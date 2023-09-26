2023 Asian Games Day Three: China Rips 3:27.01 As #2 Men’s Medley Relay All-Time

19TH ASIAN GAMES

The final event on day three of the 2023 Asian Games nearly saw a World Record go down, as China put up one of the fastest men’s 4x100m medley relays in history.

Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Wang Changhao and Pan Zhanle combined to collectively clock a winning time of 3:27.01, a mark just .23 outside of the current WR set by the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Korea snagged silver in a national record-setting result of 3:32.05 while Japan rounded out the top 3 this evening in 3:32.52.

Already the men’s 100m backstroke victor here on day one in a time of 52.53, Olympic medalist Xu opened the race with a blistering 52.05 on backstroke. That performance knocked well over a second off of the 53.39 opener Xu produced during the previous Asian Record-setting relay notched at this year’s World Championships.

Then on-fire breaststroker and newly-minted 200m WR holder Qin carried the speed with a head-turning leg of 57.63.

Another game-changing split came on butterfly, with Wang firing off a big-time 50.68, blowing his World Championships leg of 51.56 to bits.

Finally, Pan sealed the deal with another sub-47 second outing of 46.65 to help nail the 3:27.01 result, a time which would have won the gold at this year’s World Championships.

The performance now renders China the #2 performing nation ever in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Top 10 Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Performers All-Time