2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 2 Women’s Prelims Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Following victories from Haley Anderson and Zane Grothe in Thursday night’s 800 frees, the first preliminary session from the San Antonio Pro Swim will feature only the women’s events, with the men to go off approximately 90 minutes after the female heats wrap up.

Things kick off with the 200 freestyle, where Melanie Margalis, a gold medalist on the American women’s 800 free relay at the 2016 Olympics, comes in as the top seed. Margalis, 29, will notably hit the water for the first time since leaving the ISL bubble mid-season for unknown reasons.

A few swimmers who didn’t compete in Budapest at all, including Mallory Comerford, Madisyn Cox and Regan Smith, will also contest the event.

The 200 free will be the only event of the session with more than two heats (THREE!).

Smith and Comerford are also slated to race the 100 fly, coming in as two of the top three seeds, with Olivia Bray also in the mix. Cox is seeded second in the 400 IM, trailing 19-year-old Emma Weyant. 2018 U.S. National Champion Ally McHugh will swim alongside Weyant in the second heat as the third seed.

With just 11 entrants, don’t expect reigning Olympic and World Champ Lilly King to put much effort into her morning swim in the women’s 100 breast (maybe a negative split?). Kathleen Baker will also dabble in this race.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Regan Smith put together a strong swim from the third and final heat to claim the top seed in the women’s 200 free, clocking 2:00.35 to outpace Abbey Weitzeil (2:01.18), Justina Kozan (2:01.33) and Melanie Margalis (2:01.55), who all safely advanced fifth, sixth and seventh.

Smith, 18, holds a best time of 1:58.44 from June of 2019, and was just a half-second off her prelim time from the Knoxville PSS one year ago (1:59.85). At that meet, the reigning 200 back world champion went on to swim a time of 1:58.67 in the final.

Emma Weyant topped the first heat in 2:00.75 to qualify second, improving on her season-best 2:00.85 from the U.S. Open, and Madisyn Cox (2:00.87) prevailed out of Heat 2. Cox currently holds down 25th spot in the 2020-21 world rankings with her 1:58.97 from the U.S. Open.

Olivia Smoliga and Isabel Ivey ended up tying for eighth in 2:01.75, setting up a potential swim-off. Smoliga, more known for her sprinting prowess, was notably the fastest swimmer in the field over the last 50: 30.02.

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.99

Lilly King did not attempt to negative split this race, as someone had suggested was a possibility.

The current world record holder in the event got out fast in 31.88, closing with a solid 36.30 for a final time of 1:08.19. That gives her the top seed for tonight’s final by over a second, where she’ll possibly take a run at the top time in the world this year — Benedetta Pilato‘s 1:06.02.

Micah Sumrall closed in 36.42 to take second in King’s heat (and overall) in 1:09.44, while backstroke specialist Kathleen Baker qualified third in 1:09.89 after a quick opening 50 of 32.31. This swim marks Baker’s fifth time sub-1:10, having gone a best of 1:07.90 at the Des Moines PSS in March.

The remaining five ‘A’ final qualifiers all came from Heat 1, led by Rachel Bernhardt (1:09.89) who edged out Bethany Galat (1:09.94).

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.69

Women’s 400 IM Prelims