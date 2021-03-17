2021 NCSA Spring Champs: No Top 8 Scratches on Day 2 Prelims (Heat Sheets)

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

There are no top 8 scratches for day 2 prelims of the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite. The 2nd day of competition will feature the 200 fly, 50 back, 200 breast, and 800 free relay.

Luke Barr, a 17-year-old out of iNspire Swim Team is a name to look out for on Wednesday. Barr, who is fresh off competing at the Speedo Sectional meet in Jenks, OK last weekend, is seeded 1st in the men’s 50 back and 200 breast. Barr will be challenged by Josh Zuchowski, Nathaniel Germonprez, and Grant Bochenski in the 50 back, as all 4 boys are 47-second 100 backstrokers. Barr is more clearly ahead in the 200 breast, where he leads 2nd-seed Daniel Worth by 1.6 seconds.

Sisters Grace Sheble and Caroline Sheble, 18, are the top 2 seeds respectively in the women’s 200 fly. The NOVA of Virginia duo are the only swimmers in the field seeded under 1:57. as Grace has a personal best of 1:54.84, and Caroline 1:55.52. Grace is also seeded 3rd in the women’s 200 breast.

TNT Swimming 18-year-old Letitia Sim is the top seed in the women’s 200 breast by a wide margin. Sim enters the meet with a 2:09.65, marking the only swimmer in the field under 2:13, which establishes her as the heavy favorite in the event.