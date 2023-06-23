2023 US International Team Trials PICK ‘EM Contest

The 2023 U.S. International Team Trials (AKA World Championship Trials) are fast approaching, and the Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest is now live!
Think you know what races Regan Smith is going to swim? Have an intuition about whether Caeleb is going to make the team? Expecting a big breakout from a hard-working NCAA star? Prove you’ve got the best crystal ball in the game.
The prizes for this contest will be provided by Speedo USA.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER
Need help making picks? Check out the SwimSwam official preview index here.
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 6 points
- 3rd – 5 points
- 4th – 4 point
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 2 points.
Picks will close at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 27, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 8:00 am on Tuesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
OFFICIAL RULES
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrant must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Must enter contest using their real name
- No purchase is required for entry
- Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes
PRIZES
To be announced.
When are post-scratch psych sheets released, if ever?
I feel like there should be a gap b/n 1st and 2nd like we typically do for meet scoring. 7-5-4-3 or something similar