Top-Seeded Bustos Scratches 100 BR to Focus on 100 FL At Richmond PSS Finals

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

17-year-old Arsenio Bustos was this morning’s fastest qualifier in the 100 breaststroke, but will scratch that race in favor of the 100 fly tonight.

Bustos went 1:03.54 this morning, a new personal best in the 100-meter breaststroke race. But Bustos also swam the 100 fly in a tough two-event combo, going 54.44. That’s 1.6 seconds from his personal best. Bustos is the 5th seed into tonight’s 100 fly final, and would have a shot to win the race if he can swim his best time of 52.88 or better.

The only other major finals scratch is another young swimmer paring down from a multi-event prelims. 16-year-old Tess Howley qualified second overall in this morning’s 200 free (2:01.16 and a new career-best), but will tonight focus on her 100 fly, where she went 1:00.26 this morning and was just over a tenth off her career-best. Howley is the top seed heading into tonight’s 100 fly final.

Here are all scratches out of the top 8 for tonight’s final:

Women’s 200 free:

Men’s 200 free:

none

Women’s 100 breast:

none

Men’s 100 breast:

Women’s 100 fly:

none

Men’s 100 fly:

none

Women’s 400 IM:

none

Men’s 400 IM: