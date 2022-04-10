2022 Italian Spring Champs Day 2 Prelims: Scalia Cracks ITA Record in 50 Back

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

On Sunday morning’s prelims session at the Italian Spring Championships, Silvia Scalia didn’t wait for finals to show her hand. The backstroke speedster threw down a 7.74 to lead the women’s 50 back this morning, cracking her own Italian Record mark by 0.16 seconds. Her previous Italian Record time of 27.89 was swum at the 2019 Italian Championships, nearly 3 years ago to the day. With the swim, Scalia has risen to #4 in the world this year.

In a relaxed morning swim, Piero Codia posted the top time of the morning in the men’s 50 fly, touching in 23.74.

Elena Di Liddo had a nice morning swim in the women’s 100 fly, leading the field with a 58.87. While that’s a stretch from her Italian Record of 57.04, a faster swim tonight will put her down closer to that mark. Di Liddo has already been 57.84 this season, a time which she swam just 3 weeks ago, so it will be interesting to see what she has in the tank for tonight.

Thomas Ceccon swam the fastest men’s 100 back of the morning, clocking in at 54.57. Like Di Liddo in the 100 fly, Ceccon is the Italian Record holder in the event, holding that mark at 52.30. We can expect a faster swim tonight, the question is just how much faster will he be?

Another Italian Record holder, Francesca Fangio, led prelims of the women’s 200 breast this morning. Fangio turned in a solid 2:27.03 this morning to touch first by over 2 seconds. While it’s possible that Arianna Castiglioni comes down to challenge Fangio tonight, the national record holder looks well positioned to win this title.

Nicolo Martinenghi had a great swim this morning, torching the field in the men’s 100 breast with a 58.78. The swim comes in exactly half a second off Martinenghi’s Italian Record of 58.28 from last summer. Additionally, the swim puts Martinenghi #3 in the world this year.

Antonietta Cesarano clocked the top time of the morning in the women’s 200 free, swimming a 2:00.83.