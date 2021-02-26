2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27
- Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX
- Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (2020 results)
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2
- Stanford 592
- Cal 546.5
- USC 413.5
- UCLA 389
- Utah 369
- Arizona 362
- Washington State 189
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
With Stanford leading by just over 40 points after yesterday, Cal has the edge in individual pool events.
Stanford had a big showing with 4 up in the 400 IM, but Cal has 4 up in the 200 free, while they also had a big showing in the 100 back. Overall, Cal has one more A-finalist than Stanford, while Stanford has one more B-finalist. In the C-finals, Cal has six swimmers, while Stanford has none; those C-finals will see Cal swimmers trying to move up on seeds and score towards the top of the final to swing this meet back into Cal’s favor.
Brooke Forde of Stanford is doing a 400 IM/200 free double tonight, in both A-finals, while Isabel Ivey of Cal is doing the 100 fly/100 back double. Stanford won’t get Forde on the final day tomorrow, having hit her event limit, while Ivey still has one more race (and almost definitely an A-final) tomorrow.
USC out-performed UCLA as far as A-finals go, but UCLA went crazy with their supporting cast, getting a whopping 11 swims in B-finals and six in C-finals. Though USC has stronger diving and relays, the Bruins project almost 100 more points in individual events tonight in the pool.
DAY 2 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|All
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|California
|13/3/6
|2/0/0
|2/2/1
|4/1/0
|2/0/3
|3/0/2
|Stanford
|12/4/0
|4/0/0
|1/2/0
|2/2/0
|3/0/0
|2/0/0
|USC
|5/4/1
|1/0/0
|3/1/0
|0/0/0
|1/1/1
|0/2/0
|UCLA
|4/11/6
|0/3/1
|2/1/2
|1/1/3
|1/2/0
|0/4/0
|Arizona
|3/8/6
|0/2/0
|0/1/4
|1/3/0
|1/1/1
|1/1/1
|Utah
|2/5/11
|0/1/3
|0/1/0
|0/1/4
|0/1/2
|2/1/2
|Washington St.
|1/5/6
|1/2/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/3/1
|0/0/3
SCORING BREAKDOWN
|California
|Stanford
|UCLA
|Arizona
|USC
|Utah
|Washington St.
|400 IM
|53.0
|99.0
|57.0
|29.0
|32.0
|34.0
|48.0
|100 Fly
|90.0
|55.0
|69.0
|42.0
|92.5
|11.5
|2.0
|200 Free
|118.0
|91.0
|50.5
|70.0
|0.0
|25.5
|7.0
|100 Breast
|66.0
|75.0
|62.0
|44.0
|53.0
|18.0
|44.0
|100 Back
|90.0
|50.0
|62.0
|41.0
|28.0
|75.0
|16.0
SCORED PRELIMS
- Cal – 417
- Stanford – 370
- UCLA – 300.5
- Arizona – 226
- USC – 205.5
- Utah – 164
- Washington State – 117
DAY 2 + SCORED PRELIMS
- Cal – 979.5
- Stanford – 962
- UCLA – 689.5
- USC – 619
- Arizona – 588
- Utah – 533
- Washington State – 306
Great analysis and quick. Looks like Cal back to the lead tonight.
Cal using a bunch of C final swims to edge into the lead.