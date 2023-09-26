Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Asian Games Day Three: China Rips 3:27.01 As #2 Men’s Medley Relay All-Time

19TH ASIAN GAMES

The final event on day three of the 2023 Asian Games nearly saw a World Record go down, as China put up one of the fastest men’s 4x100m medley relays in history.

Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Wang Changhao and Pan Zhanle combined to collectively clock a winning time of 3:27.01, a mark just .23 outside of the current WR set by the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Korea snagged silver in a national record-setting result of 3:32.05 while Japan rounded out the top 3 this evening in 3:32.52.

Already the men’s 100m backstroke victor here on day one in a time of 52.53, Olympic medalist Xu opened the race with a blistering 52.05 on backstroke. That performance knocked well over a second off of the 53.39 opener Xu produced during the previous Asian Record-setting relay notched at this year’s World Championships.

Then on-fire breaststroker and newly-minted 200m WR holder Qin carried the speed with a head-turning leg of 57.63.

Another game-changing split came on butterfly, with Wang firing off a big-time 50.68, blowing his World Championships leg of 51.56 to bits.

Finally, Pan sealed the deal with another sub-47 second outing of 46.65 to help nail the 3:27.01 result, a time which would have won the gold at this year’s World Championships.

New Asian Record (CHN) Current World Record (USA) Old Asian Record (CHN)
Xu Jiayu – 52.05 Ryan Murphy – 52.31 Xu Jiayu – 53.39
Qin Haiyang – 57.63 Michael Andrew – 58.49 Qin Haiyang – 57.43
Wang Changhao – 50.68 Caeleb Dressel – 49.03 Wang Changhao – 51.56
Pan Zhanle – 46.65 Zach Apple – 46.95 Pan Zhanle – 46.62
3:27.01 3:26.78 3:29.00

The performance now renders China the #2 performing nation ever in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Top 10 Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Performers All-Time

  1. USA – 3:26.78, 2021
  2. CHN – 3:27.01, 2023
  3. GBR – 3:27.51, 2021
  4. ITA – 3:27.51, 2022
  5. GER – 3:28.58, 2009
  6. AUS – 3:28.64, 2009
  7. RUS – 3:28.81, 2019
  8. BRA – 3:29.16, 2009
  9. FRA – 3:29.73, 2009
  10. JPN – 3:29.91, 2021

Jordan
4 seconds ago

The big question mark for China in Paris is Xu (28). Would he be able to maintain his form until then or would his performance degradation be collectively made up for by Pan (19), Wang (21) and Qin (24)? All the other three are going to get better and Qin is not shy about letting the whole swimming world known that he wants the 100m BR WR.

Swim Alchemist
2 minutes ago

Looks like China found their butterflier, what a monster drop from Wang Changhao.

Boomer
2 minutes ago

Pan has been consistently spitting out these 46 mid splits recently, Chalmers-esque

Elizabeth
17 minutes ago

Congratulations!

