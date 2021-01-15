2021 January Pro Swim Series: Day 1 Combined Results

2021 JANUARY PRO SWIM SERIES

The 2021 Pro Swim Series has officially kicked off on Thursday evening in both San Antonio, Texas and Richmond, Virginia with the timed finals of the 800-meter free.

Mission Viejo’s Haley Anderson took the top overall time in the women’s 800 free with an 8:34.93, just two-tenths faster than TAC Titans’ Ashley Twichell, who took the top time in Richmond at 8:35.16. Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sullivan swam the only other sub-8:40 swim to place third overall at 8:38.46. Anderson’s top time and season best currently rank 25th in the world for the 2020-2021 season. 13-year-old Claire Weinstein, who became the youngest 2021 Olympic Trials qualifier with her lifetime best of 8:45.34 in this event, placed 9th overall after registering the 5th-fastest time in Richmond.

On the men’s side, Zane Grothe and Kieran Smith registered the lone sub-8:00 swims in San Antonio at 7:59.05 and 7:59.27 respectively. Mission Viejo’s Will Galant rounded out the top 3 overall times in the men’s 800 free at 8:07.03. TAC Titans’ Dylan Porges, who had the fastest 800 free time in Richmond, ranked 4th overall at 8:07.03.

Bold* indicates Richmond swims.

Women’s 800 Free Timed Finals

PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Top 8:

Men’s 800 Free Timed Finals

PSS Record: 7:49.96, Michael McBroom (USA), 2014

Top 8: