2023 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two World Records went down on night 3 of competition in Manchester, England. China’s 4×50 mixed medley relay 20 pts of Weiyi Yuan, Yuyan Jiang, Jincheng Guo, and Jiao Cheng combined for a final time of 2:27.45, breaking the old World Record of 2:32.49 that the United States set in 2022. Yuan got the team out to a quick start touching first at the 50 mark in a 32.26. Jiang swam a 51.08 on the second leg before Guo swam a 34.58. Cheng brought the relay home in a 29.53.

Closing Day 3️⃣ at #Manchester2023, nothing better than a gold medal with a World Record 🚨 🥇 China wins the last event of the night, the mixed 4x50m medley relay 20pts setting a new mark⌚️2:27.45 🥈Ukraine 🇺🇦

🥉Spain 🇪🇸 📊 Schedule & results: https://t.co/fh5rQnRqsV pic.twitter.com/3Vr61wO2kP — #ParaSwimming #Manchester2023 (@Para_swimming) August 2, 2023

The other World Record highlighting the night was set in prelims during the women’s S12 50 freestyle. Maria Carolina Santiago of Brazil broke her own World Record of a 26.68 as she swam a 26.65 in prelims. In finals, she went on to win in a 26.71. Santiago has gone three for three so far in wins, only of only two athletes to do so (Italy’s Stefano Raimondi has also done so).

🎂Celebrating her birthday with the third gold at #Manchester2023🎂 🇧🇷Maria Carolina Santiago does it AGAIN!

🥇in the women's 50m freestyle S12. This morning she settled a new world record during the heats. 📊Results: https://t.co/fh5rQnRqsV #ThePlaceForGreatnes @cpboficial pic.twitter.com/0bx47xIqK6 — #ParaSwimming #Manchester2023 (@Para_swimming) August 2, 2023

Also highlighting the night was Brazilian twins going 1-2 in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB14. Debora Carneiro won in a 1:15.10, just ahead of her identical twin Beatriz who swam a 1:15.72. This was their first time sharing the podium.

Brazilian twins finished together! 🇧🇷🤩 0.61 second was the difference between their times in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB14 🥇Débora Carneiro⌚️1:15.10

🥈Beatriz Carneiro⌚️1:15.72 🥉Paige Leonhardt 🇦🇺 🔴 LIVE: https://t.co/w24SWkJyae#Manchester2023 #ThePlaceForGreatness pic.twitter.com/zeQdWTHfsB — #ParaSwimming #Manchester2023 (@Para_swimming) August 2, 2023

Besides Santiago’s World Record and the Carneiro’s 1-2 finish, Brazil also won another two events. Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo won the men’s 100m Backstroke S2 in a 1:55.34 and Samuel da Silva de Oliveira won the men’s 50m Butterfly S5 in a 31.21. Both set new championships records in their wins.

A total of seven new countries won their first gold medal of the meet so far. Kicking off the night was Poland’s Kamil Otowski who won the men’s 100m backstroke S1 in a championship record of 2:18.60. Singapore’s Yip Pin Xiu won the women’s 100m Backstroke S2 in a 2:17.78 for their first medal and Japan’s Naohide Yamaguchi won the men’s 100m Breaststroke SB14 in a 1:03.71 (Championship record) for their first medal.

Kat Swanepoel won the women’s 150m individual medley SM4 in a 2:51.41 for South Africa. That was a championship record.

Jesus Alberto Gutierrez Bermudez of Colombia won the men’s 200m individual medley SM6 in a 2:39.96, also competing in the final with two of his brothers. He spoke of the win saying, “I’m really proud to have won a medal here in my first World Championships representing my country and even happier because I compete with my brothers.”

Karolina Pelendritou won the women’s 100m breaststroke SB11 in a championship record of a 1:19.97 and Alex Portal won gold for France in the men’s 100m freestyle S13 in a 52.47.

Medal Table Through Day 3

Italy 13 3 7 23 China 9 11 6 26 Great Britain 8 4 6 18 Brazil 7 5 6 18 Canada 5 2 2 9 Australia 4 5 6 15 Ukraine 4 7 4 15 Germany 3 4 2 9 Netherlands 3 4 0 7 Hungary 3 1 0 4 United States 2 3 7 12 Israel 2 0 1 3 Spain 1 5 5 11 Mexico 1 3 2 6 Greece 1 0 0 1 Republic of Korea 1 1 0 2 Japan 1 3 4 8 France 1 2 2 5 Colombia 1 1 0 2 South Africa 1 1 0 2 Cyprus 1 0 1 2 Poland 1 1 2 4 Singapore 1 0 0 1 Argentina 0 1 4 5 Azerbaijan 0 1 2 3 New Zealand 0 1 1 2 Croatia 0 1 0 1 Ireland 0 1 0 1 Kazakhstan 0 1 0 1 Denmark 0 0 1 1 Switzerland 0 0 1 1 Turkiye 0 0 2 2 Chile 0 1 0 1 Uzbekistan 0 1 0 1

ALL DAY 3 MEDALISTS

Men’s 100m Backstroke S1

Gold: Kamil Otowski POL 2:18.60

Silver:Anton Kol UKR 2:27.55

Bronze: Francesco Bettella ITA 2:30.89

Men’s 100 back S2

Dos Santos BRA 1:55.34

Abarza Diaz CHI 2:06.42

Jacek Czech POL 2:07.04

Women’s 100 back S2

Pin Xiu Yip SGP 2:17.78

Angela Procida ITA 2:28.64

Ramirez Martinez ITA 2:31.66

Women’s 100 breast SB7

Tess Routliffe CAN 1:31.91

Abi Tripp CAN 1:34.39

Zudaire Borrezo ESP 1:38.14

Men’s 100 breast SB14

Naohide Yamaguchi JPN 1:03.71

Nicholas Bennett CAN 1:04.41

Jake Michel AUS 1:04.62

Women’s 100 breast SB14

D Carneiro BRA 1:15.10

B Carneiro BRA 1:15.72

Leonhardt AUS 1:16.50

Men’s 150 IM SM4

Ami Omer Dadaon ISR 2:32.67

Giseong Jo KOR 2:34.15

Camacho Ramirez MEX 2:40.51

Women’s 150 IM SM4

Kat Swanepoel RSA 2:51.41

Gina Boettcher GER 3:01.70

Pereira Dos Santos BRA 3:06.30

CMen’s 50 free S12

Maksym Versaka UKR 24.17

Illia Yaremenko UKR 24.38

Raman Salei AZE 24.40

Women’s 50 free S12

Gomes Santiago BRA 26.71

Anna Stetsenko UKR 28.01

Alessia Berra ITA 28.38

Mens 50 fly S5

Da Silva BRA 31.21

Jincheng Guo CHN 31.53

Weiyi Yuan CHN 31.58

Women’s 50 fly S5

Dong Lu CHN 39.94

Shenggao He CHN 40.09

Sevilay Ozturmk TUR 43.87

Men’s 200 IM SM6

Crispin Corzo COL 2:39.96

Gutirrez MEX 2:41.54

Gutierrez MEX 2:48.06

Women’s 200 IM SM6

Summers-Newton GBR 2:57.53

Verena Schott GER 3:01.37

Ellie Marks USA 3:02.96

Men’s 100 fly S6

Simone Barlaam ITA 58.25

Tim Hodge AUS 59.74

Malte Braunschweig GER 1:00.66

Women’s 100 fly S9

Jialing Xu CHN 1:08.34

Zsofia Konkoly HUN 1:08.63

Emily Beecroft AUS 1:08.66

Men’s 400 free S10

Stefano Raimondi ITA 4:06.96

Bas Takken NED 4:09.86

Alan Ohorzalek POL 4:14.50

Women’s 400 free S10

Bianka Pap HUN 4:33.43

Oliwia Jablonska POL 4:38.57

Faye Rogers GBR 4:41.06

Men’s 100 breast SB11

Rogier Dorsman NED 1:10.31

Danylo Chufarov UKR 1:13.11

Keiichi Kimura JPN 1:13.51

WOmen’s 100 breast SB11

Pelendritou CYP 1:19.97

Jia Ma CHN 1:20.72

Nadia Baez ARG 1:32.29

Men’s 100 free S13

Alex Portal FRA 52.47

Islam Aslanov UZB 52.77

Oleksii Virchenko UKR 52.78

Women’s 100 free S13

Carlotta Gilli ITA 59.26

Katja Dedekind AUS 59.54

Olivia Chambers USA 1:00.12

Men’s 100 fly S8

Alberto Amodeo ITA 1:02.94

Hongliang Wu CHN 1:03.23

Noah Jaffe USA 1:04.77

Women’s 100 fly S8

Jessica Long USA 1:12.70

Weiyuan Lu CHN 1:13.64

Shengnan Jiang CHN 1:16.26

Mixed 4×50 medley relay 20pts