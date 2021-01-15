Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Top-Seeded Bustos Scratches 100 BR to Focus on 100 FL At Richmond PSS Finals

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

17-year-old Arsenio Bustos was this morning’s fastest qualifier in the 100 breaststroke, but will scratch that race in favor of the 100 fly tonight.

Bustos went 1:03.54 this morning, a new personal best in the 100-meter breaststroke race. But Bustos also swam the 100 fly in a tough two-event combo, going 54.44. That’s 1.6 seconds from his personal best. Bustos is the 5th seed into tonight’s 100 fly final, and would have a shot to win the race if he can swim his best time of 52.88 or better.

The only other major finals scratch is another young swimmer paring down from a multi-event prelims. 16-year-old Tess Howley qualified second overall in this morning’s 200 free (2:01.16 and a new career-best), but will tonight focus on her 100 fly, where she went 1:00.26 this morning and was just over a tenth off her career-best. Howley is the top seed heading into tonight’s 100 fly final.

Here are all scratches out of the top 8 for tonight’s final:

Women’s 200 free:

Men’s 200 free:

  • none

Women’s 100 breast:

  • none

Men’s 100 breast:

Women’s 100 fly:

  • none

Men’s 100 fly:

  • none

Women’s 400 IM:

  • none

Men’s 400 IM:

  • none

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!