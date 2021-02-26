2021 Men’s SEC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida carries an 80.5-point lead over Georgia heading into the final day of SECs, while Tennessee holds down third place, with Texas A&M and Mizzou not far behind.

Friday’s action will include the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly this morning, followed by the early heats of the 1650 free prior to finals. The fastest seed heat of the mile will open the finals session, and the 400 free relay will close things out.

Shaine Casas has dropped the 200 fly (where he was the top seed) and will race the 200 back on Day 4, and Kieran Smith opts for the 100 free after entering the meet with additional entries in the 200 back and 200 fly.

Four of the five 2020 individual champions in today’s events will be competing to defend those titles, with only the 200 breast — which appears pretty wide open — to crown a new winner.

The only reigning champion who doesn’t hold the top seed comes in the 200 fly, where UGA senior Camden Murphy will have his work cut out for him with freshman teammate Luca Urlando, who holds the fourth-fastest time in the nation this season at 1:40.67.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3)

Florida, 961.5 Georgia, 881 Tennessee, 655 Texas A&M, 631 Missouri, 601 Kentucky, 577 Alabama, 548 Auburn, 502 LSU, 323.5 South Carolina, 219

200 Back Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 1:37.20, Shaine Casas (TAMU), 2020

(TAMU), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16

2020 Winner: Shaine Casas (TAMU), 1:37.20

Shaine Casas made it look easy in the final heat of the 200 back, putting up a time of 1:38.38 to take the top seed into tonight’s final by two seconds.

Casas leads the NCAA by over three seconds this season after clocking 1:36.54 in October, a swim that ranks him fourth all-time.

The top three seeds all came out of the final heat, as 100 back winner Javier Acevedo (1:40.38) and Florida senior Clark Beach (1:40.89) were second and third. Beach was second to Casas last year, but had only been 1:45.11 this season until this morning.

Mizzou’s Jack Dahlgren advanced in fourth after winning the penultimate heat in 1:41.58, and Georgia sophomore Bradley Dunham continues his strong meet by breaking 1:42 for the first time in fifth (1:41.90).

Joining Acevedo and Dunham in the ‘A’ final for Georgia is Ian Grum and Keegan Walsh, giving the Bulldogs a strong start as they look to claw their way into the title race with Florida. Walsh’s swim was a new best time, hitting a 1:42.34 to lower his 1:43.04 from the 2019 UT Invite.

100 Free Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 41.07, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

2020 Winner: Brooks Curry (LSU), 41.81

After UGA put four men into the 200 back ‘A’ final, the Gators immediately responded by placing three into the championship heat of the 100 free.

Kieran Smith edged out Alabama’s Matt King for the win in Heat 6, ultimately claiming the top seed in 42.08. That marks a personal best time for Smith, who set his old best of 42.14 when finishing third last season. King (42.15) also slips under his best time to qualify second.

The on-fire Adam Chaney reset another best time to top defending champion Brooks Curry in the last heat, clocking 42.20 to become the sixth-fastest swimmer of all-time in the 17-18 age group. Chaney’s previous best time was 43.00.

Curry was 42.24 for fourth, while Dillon Downing (42.60) won the first circle-seeded heat to mark the only Bulldog swimmer in the ‘A’ final. Curry, who won last year as a freshman in an LSU school record of 41.81, is the only swimmer in the field to have been faster than what Smith went this morning in 2020-21, going 42.06 in November.

Eric Friese was the third Florida swimmer to advance, as the sophomore dropped two-tenths for sixth. Last season, Friese finished 19th.

Alabama senior Sam DiSette had a big time drop from one of the early heats, bringing his best time down by nearly eight-tenths in 43.15 for ninth overall.

200 Breast Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 1:51.58, Nic Fink (UGA), 2015

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

2020 Winner: Benjamin Walker (TAMU), 1:51.92

