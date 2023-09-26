College Swimming Weekly Preview: September 27-October 3

It’s time for the 2023-2024 NCAA swimming season. We’ve been busy over the last few weeks compiling all of the almost 200 schedules into one sheet. We’ve got them almost all done, with a few exceptions for schools that have not yet posted their schedules.
If a meet is missing, please kindly let us know in the comments.
The highlight of this weekend is the Virginia Intrasquad meet, which as noted by the team’s Instagram will feature the team as well as other members training there (Kate Douglass, Claire Curzan). The women were unanimously ranked #1 by SwimSwam writers in our pre-season rankings while the men were ranked #11.
Most of the meets this week are intrasquad meets with a few exceptions. Highlighting the dual meets are the #6 Florida women who will kick off their season against Vanderbilt.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Oakland Intrasquad/Alumni Meet
|9/29-9/30
|X
|X
|Michigan Be Better Invite
|9/29
|X
|X
|Michigan Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|Alabama vs. Delta State
|9/29
|X
|X
|Florida vs. Vanderbilt
|9/29
|X
|Florida vs. Nova Southeastern vs. Florida Atlantic
|9/29
|X
|South Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington
|9/29
|X
|X
|Indiana Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|X
|Penn State vs. St. Bonaventure
|9/30
|X
|X
|Minnesota Intrasquad/Alumni
|9/29
|X
|X
|Texas A&M vs. Incarnate Word
|9/29
|X
|X
|UNC vs. Queens
|9/29
|X
|X
|Louisville vs. Xavier
|9/29
|X
|X
|Pitt Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|X
|Arizona Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|CMU Intermountain Shootout (Utah, BYU, Air Force
|9/29-9/30
|X
|X
|Davidson vs. Queens
|9/30
|X
|X
|American vs. UMBC
|9/30
|X
|X
|Indiana State Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|Northern Iowa Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|Miami (FL) vs. Florida International
|9/27
|X
|Bucknell Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|X
|Nevada vs. San Jose State
|9/30
|X
|Nebraska Omaha Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|X
|South Dakota Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|X
|Green Bay Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|Youngstown State Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|SLU vs. UMSL
|9/30
|X
|X
|Florida State Fall Classic (Florida State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, TCU)
|9/29-9/30
|X
|X
|Notre Dame Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb vs. Catawba
|9/30
|X
|X
|Georgia Southern vs. North Florida vs. Florida State vs. Campbell
|9/29-9/30
|X
|Mizzou Intrasquad
|9/28
|X
|X
|Cleveland State vs. Miami (OH)
|9/30
|X
|X
|Niagara Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|Valpo vs. Southern Indiana
|9/30
|X
|X
|Eastern Michigan Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|Ohio Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|Toledo Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|Vermont vs. Merrimack
|9/30
|X
|SMU Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|X
|Wyoming Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|X
|Idaho vs. College of Idaho
|9/29
|X
|New Mexico State Intrasquad
|9/27
|X
|Marshall Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|UC Davis Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|Pacific vs. Cal State East Bay
|9/30
|X
|Cal Poly vs. San Diego State
|9/29
|X
|Cal Poly vs. San Diego State vs. Fresno Pacific
|9/30
|X
|X
|Sacred Heart Pentathalon
|9/30
|X
|Grand Canyon Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|UVA Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|PCSC Relays (Loyola Marymount
|9/30
|X
|UNLV Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|X
|South Dakota State Intrasquad
|9/29
|X
|X