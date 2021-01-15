Top-Seeded Bustos Scratches 100 BR to Focus on 100 FL At Richmond PSS Finals

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- January 14-17, 2021
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Start Times (Eastern Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 7:00 p.m.
- LCM (50m)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 TYR Pro Swim Series – Richmond”
17-year-old Arsenio Bustos was this morning’s fastest qualifier in the 100 breaststroke, but will scratch that race in favor of the 100 fly tonight.
Bustos went 1:03.54 this morning, a new personal best in the 100-meter breaststroke race. But Bustos also swam the 100 fly in a tough two-event combo, going 54.44. That’s 1.6 seconds from his personal best. Bustos is the 5th seed into tonight’s 100 fly final, and would have a shot to win the race if he can swim his best time of 52.88 or better.
The only other major finals scratch is another young swimmer paring down from a multi-event prelims. 16-year-old Tess Howley qualified second overall in this morning’s 200 free (2:01.16 and a new career-best), but will tonight focus on her 100 fly, where she went 1:00.26 this morning and was just over a tenth off her career-best. Howley is the top seed heading into tonight’s 100 fly final.
Here are all scratches out of the top 8 for tonight’s final:
Women’s 200 free:
- #2 Tess Howley
Men’s 200 free:
- none
Women’s 100 breast:
- none
Men’s 100 breast:
Women’s 100 fly:
- none
Men’s 100 fly:
- none
Women’s 400 IM:
- none
Men’s 400 IM:
- none