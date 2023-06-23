2023 US International Team Trials PICK ‘EM Contest

The 2023 U.S. International Team Trials (AKA World Championship Trials) are fast approaching, and the Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest is now live!

Think you know what races Regan Smith is going to swim? Have an intuition about whether Caeleb is going to make the team? Expecting a big breakout from a hard-working NCAA star? Prove you’ve got the best crystal ball in the game.

The prizes for this contest will be provided by Speedo USA.

Need help making picks? Check out the SwimSwam official preview index here.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 6 points

3rd – 5 points

4th – 4 point

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 2 points.

Picks will close at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 27, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 8:00 am on Tuesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

Be 18 or older

Accept responsibility for any and all taxes

Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility

Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)

Must enter contest using their real name

No purchase is required for entry

Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

PRIZES

To be announced.