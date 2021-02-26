Torri Huske Breaks Down Capturing 2 National HS Records in Under 30 Minutes

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Reported by Nicole Miller.

US National Teamer Torri Huske made her mark on the final day of the 2021 VHSL Class 6 State meet, breaking two National High School records.

Huske, a senior at Yorktown High School, began her meet by swimming a time of 1:53.73 in the 200 IM, chopping a tenth of a second off of Dagny Knutson’s National Public High School record of 1:53.82 that had stood since 2009.

About 27 minutes later, Huske was back in the pool swimming the 100 butterfly, putting up another National Public High School record. Huske touched in a time of 49.95 to become the first swimmer to break 50 seconds during a high school competition. Her time shattered her own record of 50.67 set earlier this month, and 17-18 National Age Group record of 50.19 that was set by Olivia Bray in 2019.

