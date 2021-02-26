2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University

Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x)

Ohio State (1x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central

Even on a day that didn’t project to be one of Ohio State’s best, the Buckeyes were relentless during the third finals session last night. Every time a Buckeye dives in, we see a swimmer on a mission.

As OSU and Michigan distanced themselves from the rest of the pack, Indiana is trying to stamp out Northwestern, while Wisconsin is firmly in fifth (despite star Phoebe Bacon having no individual events yesterday).

Today, we’ll see prelims of the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 fly. The 100 breast is an event where the Big Ten is nationally very impressive, and there will likely be at least three women under 59 at some point today.

DAY FOUR PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

TEAM SCORES (through 3 mtr diving)

Ohio State 771 Michigan of 650 Indiana 530 Northwestern 424.5 Wisconsin 327 Minnesota 289 Nebraska 276 Iowa 246.5 Pennsylvania State University 189 Purdue University 185 Michigan State University 127 Illinois 109 Rutgers University 30

100 BACK – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 49.18, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

Big Ten record – 49.85, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2020

2020 NCAA invite time – 52.73

Defending champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.85

Top 8

Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 52.22 Emily Crane (Ohio State) – 52.61 Mara Newman (Wisconsin) – 52.90 Miriam Guevara (Northwestern) – 53.10 Mariella Venter (Michigan) – 53.23 Emma Lepisova (Northwestern) – 53.30 Marie Schobel (Penn State) – 53.46 Emily Cook (Minnesota) – 53.52

In the final heat, Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon cruised to the top time, posting a 52.22. She held off OSU junior Emily Crane (52.61) down the final 15 yards. Michigan sophomore Mariella Venter touched in third in that het, going 53.23 to earn a spot in the A-final.

In heat six, Wisconsin junior Mara Newman picked up the first sub-53 of the morning, dropping a 52.90 ahead of Northwestern sophomore Emma Lepisova (53.30). That’s Newman’s best time, and her first best time since 2019.

Out of heat two, Northwestern junior Miriam Guevara posted a lifetime best 53.10, taking .10 off of her old best. That time would hold up for fourth overall this morning, giving NU two A-finalists alongside Wisconsin’s two. The Badgers will have an opportunity to go 1-2 tonight with Bacon and Newman.

100 BREAST – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Big Ten record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 59.98

Defending champion: Miranda Tucker (Michigan), 58.15

Top 8

Hannah Bach (Ohio State) – 58.40 Hannah Brunzell (Northwestern) – 59.44 Sophie Angus (Northwestern) – 59.45 Emily Weiss (Indiana) – 59.61 Noelle Peplowski (Indiana) – 59.93 Erin Szara (Michigan State) – 1:00.30 Hannah Gresser (Ohio State) – 1:00.47 Leah Baker (Ohio State) – 1:00.60

In heat four, Hannah Bach of Ohio State sliced three-tenths off of her old best, clocking a big 58.40, as Indiana sophomore Emily Weiss was 59.61 for second. Bach’s time would stand through the final two heats, and she’s a full second better than anyone else going into the A-final.

In the next heat, Northwestern sophomore Hannah Brunzell lunged for the win at 59.44, edging out Michigan State senior Erin Szara (1:00.30). Szara was 16th in this event last year, and she ties her own MSU record with her swim this morning.

Northwestern senior Sophie Angus took the final heat, going 59.45, just ahead of Indiana junior Noelle Peplowski (59.93).

The Buckeyes got two more in at seventh and eighth, with senior Hanna Gresser (1:00.47) and sophomore Leah Baker (1:00.60), respectively. That’s Baker’s first time under 1:01.

200 FLY – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 1:53.28, Olivia Carter (Michigan)

(Michigan) Big Ten record – 1:53.28, Olivia Carter (Michigan)

(Michigan) 2020 NCAA invite time – 1:56.06

Defending champion: Olivia Carter (Michigan), 1:53.28

Top 8

Olivia Carter (Michigan) – 1:53.61 Miriam Guevara (Northwestern) – 1:56.12 Sophie Housey (Michigan) – 1:57.41 Victoria Kwan (Michigan) – 1:57.55 Alex Reddington (Wisconsin) – 1:57.88 Alyssa Graves (Iowa) – 1:58.49 Katherine Trace (Ohio State) – 1:58.76 Megan Glass (Michigan) – 1:58.82

In heat five, Wisconsin senior Alex Reddington surged over the back-half, dropping a 1:57.88 for the top time by almost a second after that heat.

Michigan junior Olivia Carter dusted the penultimate heat, posting a 1:53.61 to scare her own conference and meet record.

The last season saw Northwestern junior Miriam Guevara take the win at 1:56.12, her second swim of the session after the 100 back. She finished ahead of Michigan freshman Sophie Housey (1:57.41), who turned in a lifetime best.

Michigan had a whopping four swimmers into the A-final, with junior Victoria Kwan (1:57.55) and sophomore Megan Glass (1:58.82) joining Carter and Housey.

Iowa freshman Alyssa Graves broke two minutes for the first time ever, going 1:58.49 to sail into the A-final.