lack of 100 fly female options.
Hopefully Dawson can continue her recovery and get closer to 58 by Paris!