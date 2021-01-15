2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 2 Prelims Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – Richmond

The first full day of this weekend’s multi-site Pro Swim Series gets underway this morning in Richmond and San Antonio. While USA Swimming is considering San Antonio the “primary” site, with the bulk of National Teamers competing there, Richmond should still have plenty of great races, even after some of the top names have scratched.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Top 8:

Erin Gemmell (NCAP) – 2:00.56 Tess Howley (LIAC) – 2:01.16 Cavan Gormsen (LIAC) – 2:01.83 Kayla Wilson (TIDE) – 2:03.00 Macky Hodges (MVN) – 2:03.19 Claire Weinstein (WEST) – 2:03.25 Ashley Twichell (TAC) – 2:03.75 Eleanore Marquadt (TIDE) – 2:03.92

16 year-old Erin Gemmell of NCAP held the top spot on the psych sheet, and she’ll swim in lane 4 tonight after putting up the fastest time of the morning. That time of 2:00.56 is less than a second away from her lifetime best of 1:59.85, and is the third-fastest time of her career.

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

Olympic Trials Cut: 1:50.79

Top 8:

Jeff Newkirk (TXLA) – 1:52.52 Anders Aistars (MVN) – 1:53.50 Billy Swartwout (Unattached) – 1:53.65 Aayush Deshpande (FMC) – 1:54.15 Jack Stelter (WFS) – 1:55.85 Peyton Warner (FMC) – 1:55.88 Kevin Jackson (KING) – 1:57.34

With only eight men entered in this event after a couple rounds of scratches, swimmers were all assured a spot in tonight’s final, and were only really swimming for lane assignments. Still, top-seeded Jeff Newkirk led this morning’s times by nearly a second, posting a 1:52.52 to earn lane 4 tonight. Even without the pressure of needing a fast swim to make the final, the 2nd and 3rd-fastest finishers, Anders Aistars (1:53.50) and Billy Swartwout (1:53.65), both put up new lifetime bests. Only seven men will actually swim tonight, as Reid Miller is listed as a DQ.

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.99

Top 8:

Emily Escobedo (COND) – 1:08.36 Letitia Sim (TNT) – 1:08.97 Miranda Tucker (Unattached) – 1:09.50 Kaylee Hamblin (MSA) – 1:10.64 Grace Rainey (MAC) – 1:12.24 Denise Phelan (TS) – 1:13.72 Caroline Kudela (MSA) – 1:13.97 Ella Smith (ABF) – 1:14.81

Veteran Emily Escobedo (1:08.36) and 17 year-old Letitia Sim (1:08.97) were the only two under 1:09 this morning, as Sim set a new personal best by 0.20s. Top-seeded Miranda Tucker put up the 3rd-fastest time of the morning with a 1:09.50.

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29

Top 8:

Arsenio Bustos (Unattached) – 1:03.54 Dylan Rhee (AGUA) – 1:o3.98 Ethan Browne (Unattached) – 1:04.39 Andrew Dorsel (MAC) – 1:04.45 Luke Rodarte (Unattached) – 1:04.92 Aiken Do (FISH) – 1:05.34 Cameron Abaqueta (MAC) – 1:05.72 Aidan Duffy (NOVA) – 1:05.94

NC State commit Arsenio Bustos knocked 0.21s off of his lifetime best to put up the fastest time of the morning with a 1:03.54. Dylan Rhee was within half a second of his best time to take the #2 seed with a 1:03.98. Ethan Browne, the only swimmer entered with a seed time under 1:03, went 1:04.39 to round out the morning’s top three.

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.69

Top 8:

Tess Howley (LIAC) – 1:00.26 Maddy Banic (TNAQ) – 1:00.29 Bailey Nero (NCAC) – 1:01.24 Letitia Sim (TNT) – 1:01.69 McKenna Stone (FMC) – 1:01.92 Joanna Kozan (MVN) – 1:02.00 Nicole Venema (TIDE) – 1:02.26 Levenia Sim (TNT) – 1:02.34

After finishing a little over half a second behind Gemmell in the 200 free earlier in the session, LIAC’s Tess Howley earned the top seed in the 100 fly with her time of 1:00.26, just 0.17s away from her lifetime best. Tennessee alum Maddy Banic was just behind Howley with a 1:00.29. Banic, who’s been 50-point in the 100 yard fly and had a breakout SCM season swimming in the ISL, could also be posed to better her lifetime best (59.95).

Bailey Nero rounded out the top three with a 1:01.24, while Letitia Sim put up the 4th-fastest time of the morning (1:01.69) shortly after taking the 2nd seed in the 100 breast.

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

Olympic Trials Cut: 54.19

Top 8:

This could be shaping up to be the race of the day, as the top four swimmers all touched within 0.18s of each other. NC State commit Aiden Hayes hit a new lifetime best by exactly 1.00, touching in 52.92. NC State alum Coleman Stewart finished just 0.01s behind Hayes, touching in 52.93. Arizona alum Justin Wright, now swimming for North Carolina Aquatics Club, put up the 3rd-fastest time in 53.01, and Towson swimmer-turned Wolfpack-postgrad Jack Saunderson was close behind at 53.10.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Olympic Trials Cut: 4:51.79

Men’s 400 IM Prelims