2023 World Cup Budapest Entries: Shymanovich & Shkurdai Entered As Neutrals

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

LCM (50m)

For the fourth time, the city of Budapest will be hosting a World Aquatics Swimming World Cup. The third and final stop of this year’s series is headed to Duna Arena this weekend, with action spanning Friday, October 20th through Sunday, October 22nd.

A total of 552 swimmers are slated to descend upon the storied area, including a large Hungarian contingent of 278 athletes.

While some competitors have departed after having raced at the first two legs in Berlin and Athens, including the Japanese roster, several key swimmers are making their World Cup debuts in Budapest.

Among them is the highly-anticipated return of World Record holder Kristof Milak of the host nation. 23-year-old Milak was originally scheduled to race at all three stops of the circuit. However, due to disruptions in training, the butterfly ace opted to keep his racing just to Budapest.

We reported that Milak will not be contesting the 200m fly, the event in which he is the reigning Olympic champion. Instead, he’ll take on the 50m/100m/2000m free and 50m/100m fly events.

Milak’s Hungarian teammates at this stop include Boglarka Kapas, Kristof Rasovszky, Lori Fanni Komoroczy, Benedek Kovacs, Adam Telegdy, Dalma Sebestyen, Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas, Nandor Nemeth, David Verraszto and Richard Marton.

Also joining the Budapest party is World Junior Record holder Diogo Ribeiro of Portugal.

The 18-year-old speedster is entered in the 50m/100m/200m free, as well as the 50m and 100m fly events. The 50m fly is the race in which he established a new WJR, firing off a mark of 22.96 at last year’s World Junior Championships. That outing rendered the Portuguese ace the first-ever junior swimmer to delve under the 23-second threshold in the event.

Thus far we’ve seen several Australians sprinkled throughout the 2023 World Cup, including Lani Pallister, Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell and Maximillian Giuliani.

This time around, 20-year-old Sam Short is set to compete.

Short is slated to take on the 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle events, carrying the momentum from his breakout performances at this year’s World Championships.

In Fukuoka, Short grabbed the gold in the 400m free, snagged silver in the 800m free and bagged bronze in the 1500m event.

Finally, there are 2 notable stars from Belarus listed among the entries for Budapest.

Breaststroker Ilya Shymanovich and versatile sprinter Anastasia Shkurdai are both scheduled to make appearances. The former is entered in the 50m/100m breaststroke while the latter is entered in the 50m free and 100m/200m backstroke.

Of note, Shymanovich and Shkurdai are listed as ‘Neutral Independent Athletes’ (NIA). This stems from World Aquatics’ September decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the organizations’ events moving forward under a neutral flag.

More Notable Additions to National Rosters for World Cup Budapest