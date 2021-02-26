Egyptian Youssef Ramadan Swims .38 Under Shields’ National Age Group Record

2021 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
- Friday Morning Heat Sheets
While not eligible for National Age Group Records because he is not a United States citizen, Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan on Friday swam the fastest-ever time by an 18 & under in the 100 yard butterfly.
Nicolas Albiero of Louisville, who enters Friday evening as the #2 seed in the 100 fly, held the previous Greensboro Aquatic Center Pool Record in 44.83.
Racing at the ACC Championships, Ramadan became the top qualifier and broke the Pool Record with a 44.53. The previous fastest such time, and current 17-18 National Age Group Record, is a 44.91 done by Tom Shields at his first NCAA Championship meet in 2010. In the process, Shields won his first of 3 NCAA titles in that event.
Ramadan doesn’t age up until July 7th.
Ramadan represented his country at the World Junior Championships in 2019, where he qualified for the semi-finals of both the 100 free (50.80) and 50 fly (24.13).
|Youssef Ramada, VT
|
Tom Shields, Cal
|2021 ACC Championships
|
2010 NCAA Championships
|50m
|20.74
|20.83
|100m
|23.79
|24.08
|Total Time
|44.53
|44.91
Ramadan’s swim also broke the ACC Championship Record that was set in 2017 by Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held at 44.79. NC State’s Coleman Stewart retains the overall ACC Record with a 44.46 from 2019.
Virginia Tech is growing its butterfly reputation under head coach Sergio Lopez. On Friday, they were the only school to qualify multiple swimmers for the A final at the championships, earning 3 of the top 5 spots (Antani Ivanov 4th @ 45.51, Philip Manoff 5th @ 45.60).
Lopez is the coach who trained Singapore National Joseph Schooling to a National High School Record at Bolles in Jacksonville. Schooling was training under Eddie Reese at Texas when he won an Olympic gold medal in 2016, but is now back training with Lopez in Blacksburg.
Was Dressel one of Sergio’s swimmers in high school? I know they were both at Bolles at that point.
I don’t believe so. Dressel went to the public Clay HS, and swam with Jason Calanog (now the Texas A&M Associate Head Coach) at Bolles.
FLSwimmer is correct. Dressel didn’t attend Bolles HS and trained in Calanog’s group with the club team. I don’t really have a good answer as to how much interaction Dressel and Sergio had (that’s really something we should figure out – noting for a podcast idea), but Sergio was the head coach of the club team, so probably can’t say that Sergio had no influence on Dressel/his training.