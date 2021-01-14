2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 1 Distance Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The opening day of the 2021 Pro Swim Series’ first stop in San Antonio, Texas, which will feature over 100 U.S. National Team and Junior National Team members, begins in earnest with distance day on Thursday evening.

The men’s 800 used to be weighed as more of a ‘training event’ at the national level in the U.S., but with it becoming an Olympic event in Tokyo for the first time, it’ll take on new significance this year. The women’s 800 (at Trials) is a battle for the second spot behind Katie Ledecky, with a field of young swimmers across the country who appear poised to make that race in Omaha a lot more interesting.

In the women’s race, the battle will be a tale of youth versus veterans, with Olympian Haley Anderson and Olympic hopeful Erica Sullivan sitting in the middle lanes, surrounded by a group of very young swimmers. That includes 14-year olds Katie Grimes and Addie Sauickie, plus 15-year olds Bella Sims and Michaela Mattes. Three of the top five seeds (Sullivan, Sims and Grimes) all train with the Sandpipers of Nevada team.

The men’s race will be a small heat with just six entries. Among those are Zane Grothe, the U.S. Open Record holder in the event and front-runner to grab an Olympic spot. Also swimming is Kieran Smith, who went into the coronavirus pandemic with a new all-time best swim in the 500 yard free, leaving a longing for his long course potential. Also racing is Liam Custer, swimming his first big national-level meet since a return-to-racing that was among the most impressive in the country.

Women’s 800 Free Timed Finals

PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Men’s 800 Free Timed Finals