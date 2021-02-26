2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27

Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (2020 results)

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2

Stanford 592 Cal 546.5 USC 413.5 UCLA 389 Utah 369 Arizona 362 Washington State 189

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

With Stanford leading by just over 40 points after yesterday, Cal has the edge in individual pool events.

Stanford had a big showing with 4 up in the 400 IM, but Cal has 4 up in the 200 free, while they also had a big showing in the 100 back. Overall, Cal has one more A-finalist than Stanford, while Stanford has one more B-finalist. In the C-finals, Cal has six swimmers, while Stanford has none; those C-finals will see Cal swimmers trying to move up on seeds and score towards the top of the final to swing this meet back into Cal’s favor.

Brooke Forde of Stanford is doing a 400 IM/200 free double tonight, in both A-finals, while Isabel Ivey of Cal is doing the 100 fly/100 back double. Stanford won’t get Forde on the final day tomorrow, having hit her event limit, while Ivey still has one more race (and almost definitely an A-final) tomorrow.

USC out-performed UCLA as far as A-finals go, but UCLA went crazy with their supporting cast, getting a whopping 11 swims in B-finals and six in C-finals. Though USC has stronger diving and relays, the Bruins project almost 100 more points in individual events tonight in the pool.

DAY 2 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back California 13/3/6 2/0/0 2/2/1 4/1/0 2/0/3 3/0/2 Stanford 12/4/0 4/0/0 1/2/0 2/2/0 3/0/0 2/0/0 USC 5/4/1 1/0/0 3/1/0 0/0/0 1/1/1 0/2/0 UCLA 4/11/6 0/3/1 2/1/2 1/1/3 1/2/0 0/4/0 Arizona 3/8/6 0/2/0 0/1/4 1/3/0 1/1/1 1/1/1 Utah 2/5/11 0/1/3 0/1/0 0/1/4 0/1/2 2/1/2 Washington St. 1/5/6 1/2/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/3/1 0/0/3

SCORING BREAKDOWN

California Stanford UCLA Arizona USC Utah Washington St. 400 IM 53.0 99.0 57.0 29.0 32.0 34.0 48.0 100 Fly 90.0 55.0 69.0 42.0 92.5 11.5 2.0 200 Free 118.0 91.0 50.5 70.0 0.0 25.5 7.0 100 Breast 66.0 75.0 62.0 44.0 53.0 18.0 44.0 100 Back 90.0 50.0 62.0 41.0 28.0 75.0 16.0

SCORED PRELIMS

Cal – 417 Stanford – 370 UCLA – 300.5 Arizona – 226 USC – 205.5 Utah – 164 Washington State – 117

DAY 2 + SCORED PRELIMS