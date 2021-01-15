2021 January Pro Swim Series: Day 1 Combined Results

2021 JANUARY PRO SWIM SERIES
- January 14-17, 2021
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info (Both Sites)
- How To Watch
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- San Antonio Info
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
- San Antonio Psych Sheet
- Session Timelines
- Live Results
- Richmond Info
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Start Times (Eastern Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 7:00 p.m.
- Richmond Psych Sheet
- Session Timelines
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 TYR Pro Swim Series – Richmond”
The 2021 Pro Swim Series has officially kicked off on Thursday evening in both San Antonio, Texas and Richmond, Virginia with the timed finals of the 800-meter free.
Mission Viejo’s Haley Anderson took the top overall time in the women’s 800 free with an 8:34.93, just two-tenths faster than TAC Titans’ Ashley Twichell, who took the top time in Richmond at 8:35.16. Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sullivan swam the only other sub-8:40 swim to place third overall at 8:38.46. Anderson’s top time and season best currently rank 25th in the world for the 2020-2021 season. 13-year-old Claire Weinstein, who became the youngest 2021 Olympic Trials qualifier with her lifetime best of 8:45.34 in this event, placed 9th overall after registering the 5th-fastest time in Richmond.
On the men’s side, Zane Grothe and Kieran Smith registered the lone sub-8:00 swims in San Antonio at 7:59.05 and 7:59.27 respectively. Mission Viejo’s Will Galant rounded out the top 3 overall times in the men’s 800 free at 8:07.03. TAC Titans’ Dylan Porges, who had the fastest 800 free time in Richmond, ranked 4th overall at 8:07.03.
- Bold* indicates Richmond swims.
Women’s 800 Free Timed Finals
- PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
Top 8:
- Haley Anderson, MVN, 8:34.93
- Ashley Twichell, TAC, 8:35.16*
- Erica Sullivan, SAND, 8:38.46
- Caroline Pennington, TAC, 8:40.50*
- Bella Sims, SAND, 8:41.24
- Katie Grimes, SAND, 8:43.38
- Paige McKenna, NCAP, 8:43.57*
- Cavan Gormsen, LIAC, 8:43.87*
Men’s 800 Free Timed Finals
- PSS Record: 7:49.96, Michael McBroom (USA), 2014
Top 8:
- Zane Grothe, BCH, 7:59.05
- Kieran Smith, UN, 7:59.27
- Will Galant, MVN, 8:04.80
- Dylan Porges, TAC, 8:07.03*
- David Johnston, TEX, 8:07.49
- Joshua Parent, ABF, 8:08.95*
- Liam Custer, SYS, 8:13.17
- Anders Aistars, MVN, 8:15.74*