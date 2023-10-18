‘Golden Oldies’ Shine At The Anti Kajlich Master’s Polo Cup, Piestany Slovakia 2023

Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner.

The inaugural Anti Kajlich ‘Golden Oldies Master’s Cup’ was held in Piestany, Slovakia on the 28th and 29th of September 2023 – the +35 masters polo event now celebrating its 23rd year.

The event is named after Anti Wave company founder and former professional water polo Goalie Mr Anti Kajlich, who has a long a celebrated history in the sport of water polo around the world.

The picturesque and historic natural spa town of Piestany is Anti’s hometown, located 1.5 hours from Vienna Airport.

This year was the first year that the competition included an astonishing U81 team, the Golden Oldies, with 5 of the team members over 80, Anti Kajlich included.

Anti has resided with his family in Brisbane, Australia for the last 40+ years, making a surprise last-minute 30,000km round trip with his wife Fran back to his hometown of Piestany to compete in the competition and share a beer and beef goulash with his old polo mates from 12 Countries around the world.

The competition included teams from USA, Lviv, Budapest, Prague and Bratislava and was held over two days of competition in the historic ‘Eva Pool’ in Piestany, which is a regional hub for aquatics and includes natural thermal hot pools in the facility.

Team Budapest was the winner of the competition in the U60 division, while Piestany was the winner in the U81 Golden Oldies division.

Best Goalie was awarded to Anti Kajlich, honorably accepted by Anti, despite his own reservations as to the transparency of the decision.

Anti Kajlich has been a driving force in the development of performance swim and water polo equipment around the world since 1974, when he developed and patented the original Anti Goal – the world’s favorite water polo goal.

This was followed shortly after by the development of the now world-famous patented Anti Wave Performance Racing Lanes, known and loved globally for their innovative wave-calming capability, user-friendly top performance design, and best global availability.

The Australian family company Anti Wave is now proudly run by Anti’s son Anton, also a former Australian Youth Polo Goalie, now with over 20 years of experience in the sector. Anti maintains the important role of Chair Emeritus and lead product designer for Anti Wave, and continues his long-standing Polo career with appearances in the Goal at Masters Polo competitions around the world!

Today Anti Wave continues to maintain the leading edge in the performance aquatics sector through their ongoing original product innovations, as well as increasing global availability around the world through a widespread network of Authorised Distribution and Licensed production.

Anti Wave remains firmly grounded in its sporting roots and continues to design and supply top performance aquatics products with its long-standing focus, ‘top performance equipment with best global availability by athletes for athletes!’

