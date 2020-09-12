Liam Custer Swims 13th-Straight Best Time on Friday in 1000 Free

Sarasota Sharks Fall Kick Off

September 11-13, 2020

Selby Aquatic Center, Sarasota, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards) Pool

Results on Meet Mobile: “Sarasota Sharks Fall Kickoff”

16-year old Liam Custer swam a new lifetime best of the 1000 free in the opening distance night of the Sarasota Sharks’ second post-quarantine on Friday evening.

After swimming 12 lifetime bests at the team’s last meet 6 weeks ago, Custer was named the Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month for July.

Custer’s new meet kicked off with the 1000 free, an event he didn’t race in July, where he swam a 9:15.33. That was an 8.27 second drop from the time he swam at the 2019 YMCA National Championships.

Custer’s time is the fastest recorded in the country early in the new 2020-2021 season, which officially began on September 1. It would have ranked 15th among 15-16s in the 2019-2020 season.

Custer has now swum lifetime bests in 13 consecutive races. He is also scheduled this weekend to swim the 100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 back, 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 breast.

The runner-up in the 1000 free was Nicol Hernandez-Tome, a 2020 NCAA Championship qualifier at Alabama. He swam 9:36.13 on Friday, which is almost 30 seconds short of his best time.

Hernandez is training with Sarasota and will take a year off from college swimming in 2020-2021 before beginning competition for the University of Florida next fall.

The top finisher in the girls’ race was 15-year old Michaela Mattes in 10:05.43, followed by 14-year old Gracie Weyant in 10:07.49. Neither swim was a best time.

The remaining 4 sessions of the meet throughout the weekend will include races, among others, but highly-ranked class of 2022 commit and US National Junior Team member Natalie Mannion. Typically a member of Commonwealth Swimming in Boston, Mannion has joined a group of swimmers who have fled south to Florida from the northeast amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty about pool availability at home.