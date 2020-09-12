Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Introducing Adam’s Baby Boy: George-Anderson Adetola Peaty

The fastest 100m breaststroker ever, Adam Peaty of Great Britain, welcomed his first baby into the world yesterday, September 11th.

“George-Anderson Adetola Peaty. 11/9/2020. 9lb 1oz. I’m so proud of you @eirimunro and I love you both incredibly,” is the line attached to the 25-year-old’s first photo of the child on Instagram. George-Anderson’s mother is girlfriend Eirianedd Munro (Eiri).

Check out photo #3 for a distinct baby breaststroking foot flex.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

George-Anderson Adetola Peaty. 11/9/2020. 9lb 1oz. I’m so proud of you @eirimunro and I love you both incredibly.

A post shared by Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) on

The pair revealed in April that they were expecting their first child, with Peaty specifically hitting back at media outlet The Sun for its accuracy of the pregnancy announcement. The Sun reported the couple met via the dating app Tinder and had been on just two dates.

“Please don’t believe everything you read as this story is far from accurate. I already feel the overwhelming love that I have for our child and nothing will take that away from me. I can not wait to become a father and the challenges and joy it will bring!” said Peaty. You can read our report from the time here.

Peaty joins the growing list of active swimmers expected to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games next year in Tokyo while also juggling kiddos at home. American Ryan Lochte, Japanese swimmers Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto, as well as Ukrainian world record holder Andrii Govorov are also fathers with big-time Tokyo aspirations.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SwimSam
1 hour ago

With his newfound dad strength, expecting a 55.9, out in 26 flat back 29.9

3
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!