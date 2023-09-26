College Swimming Weekly Preview: September 27-October 3

It’s time for the 2023-2024 NCAA swimming season. We’ve been busy over the last few weeks compiling all of the almost 200 schedules into one sheet. We’ve got them almost all done, with a few exceptions for schools that have not yet posted their schedules.

If a meet is missing, please kindly let us know in the comments.

The highlight of this weekend is the Virginia Intrasquad meet, which as noted by the team’s Instagram will feature the team as well as other members training there (Kate Douglass, Claire Curzan). The women were unanimously ranked #1 by SwimSwam writers in our pre-season rankings while the men were ranked #11.

Most of the meets this week are intrasquad meets with a few exceptions. Highlighting the dual meets are the #6 Florida women who will kick off their season against Vanderbilt.