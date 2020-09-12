Introducing Adam’s Baby Boy: George-Anderson Adetola Peaty

The fastest 100m breaststroker ever, Adam Peaty of Great Britain, welcomed his first baby into the world yesterday, September 11th.

“George-Anderson Adetola Peaty. 11/9/2020. 9lb 1oz. I’m so proud of you @eirimunro and I love you both incredibly,” is the line attached to the 25-year-old’s first photo of the child on Instagram. George-Anderson’s mother is girlfriend Eirianedd Munro (Eiri).

Check out photo #3 for a distinct baby breaststroking foot flex.

The pair revealed in April that they were expecting their first child, with Peaty specifically hitting back at media outlet The Sun for its accuracy of the pregnancy announcement. The Sun reported the couple met via the dating app Tinder and had been on just two dates.

“Please don’t believe everything you read as this story is far from accurate. I already feel the overwhelming love that I have for our child and nothing will take that away from me. I can not wait to become a father and the challenges and joy it will bring!” said Peaty. You can read our report from the time here.

Peaty joins the growing list of active swimmers expected to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games next year in Tokyo while also juggling kiddos at home. American Ryan Lochte, Japanese swimmers Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto, as well as Ukrainian world record holder Andrii Govorov are also fathers with big-time Tokyo aspirations.