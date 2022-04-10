2022 French Elite Champs Day 6 Prelims: Wattel Leads Stacked Field in W. 50 FR

2022 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th

Limoges Métropole, France

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships Qualifier

In a relatively short prelims session at the 2022 French Elite Championships this morning, a tight battle for tonight’s final developed in the women’s 50 free. Marie Wattel led the field, swimming a 25.26, just 0.02 seconds ahead of the 25.28 posted by Melanie Henique. Charlotte Bonnet touched 3rd in 25.32. If we’re trying to find a “favorite” for tonight, the nod would likely go to Henique, as she holds the French Record at 24.34. Marie Wattel has the fastest season best in the event, however, clocking in at 24.74, a time which ranks her 9th in the world this year.

2021-2022 LCM Women 50 Free Xiang CHN

Liu 2 Zhang

Yufei CHN 24.29 3 Yujie

Cheng CHN 24.41 4 Shayna

Jack AUS 24.42 5 Claire

Curzan USA 24.43 6 Qingfeng

Wu CHN 24.50 7 Kasia

Wasick POL 24.58 8 Abbey

Weitzeil USA 24.73 9 Marie

Wattel FRA 24.74 10 Madi

Wilson AUS 24.84 View Top 11»

Mewen Tomac swam a 25.37 to clock the fastest time of the morning in the men’s 50 backstroke. He was just ahead of Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, who swam a 25.44. The women’s 50 breast saw Florine Gaspard post the top swim of the morning by a considerable margin. Gaspard swam a 31.30, touching just 0.08 seconds off the FINA ‘A’ standard of 31.22.

Emilien Mattenet swam a 4:24.43 to lead prelims of the men’s 400 IM this morning. In the women’s 400 IM, Cyrielle Duhamel touched first by over 2 seconds, swimming a 4:52.87. In both the men’s and women’s 400 IMs, there’s a lot of work to be done if any swimmers are going to hit the FINA ‘A’ cuts. The men’s cut stands at 4:17.58, while the women’s cut is 4:43.06.