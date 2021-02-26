Egyptian Youssef Ramadan Swims .38 Under Shields’ National Age Group Record

2021 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While not eligible for National Age Group Records because he is not a United States citizen, Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan on Friday swam the fastest-ever time by an 18 & under in the 100 yard butterfly.

Nicolas Albiero of Louisville, who enters Friday evening as the #2 seed in the 100 fly, held the previous Greensboro Aquatic Center Pool Record in 44.83.

Racing at the ACC Championships, Ramadan became the top qualifier and broke the Pool Record with a 44.53. The previous fastest such time, and current 17-18 National Age Group Record, is a 44.91 done by Tom Shields at his first NCAA Championship meet in 2010. In the process, Shields won his first of 3 NCAA titles in that event.

Ramadan doesn’t age up until July 7th.

Ramadan represented his country at the World Junior Championships in 2019, where he qualified for the semi-finals of both the 100 free (50.80) and 50 fly (24.13).

Youssef Ramada, VT Tom Shields , Cal 2021 ACC Championships 2010 NCAA Championships 50m 20.74 20.83 100m 23.79 24.08 Total Time 44.53 44.91

Ramadan’s swim also broke the ACC Championship Record that was set in 2017 by Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held at 44.79. NC State’s Coleman Stewart retains the overall ACC Record with a 44.46 from 2019.

Virginia Tech is growing its butterfly reputation under head coach Sergio Lopez. On Friday, they were the only school to qualify multiple swimmers for the A final at the championships, earning 3 of the top 5 spots (Antani Ivanov 4th @ 45.51, Philip Manoff 5th @ 45.60).

Lopez is the coach who trained Singapore National Joseph Schooling to a National High School Record at Bolles in Jacksonville. Schooling was training under Eddie Reese at Texas when he won an Olympic gold medal in 2016, but is now back training with Lopez in Blacksburg.