2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 2 Men’s Prelims Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Following the women’s heats, the first men’s preliminary session from San Antonio will feature the same four events: 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly and 400 IM.

The 200 free looks like the event where everyone will have to be on their toes this morning to ensure qualifying for tonight’s ‘A’ final, with three full heats headlined by some heavy hitters.

There’s the event’s American representants from the 2019 World Championships in Andrew Seliskar and Townley Haas, the fastest man in yards history in Dean Farris, and the quickest 500 yard swimmer of all-time in Kieran Smith.

The 100 fly will also have three heats, led by Maxime Rooney, the only man in the field who’s been sub-51. Rooney will also take on the 200 free, while Seliskar holds down the #2 seed in the 100 fly. Cal’s Tom Shields and Ryan Murphy will also race the event.

The 100 breast will be short and sweet, featuring two stacked heats. Four men come in seeded sub-1:00, led by Andrew Wilson who hit a best of 58.93 back in 2019. Nic Fink is also coming off a white-hot ISL campaign.

The 400 IM projects to be fairly sleepy with only one heat, so swimmers will likely play around with splitting and primarily look to avoid a disqualification.

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:50.79

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 54.19

Men’s 400 IM Prelims